Micro Systems and Devices for (Bio)chemical Processes, Volume 38
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: J Schouten
eBook ISBN: 9780080922522
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 2010
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents
1. Micro Unit Operations and Continuous Flow Chemical Processing - Arata Aota
2. Microreactors with Electrical Fields - Han Gardeniers
3. High-Throughput Organic Synthesis in Micro Reactors - Charlotte Wiles and Paul Watts
4. Microfluidic reactors for Nanomaterial synthesis - Andrew deMello
Description
This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering presents the latest developments in microsystems and devices for biochemical processes.
Key Features
- Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
- Written by leading industry experts and scholars
- Reviews and analyzes developments in the field
Readership
Chemical engineers, Chemical Reaction Engineers and Designers of Chemical Reactors, Mechanical Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 30th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922522
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744586
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
J Schouten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eindhoven University of Technology, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.