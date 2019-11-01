Microalgae Cultivation for Biofuels Production
1st Edition
Description
Microalgae Cultivation for Biofuels Production explores the technological opportunities and challenges involved in producing economically competitive algal-derived biofuel. The book discusses efficient methods for cultivation, improvement of harvesting and lipid extraction techniques, optimization of conversion/production processes of fuels and co-products, the integration of microalgae biorefineries to several industries, environmental resilience by microalgae, and a techno-economic and lifecycle analysis of the production chain to gain maximum benefits from microalgae biorefineries.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the whole production chain of microalgal biofuels and other bioproducts
- Presents an analysis of the economic and sustainability aspects of the production chain
- Examines the integration of microalgae biorefineries into several industries
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in the field of biomass and biofuels, bioproducts, algae production and algal applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Microalgae cultivation
2. Microalgae cultivation systems
3. Microalgae cultivation and photo-bioreactor design
4. Microalgae Cultivation for Biogas Upgrading and Production of Biodiesel Feedstocks
5. Mixotrophic cultivation: Biomass and Biochemical Biosynthesis for Biofuel Production
6. Processing of microalgae to biofuels
7. Conversion of microalgae biomass to biofuels
8. Membrane technology for microalgae harvesting
9. Harvesting and Conversion of Microalgal Biomass into Biodiesel
10. Recent trends in strain improvement for production of third generation biofuels from microalgae
11. Microalgal biorefineries for industrial products
12. Thermo-chemical conversion of microalgae biomass into biochar and bio-oil
13. Microalgal Biorefinery
14. Biorefinery to Microalgae: no-fuel products
15. Microalgae to biogas: microbiological communities involved
16. Environmental resilience by Microalgae
17. Microalgae-based Remediation of Wastewaters
18. Resource recovery from waste streams using micro-algae: Opportunities and threats
19. Integration of Wastewater Treatment and Photoautotrophic Cultivation Systems: Biological Nutrient Removal and Bioenergy Opportunities for Agriculture and Industry
20. Algal bioproducts from wastewaters
21. Microalgae in nanotechnology
22. Techno-economic study of microalgae cultivation and harvesting from pilot-scale performance data
23. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and technical economic analysis (TEA) of algal biofuel production
24. Micro-algal based biodiesel production using different types of low-cost nano-biocatalysts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175361
About the Editor
Abu Yousuf
Abu Yousuf holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Naples Federico II, Italy. His primary research interests include Biorefinery, Bioenergy, Bioremediation and Waste-to-energy. One of his renewable energy projects won ‘International Invention of the Year Award’ at British Invention Show (BIS) 2017, London. He published more than 50 papers in reputed ISI and Scopus indexed journals and 5 book chapters. He has been editing 3 Books, published by Elsevier and CRC and also has been serving as an editorial board member of several reputed Journals. He won UNESCO Prize on E-learning course of ‘Energy for sustainable development in Asia’, Jakarta, Indonesia, 2011. He attended the ‘BIOVISION.Next Fellowship Programme 2013’ at Lyon, France, after a selection based on scientific excellence, mobility, involvement in civil society. He successfully accomplished 10 research grants including the grants provided by The World Academy of Science (TWAS), Italy, Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia and Ministry of Science and Technology, Bangladesh. Dr. Yousuf is the member of IChemE, American Chemical Society (ACS), and American Association for Science and Technology (AASCIT). He has 12 years’ experience of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate levels having very good remarks from the student. Currently, Dr. Yousuf is serving as a Professor in Chemical Engineering and Polymer Science, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh. Previously he held the position of Senior Lecturer at Faculty of Engineering Technology, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia. He presented his research work in Germany, France, Italy, India, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Energy and Environment, Faculty of Engineering Technology, University Malaysia Pahang, Malaysia