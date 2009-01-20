Meyler's Side Effects of Cardiovascular Drugs
1st Edition
Description
Elsevier now offers a series of derivative works based on the acclaimed Meylers Side Effect of Drugs, 15th Edition. These individual volumes are grouped by specialty to benefit the practicing physician or health care clinician.
Each year, heart disease kills more people than cancer. Patients are treated by a variety of specialists and primary care practitioners, depending on the organ system involved. This volume enables practitioners to assess the adverse effects of the complete range of drugs used in cardiovascular medicine, including antihypertensive drugs, and drugs used in the treatment of heart failure, angina, angina pectoris, and cardiac arrhythmia and enable practitioners to prescribe preventative treatments with medications such as blood pressure reducers, aspirin, and cholesterol-lowering drugs, as well as drugs used for more aggressive therapy.
The material is drawn from the 15th edition of the internationally renowned encyclopedia, Meyler’s Side Effects of Drugs, and the latest volumes in the companion series, Side Effects of Drugs Annuals. Drug names have usually been designated by their recommended or proposed International Non-proprietary Names (rINN or pINN); when those are not available, clinical names have been used. In some cases, brand names have been used.
This volume is critical for any health professional involved in the administration of cardiovascular mediations.
Key Features
- Surpasses the Physician’s Desk Reference © by including clinical case studies and independent expert analysis
- Complete index of drug names
- Most complete cross referencing of drug-drug interactions available
- Extensive references to primary and secondary literature
- Also includes information on adverse effects in pregnancy
The book is divided into six sections:
- Drugs used to treat hypertension, heart failure and angina pectoris
- Diuretics – a general introduction to their adverse effects, followed by monographs on individual drugs
- Antidysrhythmic drugs - a general introduction to their adverse effects, followed by monographs on individual drugs
- Drugs that act on the cerebral and peripheral circulations
- Anticoagulants, thrombolytic agents, and anti-platelet drugs
- Cardiovascular adverse effects of non-cardiovascular drugs
Readership
Cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, primary care physicians, and health care prfessionals who treat heart disease
Table of Contents
Preface
Drugs used to treat hypertension, heart failure, and angina pectoris
Diuretics
Antidysrhythmic drugs
Drugs that act on the cerebral and peripheral arterial and venous circulations
Anticoagulants, thrombolytic agents, and anti-platelet drugs
Adverse cardiovascular effects of non-cardiovascular drugs
Index of drug names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 20th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532688
About the Author
Jeffrey K. Aronson
Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK