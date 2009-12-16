Meyler's Side Effects of Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532732, 9780080932941

Meyler's Side Effects of Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey K. Aronson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532732
eBook ISBN: 9780080932941
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 2009
Page Count: 702
Description

Elsevier now offers a series of derivative works based on the acclaimed Meyler’s Side Effect of Drugs, 15th Edition. These individual volumes are grouped by specialty to benefit the practicing biomedical researcher and/or clinician.

Opioids and analgesics are members of a diverse group of drugs used to relieve pain. They are frequently used in combination with prescription and nonprescription pain relievers, and misuse is prevalent. Pain medicine specialists and physicians or surgeons will find this volume useful in prescribing the appropriate drugs for pain therapy and for preventing misuse of the medication.

Key Features

  • The only drug guide that includes clinical case studies and expert analysis
  • UNIQUE! Features not only analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, but also all other drugs that act in an analgesic or anti-inflammatory manner
  • Most complete cross referencing of drug-drug interactions available
  • Latest content from the most highly regarded compilation of drug side effects: Side Effects of Drugs Annual serial

Readership

Pain medicine specialists, physicians, surgical doctors

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532732
eBook ISBN:
9780080932941

About the Author

Jeffrey K. Aronson

Dr Jeffrey K. Aronson is a consultant clinical pharmacologist and physician in the Department of Primary Health Care in the University of Oxford and a consultant physician in the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Trust. He has been associated with the Meyler series since 1977 and has published many research papers on adverse drug reactions. He is President of the British Pharmacological Society and serves on many committees concerned with drug therapy, including the Technology Appraisal Committee of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) and the Joint Formulary Committees of the British National Formulary and the British National Formulary for Children.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Primary Health Care, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Ratings and Reviews

