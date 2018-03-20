Micro-nanoelectronics Devices
1st Edition
Modeling of Diffusion and Operation Processes
Description
Micro-nanoelectronics Devices: Modeling of Diffusion and Operation Processes concentrates on the modeling of diffusion processes and the behavior of modern integrated components, from material, to architecture. It goes through the process, the device and the circuit regarding today's widely discussed nano-electronics, both from an industry perspective and that of public entities.
Key Features
- Seeks to provide the core of modeling in micro (nano) electronics
- Introduces the equations underlying the modelizations and, ultimately, the related simulations
- Proposes what modifications should be made with respect to modeling
Readership
Researchers, Masters
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Reminders
2. Modeling of Diffusion Processes
3. Electrical Functioning of Devices
4. Background Noise in Micro- and Nanoelectronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081026731
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482823
About the Author
Christian Gontrand
Christian Gontrad is a Professor at Lyon University, INL. A a Professor in semiconductor devices and circuits, he was at the head of the team “Smart System Integration” at the “Centre de Génie Electrique de Lyon” (CEGELY/AMPERE). On September 2001, he created the team “ Radiofrequency Devices, Circuits and Systems”, at LPM/INL Laboratory; he is now responsible of the axis: noises in mixed complex 2D and 3D RF circuits and systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
INL, Lyon, France