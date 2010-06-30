Micro Systems and Devices for (Bio)chemical Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744586, 9780080922522

Micro Systems and Devices for (Bio)chemical Processes, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: J Schouten
eBook ISBN: 9780080922522
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

1. Micro Unit Operations and Continuous Flow Chemical Processing - Arata Aota

2. Microreactors with Electrical Fields - Han Gardeniers

3. High-Throughput Organic Synthesis in Micro Reactors - Charlotte Wiles and Paul Watts

4. Microfluidic reactors for Nanomaterial synthesis - Andrew deMello

Description

This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering presents the latest developments in microsystems and devices for biochemical processes.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
  • Written by leading industry experts and scholars
  • Reviews and analyzes developments in the field

Readership

Chemical engineers, Chemical Reaction Engineers and Designers of Chemical Reactors, Mechanical Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922522
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744586

About the Serial Volume Editors

J Schouten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eindhoven University of Technology, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

