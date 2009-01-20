Meyler's Side Effects of Endocrine and Metabolic Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532718, 9780080932927

Meyler's Side Effects of Endocrine and Metabolic Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey K. Aronson
eBook ISBN: 9780080932927
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532718
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th January 2009
Page Count: 708
Description

Elsevier now offers a series of derivative works based on the acclaimed Meylers Side Effect of Drugs, 15th Edition. These individual volumes are grouped by specialty to benefit the practicing physician or health care clinician.

Endocrine and metabolic diseases are common, includes diseases such as diabetes, thyroid disease, and obesity. Endocrinologists, including diabetes professionals, internal medicine and primary care practitioners, obstetricians and gynecologists, and others will find this book useful when treating endocrine or metabolic diseases.

The material is drawn from the 15th edition of the internationally renowned encyclopedia, Meyler’s Side Effects of Drugs, and the latest volumes in the companion series, Side Effects of Drugs Annuals. Drug names have usually been designated by their recommended or proposed International Non-proprietary Names (rINN or pINN); when those are not available, clinical names have been used. In some cases, brand names have been used.

This volume is critical for any health professional involved in the administration of endocrine and metabolics mediations.

Key Features

    • Surpasses the Physician’s Desk Reference © by including clinical case studies and independent expert analysis

    • Complete index of drug names

    • Most complete cross referencing of drug-drug interactions available

    • Extensive references to primary and secondary literature

    • Also includes information on adverse effects in pregnancy

    The book is divided into eight sections:

    • Corticosteroids and related drugs

    • Prostaglandins

    • Sex hormones and related drugs

    • Iodine and drugs that affect thyroid function

    • Insulin and other hypoglycemic drugs

    • Other hormones and related drugs

    • Lipid-regulated drugs

    • Endocrine and metabolic adverse effects of non-hormonal and non-metabolic drugs

Readership

Endocrinologists, internal medicine and primary care practitioners, bariatric physicians, diabetic professionals, and OB/GYNs

Table of Contents


Preface

Corticosteroids and Related Drugs

Prostaglandins

Sex Hormones and Related Drugs

Iodine and Drugs that Affect Thyroid Function

Insulins and Other Hypoglycemic Drugs

Other Hormones and Related Drugs

Lipid – Regulating Drugs

Endocrine and Metabolic Adverse Effects of Non-Hormonal and Non-Metabolic Drugs

Index of Drug Names


Details

No. of pages:
708
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932927
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532718

About the Author

Jeffrey K. Aronson

Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

