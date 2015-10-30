Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs
16th Edition
The International Encyclopedia of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions
Description
Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs: The International Encyclopedia of Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions, Sixteenth Edition builds on the success of the 15 previous editions, providing an extensively reorganized and expanded resource that now comprises more than 1,500 individual drug articles with the most complete coverage of adverse reactions and interactions found anywhere.
Each article contains detailed and authoritative information about the adverse effects of each drug, with comprehensive references to the primary literature, making this a must–have reference work for any academic or medical library, pharmacologist, regulatory organization, hospital dispensary, or pharmaceutical company.
The online version of the book provides an unparalleled depth of coverage and functionality by offering convenient desktop access and enhanced features such as increased searchability, extensive internal cross-linking, and fully downloadable and printable full-text, HTML or PDF articles.
Key Features
- Enhanced encyclopedic format with drug monographs now organized alphabetically
- Completely expanded coverage of each drug, with more than 1,500 drug articles and information on adverse reactions and interactions
- Clearer, systematic organization of information for easier reading, including case histories to provide perspective on each listing
- Extensive bibliography with over 40,000 references
Readership
Academic and medical libraries, clinical pharmacologists, pharmacists in the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory organizations, and hospital dispensaries
Table of Contents
Contributors Foreword Contents How to use this book Overview of Drug Monographs Preface Drug Monographs Index of Drug Names Index of Adverse Reactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 7674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 30th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537171
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537164
About the Editor
Jeffrey K. Aronson
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Reviews
"The reality of drug induced disease has certainly come to light with much effort and attention being placed on drug safety. With this encyclopedia, the practitioner is able to ascertain whether a patient's condition is iatrogenic/drug induced or idiopathic or, better yet, able to identify patients at risk for iatrogenic drug injury and develop strategies to prevent these events...As a pharmacy instructor and consultant in the area of drug induced disease, I am extremely impressed with the content and layout of this encyclopedia. It is one of the most complete yet user friendly publications on these disease states. It would be a worthwhile addition to medical, pharmacy, and other allied health school libraries.(4 Stars!)" --Doody's
"...a valuable resource and highly recommended for academic and research institutional libraries, hospital pharmacies, regulatory organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacologists..."--Indian Journal of Pharmacology,Meyler's Side Effects of Drugs, Sixteenth Edition