Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction: Digital Microfluidics in Today’s Microfluidics
1.1 The development of microfluidics
1.2 The advantages of digital and droplet microfluidics compared to conventional microflows
1.3 The respective place of digital and droplet microfluidics in today’s microfluidics
1.4 Summary
References
Chapter 2. Theory of Wetting
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Interfaces and surface tension
2.3 Laplace’s law and applications
2.4 Wetting—partial or total wetting
2.5 Contact angle—Young’s law
2.6 Work of adhesion, work of cohesion, and the Young–Dupré’s equation
2.7 Capillary force, force on a triple line
2.8 Measuring surface tension of liquids
2.9 Surface tension of solids
2.10 Minimization of the surface energy and minimal energy surface
2.11 Summary
References
Chapter 3. The Physics of Droplets
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The shape of microdrops
3.3 Drops on inhomogeneous surfaces
3.4 Drops moving by capillarity
3.5 Contact angle hysteresis
3.6 Droplet pinning
3.7 The effect of surfactants
3.8 Marangoni convection
3.9 Evaporation
3.10 Summary
References
Chapter 4. Electrowetting Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Theoretical background
4.3 Lippmann–Young’s law and the electrocapillary equivalence
4.4 Saturation
4.5 Hysteresis
4.6 Working range of EWOD devices
4.7 Materials and substrates
4.8 Discussion: special substrates and new concepts
4.9 Summary
References
Chapter 5. EWOD Microsystems
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Open and covered EWOD microsystems
5.3 Droplet motion
5.4 Division of droplets
5.5 Droplet merging and mixing
5.6 Dilution
5.7 Magnetic beads in EWOD microsystems
5.8 Architecture of EWOD microsystems
5.9 Other EWOD microsystems
5.10 Summary
References
Chapter 6. Introduction to Liquid Dielectrophoresis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DEP and the manipulation of particles
6.3 Liquid dielectrophoresis
6.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Electrowetting on Curved Surfaces
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Theory of curved electrowetting
7.3 Electrowetting on a wavy surface
7.4 Electrowetting on a rod
7.5 Electrowetting on a sphere
7.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Biological Applications of EWOD
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biological liquids and physiological samples compatible with EWOD devices
8.3 Sample collection and analysis on an LOC platform
8.4 PCR on DMF systems
8.5 DNA repair microprocessor
8.6 Protein analysis coupled with mass spectrometry
8.7 Cell-on-a-chip microsystems: example of a cell concentrator
8.8 Summary
References
Chapter 9. Cell Manipulations in EWD
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cells in EWOD devices
9.3 DMF for cell-based arrays
9.4 Virtual microwells
9.5 Hydrogel disks for DMF
9.6 Concentration of immune cells in blood
9.7 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 10. Chemical Applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Nonaqueous solvents on EWOD chips
10.3 Chemical synthesis in droplets in EWOD-based systems
10.4 Conclusions and perspectives
References
Chapter 11. DMF for Optofluidic Microdevices
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Electrowetting screen display
11.3 Tunable lens
11.4 Electrowetting-actuated micromirrors
11.5 Polymer dispersed liquid crystals
11.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Droplet on Deformable Surfaces—Elasto-Capillarity and Electro-Elasto-Capillarity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Neumann’s construction
12.3 Sessile droplet on a deformable substrate
12.4 Example of a cantilever
12.5 Elasto-capillarity and capillary origami
12.6 Electro-elasto-capillarity
12.7 Droplet at a liquid interface
12.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Acoustic Methods for Manipulating Droplets
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Digital microfluidics
13.3 Example 1: Acoustic mixing
13.4 Example 2: Acoustic droplet actuation
13.5 Applications
13.6 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Introduction to Droplet Microfluidics and Multiphase Microflows
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Two-phase flows: plugs in microchannels
14.3 Two-phase flows: flowing fluids separated by an interface
14.4 Droplets in two-phase flows
14.5 Summary
References
Chapter 15. Epilog
15.1 Increasing the domain of EWOD applicability
15.2 Interconnecting the different microfluidic toolboxes
15.3 Miniaturization: nano-EWOD
15.4 Other applications specific to DMF
15.5 Summary
References
Index
Description
In this 2nd edition of Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics, Jean Berthier explores the fundamentals and applications of digital microfluidics, enabling engineers and scientists to design this important enabling technology into devices and harness the considerable potential of digital microfluidics in testing and data collection.
This book describes the most recent developments in digital microfluidics, with a specific focus on the computational, theoretical and experimental study of microdrops.
Unique in its emphasis on digital microfluidics and with diverse applications ranging from drug delivery to point-of-care diagnostic chips, organic synthesis to microreactors, Micro-Drops and Digital Microfluidics meets the needs of audiences across the fields of bioengineering and biotechnology, and electrical and chemical engineering.
Key Features
- Authoritative reporting on the latest changes in microfluidic science, where microscopic liquid volumes are handled as ""microdrops"" and separately from ""nanodrops."
- A methodical examination of how liquid microdrops behave in the complex geometries of modern miniaturized systems and interact with different morphological (micro-fabricated, textured) solid substrates
- A thorough explanation of how capillary forces act on liquid interfaces in contact with micro-fabricated surfaces
- Analysis of how droplets can be manipulated, handled, or transported using electric fields (electrowetting), acoustic actuation (surface acoustic waves), or by a carrier liquid (microflow)
- A fresh perspective on the future of microfluidics
Readership
Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, nanotechnology, MEMS, and pharmaceuticals. This book will also be an excellent text for a Masters level course in physics and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 13th December 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728008
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455725502
About the Authors
Jean Berthier Author
Affiliations and Expertise
CEA/LETI (Laboratory of Electronics, Technology and Information), Grenoble, France