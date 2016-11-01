Micro-Doppler Characteristics of Radar Targets
1st Edition
Description
Micro-Doppler Characteristics of Radar Targets is a monograph on radar target’s micro-Doppler effect theory and micro-Doppler feature extraction techniques. The micro-Doppler effect is presented from two aspects, including micro-Doppler effect analysis and micro-Doppler feature extraction, with micro-Doppler effects induced by different micro-motional targets in different radar systems analyzed and several methods of micro-Doppler feature extraction and three-dimensional micro-motion feature reconstruction presented.
The main contents of this book include micro-Doppler effect in narrowband radar, micro-Doppler effect in wideband radar, micro-Doppler effect in bistatic radar, micro-Doppler feature analysis and extraction, and three-dimensional micro-motion feature reconstruction, etc.
This book can be used as a reference for scientific and technical personnel engaged in radar signal processing and automatic target recognition, etc. It is especially suitable for beginners who are interested in research on micro-Doppler effect in radar.
Key Features
- Presents new views on micro-Doppler effects, analyzing and discussing micro-Doppler effect in wideband radar rather than focusing on narrowband
- Provides several new methods for micro-Doppler feature extraction which are very helpful and practical for readers
- Includes practical cases that align with main MATLAB codes in each chapter, with detailed program annotations
Readership
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- Chapter One. Introduction
- 1.1. Scattering Center Model
- 1.2. Concept of Micro-Doppler Effect
- 1.3. Micro-Doppler Effect Research and Applications
- 1.4. The Organization of This Book
- Chapter Two. Micro-Doppler Effect in Narrowband Radar
- 2.1. Micro-Doppler Effect of Targets With Rotation
- 2.2. Micro-Doppler Effect of Targets with Vibration
- 2.3. Micro-Doppler Effect of Targets With Precession
- 2.4. Influence on Micro-Doppler Effect When the Radar Platform Is Vibrating
- Chapter Three. Micro-Doppler Effect in Wideband Radar
- 3.1. Wideband Signal Echo Model
- 3.2. Micro-Doppler Effect in Linear Frequency Modulation Signal Radar
- 3.3. Micro-Doppler Effect in Stepped-Frequency Chirp Signal Radar
- 3.4. Micro-Doppler Effect in Linear Frequency Modulation Continuous Wave Signal Radar
- Chapter Four. Micro-Doppler Effect in Bistatic Radar
- 4.1. Bistatic Radar
- 4.2. Micro-Doppler Effect in Narrowband Bistatic Radar
- 4.3. Micro-Doppler Effect in Wideband Bistatic Radar
- Chapter Five. Micro-Doppler Feature Analysis and Extraction
- 5.1. Time-Frequency Analysis Method
- 5.2. Image Processing Method
- 5.3. Orthogonal Matching Pursuit Decomposition Method
- 5.4. Empirical-Mode Decomposition Method
- 5.5. High-Order Moment Function Analysis Method
- 5.6. Comparison
- Chapter Six. Three-Dimensional Micromotion Feature Reconstruction
- 6.1. Multistatic Radar Techniques
- 6.2. Three-Dimensional Micromotion Feature Reconstruction in Narrowband Multiple Input Multiple Output Radar
- 6.3. Three-Dimensional Micromotion Feature Reconstruction in Wideband Multiple Input Multiple Output Radar
- 6.4. Three-Dimensional Micromotion Feature Reconstruction of Targets With Precession
- Appendix 6-A
- Chapter Seven. Review and Prospects
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 1st November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098837
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128098615
About the Author
Qun Zhang
Prof. Zhang is currently a Professor with the Institute of Information and Navigation, Air Force Engineering University, Xi’an, and an Adjunct Professor with the Key Laboratory for Information Science of Electromagnetic Waves (Ministry of Education), Fudan University, Shanghai, China. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE, a Senior Member of the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE), a Committee Member of the Radiolocation Techniques Branch, CIE, and a member of the Signal Processing Council of Shaanxi, China. He has published over 200 papers on journals and conferences. His main research interests include signal processing, clutter suppression, and its application in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Inverse SAR (ISAR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Information and Navigation, Air Force Engineering University, Xi’an and Key Laboratory for Information Science of Electromagnetic Waves (Ministry of Education), Fudan University, Shanghai, China
Ying Luo
Dr. Luo currently working in National Lab of Radar Signal Processing, Xidian University as a Postdoctoral Fellow, and also is an Adjunct Research Fellow with the Key Laboratory for Information Science of Electromagnetic Waves (Ministry of Education), Fudan University, Shanghai, China. He is a Member of the IEEE and the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE), respectively. He has published over 60 papers on journals and conferences. His research interests include signal processing and auto target recognition (ATR) in SAR and ISAR.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Lab of Radar Signal Processing, Xidian University and Key Laboratory for Information Science of Electromagnetic Waves (Ministry of Education), Fudan University, Shanghai, China
Yong-an Chen
He is currently working towards the M.S. degree in electrical engineering at the Institute of Information and Navigation, Air Force Engineering University, Xi’an, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Information and Navigation, Air Force Engineering University, Xi’an, China