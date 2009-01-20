Meyler's Side Effects of Endocrine and Metabolic Drugs
1st Edition
Description
Elsevier now offers a series of derivative works based on the acclaimed Meylers Side Effect of Drugs, 15th Edition. These individual volumes are grouped by specialty to benefit the practicing physician or health care clinician.
Endocrine and metabolic diseases are common, includes diseases such as diabetes, thyroid disease, and obesity. Endocrinologists, including diabetes professionals, internal medicine and primary care practitioners, obstetricians and gynecologists, and others will find this book useful when treating endocrine or metabolic diseases.
The material is drawn from the 15th edition of the internationally renowned encyclopedia, Meyler’s Side Effects of Drugs, and the latest volumes in the companion series, Side Effects of Drugs Annuals. Drug names have usually been designated by their recommended or proposed International Non-proprietary Names (rINN or pINN); when those are not available, clinical names have been used. In some cases, brand names have been used.
This volume is critical for any health professional involved in the administration of endocrine and metabolics mediations.
Key Features
- Surpasses the Physician’s Desk Reference © by including clinical case studies and independent expert analysis
- Complete index of drug names
- Most complete cross referencing of drug-drug interactions available
- Extensive references to primary and secondary literature
- Also includes information on adverse effects in pregnancy
The book is divided into eight sections:
- Corticosteroids and related drugs
- Prostaglandins
- Sex hormones and related drugs
- Iodine and drugs that affect thyroid function
- Insulin and other hypoglycemic drugs
- Other hormones and related drugs
- Lipid-regulated drugs
- Endocrine and metabolic adverse effects of non-hormonal and non-metabolic drugs
Readership
Endocrinologists, internal medicine and primary care practitioners, bariatric physicians, diabetic professionals, and OB/GYNs
Table of Contents
Preface
Corticosteroids and Related Drugs
Prostaglandins
Sex Hormones and Related Drugs
Iodine and Drugs that Affect Thyroid Function
Insulins and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs
Other Hormones and Related Drugs
Lipid – Regulating Drugs
Endocrine and Metabolic Adverse Effects of Non-Hormonal and Non-Metabolic Drugs
Index of Drug Names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 20th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532718
About the Author
Jeffrey K. Aronson
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK