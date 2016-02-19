Micro Aerosol

Microaerosols: Physiology, Pharmacology, Therapeutics presents a summary of the experimental and technical data on aerosols. This book focuses on the production, measurement, sampling, and biological importance of submicroscopic and submicronic air-borne particles and to their pharmacological, therapeutic, and physiological effects after their deposition in the respiratory tract. Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the process of obligatory liquid filtration. This text then examines the factors that affect the sizing and numbering of aerosols, including the duration of the aerosol dispersion into a closed space, the duration of aerosol sampling, and the location of the particles. Other chapters consider the authenticity of the penetration of aerosols into the pulmonary depths. This book discusses as well the recommendations for preparations of airway dilating solutions. The final chapter deals with the effects on the lungs of airway constricting substances dispersed in aerosols. This book is a valuable resource for physicians.

Table of Contents



Contents

Foreword

I. Production of Liquid and Solid Micromicellar Aerosols

II. Sampling, Numbering, and Sizing Aerosol Particles

III. Pulmonary Penetration of Aerosols. Biological Importance of Submicronic Particles

IV. Importance of Particle Size for Therapeutic Aerosol Efficiency

V. Deposition of Air-Borne Particles at Various Levels of the Respiratory Tract

VI. Practical Recommendations for Administering Pharmacological Aerosols

VII. Airway Constriction and Dilation with Aerosols. Action of Antagonistic Aerosols on Respiration

VIII. Gaseous Exchanges after Breathing Dilating and Constricting Aerosols

IX. Effects of Pharmacological (Constricting and Dilating) Aerosols and of Air-Borne Insoluble Particulate Matter upon the Mechanics of Breathing and the Lung Volumes in Normal Subjects and in Patients

X. Influence of Pharmacological or Dust Aerosols upon Various Clinical and Functional Respiratory Tests

XI. Comparative Study of Some Methods Used for Determining Constriction and Dilation of the Airways after Administering Pharmacological or Dust Aerosols. Sensitivity of the Plethysmographic Method

XII. Effects of Pharmacological or Dust Aerosols upon Guinea Pigs' Excised Lungs

XIII. Comparative Action of Atropine and of Sympathomimetic Drugs upon the Constricting Effects of Parasympathomimetic Substances

XIV. Participation of the Alveolar Spaces in Dilation and Constriction of the Lungs

XV. Influence of Constricting and Dilating Microaerosols on "Pressure-Volume" Curves of Isolated Atelectatic Rats' Lungs

XVI. Degree of Airway Dilation in Man and of Pulmonary Expansion in Excised Lungs According to the Number of Breaths of Sympathomimetic Microaerosols

XVII. Effects of Sympathomimetic Aerosols upon the Respiratory Reflexes Induced by Dusting the Supraglottic Airways in the Dog

XVIII. Collective Inhalation of Dilating Aerosols

XIX. Preparing Solutions for Airwaydilating Aerosols

XX. Use of Aerosols in Respiratory Diseases

A. Use of Dilating Aerosols in Asthma

B. Use of Antihistaminic Aerosols on Dyspneic Patients

C. Use of Antibiotic Aerosols in Respiratory Diseases

D. Aerosols of Enzymatic Substances, Used as Expectorants

E. Uses of Liquid Aerosols in Other Pathological Conditions

XXI. Systemic Effects of Liquid Aerosols

XXII. Summary

Bibliography

Index