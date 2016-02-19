Methods of Working Coal and Metal Mines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106984, 9781483156187

Methods of Working Coal and Metal Mines

1st Edition

Planning and Operations

Authors: Seth D. Woodruff
eBook ISBN: 9781483156187
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 580
Description

Methods of Working Coal and Metal Mines, Volume 3 discusses the extraction of mineral deposits, which involves the driving of development openings, from the surface or a central shaft, to the “block out” portions of the deposit. This book is divided into three parts. Part A describes the coal mining methods, which include pillar mining systems and long-wall mining. Economics of coal face mechanization is also discussed. In Part B, the classification of stoping systems, which is comprised of pillar-supported stopes, timber and fill supported stopes, and slicing or caving systems, is elaborated. This part also emphasizes the mining bedded metalliferous ores, as well as the costs and other factors affecting the choice of mining systems. Part C deliberates the surface mining methods, which consist of strip mining of coal, open-pit mining, and stability of pit slopes. This publication is intended for mining engineers, but is also useful to students and researchers conducting work on the application of extracting and processing minerals.

Table of Contents


Part A. Coal Mining Methods

1. Mining Systems

2. Pillar Mining Systems, Conventional (Cyclic) Mining

3. Pillar Mining Systems, Continuous (Non-cyclic) Mining

4. Long-wall Mining — Cyclic Operations

5. Long-wall Mining — Non-cyclic Operations

6. Economics of Coal Face Mechanization

Part B. Mining Metalliferous Deposits

1. Pillar-supported (Open) Stopes

2. Timber and Fill Supported Stopes

3. Shrinkage Stopes

4. Slicing and Caving Systems

5. Mining Bedded Metalliferous Ores

6. Costs and Other Factors Affecting Choice of Mining Systems

Part C. Surface Mining Methods

1. Strip Mining (Open-cast Mining) of Coal

2. Open-pit Mining

3. The Stability of Pit Slopes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
580
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156187

About the Author

Seth D. Woodruff

