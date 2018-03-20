Micro-nanoelectronics Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482823, 9780081026731

Micro-nanoelectronics Devices

1st Edition

Modeling of Diffusion and Operation Processes

Authors: Christian Gontrand
eBook ISBN: 9780081026731
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482823
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2018
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
138.00
117.30
119.00
101.15
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Micro-nanoelectronics Devices: Modeling of Diffusion and Operation Processes concentrates on the modeling of diffusion processes and the behavior of modern integrated components, from material, to architecture. It goes through the process, the device and the circuit regarding today's widely discussed nano-electronics, both from an industry perspective and that of public entities.

Key Features

  • Seeks to provide the core of modeling in micro (nano) electronics
  • Introduces the equations underlying the modelizations and, ultimately, the related simulations
  • Proposes what modifications should be made with respect to modeling

Readership

Researchers, Masters

Table of Contents

1. Introduction and Reminders
2. Modeling of Diffusion Processes
3. Electrical Functioning of Devices
4. Background Noise in Micro- and Nanoelectronics

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081026731
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482823

About the Author

Christian Gontrand

Christian Gontrad is a Professor at Lyon University, INL. A a Professor in semiconductor devices and circuits, he was at the head of the team “Smart System Integration” at the “Centre de Génie Electrique de Lyon” (CEGELY/AMPERE). On September 2001, he created the team “ Radiofrequency Devices, Circuits and Systems”, at LPM/INL Laboratory; he is now responsible of the axis: noises in mixed complex 2D and 3D RF circuits and systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

INL, Lyon, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.