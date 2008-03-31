Micro-Acupuncture in Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067327, 9780702036095

Micro-Acupuncture in Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Yajuan Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780702036095
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067327
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st March 2008
Page Count: 608
Description

Unique and comprehensive, this resource thoroughly discusses the various micro-acupuncture systems with clear and clinically useful information for practice, including styles of practice throughout the world, overviews of each system, and treatment for common disorders. All micro systems are covered, including information on point locations and functions. Treatment protocols are given for more than 50 common diseases and conditions, providing the tools necessary for the most effective treatment of patients. The books readability, evidence-based approach, excellent organization, detailed illustrations, comprehensive coverage of all micro-systems, and practical therapeutic treatment guidelines for commonly seen conditions make it an essential for anyone treating patients with acupuncture.

Key Features

  • Covers all micro-acupuncture systems, including point locations and functions, providing you with a wide variety of clinical tools – all in one reference.
  • Treatment protocols for more than 50 conditions, listed alphabetically for quick reference.
  • Logically organized, with consistent coverage of introductory material, micro-systems, and treatment protocols.
  • Clear and detailed illustrations and photos that show locations of acupuncture points and each micro-system’s relationship to the body, enhancing your understanding of treatment techniques.
  • Based on current research with evidence behind the systems to ensure you are using the most authoritative information in the field.
  • Author Yajuan Wang, an instructor at a major naturopathic university, has more than 20 years of clinical experience.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Micro-Acupuncture

1. Introduction to Micro-Acupuncture: History and Theory

2. Micro System Techniques

3. Micro-Acupuncture Method of Point Selection and Combination

4. Acupuncture Practice Tips

Unit 2: Systems of Micro-Acupuncture

5. Scalp Acupuncture

6. Face Acupuncture

7. Ear Acupuncture

8. Eye Acupuncture

9. Nose Acupuncture

10. Philtrum Acupuncture

11. Mouth Acupuncture

12. Tongue Acupuncture

13. Neck Acupuncture

14. Back Shu Acupuncture

15. Jia Ji Acupuncture

16. Spinal Acupuncture

17. Chest Acupuncture

18. Abdominal Acupuncture

19. Hand Acupuncture

20. Foot Acupuncture

21. Wrist and Ankle Acupuncture

22. Holographic Acupuncture

Unit 3: Micro-Acupuncture Therapeutics

23. Micro-Acupuncture Therapeutics

Unit 4: Therapeutic Massage

24. Therapeutic Massage

About the Author

Yajuan Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

Oriental Medical Center, Seattle, WA

