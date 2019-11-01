Microalgae Cultivation for Biofuels Production

Abu Yousuf holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Naples Federico II, Italy. His primary research interests include Biorefinery, Bioenergy, Bioremediation and Waste-to-energy. One of his renewable energy projects won ‘International Invention of the Year Award’ at British Invention Show (BIS) 2017, London. He published more than 50 papers in reputed ISI and Scopus indexed journals and 5 book chapters. He has been editing 3 Books, published by Elsevier and CRC and also has been serving as an editorial board member of several reputed Journals. He won UNESCO Prize on E-learning course of ‘Energy for sustainable development in Asia’, Jakarta, Indonesia, 2011. He attended the ‘BIOVISION.Next Fellowship Programme 2013’ at Lyon, France, after a selection based on scientific excellence, mobility, involvement in civil society. He successfully accomplished 10 research grants including the grants provided by The World Academy of Science (TWAS), Italy, Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia and Ministry of Science and Technology, Bangladesh. Dr. Yousuf is the member of IChemE, American Chemical Society (ACS), and American Association for Science and Technology (AASCIT). He has 12 years’ experience of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate levels having very good remarks from the student. Currently, Dr. Yousuf is serving as a Professor in Chemical Engineering and Polymer Science, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh. Previously he held the position of Senior Lecturer at Faculty of Engineering Technology, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia. He presented his research work in Germany, France, Italy, India, Vietnam and Malaysia.