Micro-Doppler Characteristics of Radar Targets is a monograph on radar target’s micro-Doppler effect theory and micro-Doppler feature extraction techniques. The micro-Doppler effect is presented from two aspects, including micro-Doppler effect analysis and micro-Doppler feature extraction, with micro-Doppler effects induced by different micro-motional targets in different radar systems analyzed and several methods of micro-Doppler feature extraction and three-dimensional micro-motion feature reconstruction presented.

The main contents of this book include micro-Doppler effect in narrowband radar, micro-Doppler effect in wideband radar, micro-Doppler effect in bistatic radar, micro-Doppler feature analysis and extraction, and three-dimensional micro-motion feature reconstruction, etc.

This book can be used as a reference for scientific and technical personnel engaged in radar signal processing and automatic target recognition, etc. It is especially suitable for beginners who are interested in research on micro-Doppler effect in radar.