Meyler's Side Effects of Cardiovascular Drugs

Elsevier now offers a series of derivative works based on the acclaimed Meylers Side Effect of Drugs, 15th Edition. These individual volumes are grouped by specialty to benefit the practicing physician or health care clinician.

Each year, heart disease kills more people than cancer. Patients are treated by a variety of specialists and primary care practitioners, depending on the organ system involved. This volume enables practitioners to assess the adverse effects of the complete range of drugs used in cardiovascular medicine, including antihypertensive drugs, and drugs used in the treatment of heart failure, angina, angina pectoris, and cardiac arrhythmia and enable practitioners to prescribe preventative treatments with medications such as blood pressure reducers, aspirin, and cholesterol-lowering drugs, as well as drugs used for more aggressive therapy.

The material is drawn from the 15th edition of the internationally renowned encyclopedia, Meyler’s Side Effects of Drugs, and the latest volumes in the companion series, Side Effects of Drugs Annuals. Drug names have usually been designated by their recommended or proposed International Non-proprietary Names (rINN or pINN); when those are not available, clinical names have been used. In some cases, brand names have been used.

This volume is critical for any health professional involved in the administration of cardiovascular mediations.