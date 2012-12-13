Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455725502, 9781455728008

Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics

2nd Edition

Authors: Jean Berthier
eBook ISBN: 9781455728008
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455725502
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 13th December 2012
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction: Digital Microfluidics in Today’s Microfluidics

1.1 The development of microfluidics

1.2 The advantages of digital and droplet microfluidics compared to conventional microflows

1.3 The respective place of digital and droplet microfluidics in today’s microfluidics

1.4 Summary

References

Chapter 2. Theory of Wetting

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Interfaces and surface tension

2.3 Laplace’s law and applications

2.4 Wetting—partial or total wetting

2.5 Contact angle—Young’s law

2.6 Work of adhesion, work of cohesion, and the Young–Dupré’s equation

2.7 Capillary force, force on a triple line

2.8 Measuring surface tension of liquids

2.9 Surface tension of solids

2.10 Minimization of the surface energy and minimal energy surface

2.11 Summary

References

Chapter 3. The Physics of Droplets

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The shape of microdrops

3.3 Drops on inhomogeneous surfaces

3.4 Drops moving by capillarity

3.5 Contact angle hysteresis

3.6 Droplet pinning

3.7 The effect of surfactants

3.8 Marangoni convection

3.9 Evaporation

3.10 Summary

References

Chapter 4. Electrowetting Theory

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Theoretical background

4.3 Lippmann–Young’s law and the electrocapillary equivalence

4.4 Saturation

4.5 Hysteresis

4.6 Working range of EWOD devices

4.7 Materials and substrates

4.8 Discussion: special substrates and new concepts

4.9 Summary

References

Chapter 5. EWOD Microsystems

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Open and covered EWOD microsystems

5.3 Droplet motion

5.4 Division of droplets

5.5 Droplet merging and mixing

5.6 Dilution

5.7 Magnetic beads in EWOD microsystems

5.8 Architecture of EWOD microsystems

5.9 Other EWOD microsystems

5.10 Summary

References

Chapter 6. Introduction to Liquid Dielectrophoresis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DEP and the manipulation of particles

6.3 Liquid dielectrophoresis

6.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Electrowetting on Curved Surfaces

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Theory of curved electrowetting

7.3 Electrowetting on a wavy surface

7.4 Electrowetting on a rod

7.5 Electrowetting on a sphere

7.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Biological Applications of EWOD

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biological liquids and physiological samples compatible with EWOD devices

8.3 Sample collection and analysis on an LOC platform

8.4 PCR on DMF systems

8.5 DNA repair microprocessor

8.6 Protein analysis coupled with mass spectrometry

8.7 Cell-on-a-chip microsystems: example of a cell concentrator

8.8 Summary

References

Chapter 9. Cell Manipulations in EWD

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cells in EWOD devices

9.3 DMF for cell-based arrays

9.4 Virtual microwells

9.5 Hydrogel disks for DMF

9.6 Concentration of immune cells in blood

9.7 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 10. Chemical Applications

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nonaqueous solvents on EWOD chips

10.3 Chemical synthesis in droplets in EWOD-based systems

10.4 Conclusions and perspectives

References

Chapter 11. DMF for Optofluidic Microdevices

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Electrowetting screen display

11.3 Tunable lens

11.4 Electrowetting-actuated micromirrors

11.5 Polymer dispersed liquid crystals

11.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Droplet on Deformable Surfaces—Elasto-Capillarity and Electro-Elasto-Capillarity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Neumann’s construction

12.3 Sessile droplet on a deformable substrate

12.4 Example of a cantilever

12.5 Elasto-capillarity and capillary origami

12.6 Electro-elasto-capillarity

12.7 Droplet at a liquid interface

12.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Acoustic Methods for Manipulating Droplets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Digital microfluidics

13.3 Example 1: Acoustic mixing

13.4 Example 2: Acoustic droplet actuation

13.5 Applications

13.6 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Introduction to Droplet Microfluidics and Multiphase Microflows

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Two-phase flows: plugs in microchannels

14.3 Two-phase flows: flowing fluids separated by an interface

14.4 Droplets in two-phase flows

14.5 Summary

References

Chapter 15. Epilog

15.1 Increasing the domain of EWOD applicability

15.2 Interconnecting the different microfluidic toolboxes

15.3 Miniaturization: nano-EWOD

15.4 Other applications specific to DMF

15.5 Summary

References

Index

Description

In this 2nd edition of Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics, Jean Berthier explores the fundamentals and applications of digital microfluidics, enabling engineers and scientists to design this important enabling technology into devices and harness the considerable potential of digital microfluidics in testing and data collection.

This book describes the most recent developments in digital microfluidics, with a specific focus on the computational, theoretical and experimental study of microdrops.

Unique in its emphasis on digital microfluidics and with diverse applications ranging from drug delivery to point-of-care diagnostic chips, organic synthesis to microreactors, Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics meets the needs of audiences across the fields of bioengineering and biotechnology, and electrical and chemical engineering.

Key Features

  • Authoritative reporting on the latest changes in microfluidic science, where microscopic liquid volumes are handled as ""microdrops"" and separately from ""nanodrops."
  • A methodical examination of how liquid microdrops behave in the complex geometries of modern miniaturized systems and interact with different morphological (micro-fabricated, textured) solid substrates
  • A thorough explanation of how capillary forces act on liquid interfaces in contact with micro-fabricated surfaces
  • Analysis of how droplets can be manipulated, handled, or transported using electric fields (electrowetting), acoustic actuation (surface acoustic waves), or by a carrier liquid (microflow)
  • A fresh perspective on the future of microfluidics

Readership

Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, nanotechnology, MEMS, and pharmaceuticals. This book will also be an excellent text for a Masters level course in physics and biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455728008
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455725502

About the Authors

Jean Berthier Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CEA/LETI (Laboratory of Electronics, Technology and Information), Grenoble, France

