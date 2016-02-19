Methods of Treatment of Unstable Ground - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408001663, 9781483163277

Methods of Treatment of Unstable Ground

1st Edition

Editors: F G Bell
eBook ISBN: 9781483163277
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 8th September 1975
Page Count: 225
Description

Methods of Treatment of Unstable Ground focuses on the methods of treatment that have been adopted by engineers in their attempts to make unstable ground usable. These methods are meant to stabilize ground, either temporarily as in ground-water lowering or freezing techniques, or permanently as in grouting. This book is comprised of 11 chapters. The first of which reviews some of the modern techniques in addressing problems caused by unstable ground, including those caused by water in excavations, instability of natural or excavated slopes, the settlement of structures on soft or loose soils, and subsidence due to extraction of minerals from the ground. These techniques range from ground-water lowering to the use of an impermeable barrier around the excavation to prevent inflow and at the same time maintain the surrounding water table at its normal level. Attention then turns to the use of electro-osmosis and electrochemical stabilization in ground engineering; control of groundwater by excluding it through grouting; and fundamental conditions governing the penetration of grouts. The remaining chapters explore grout selection based on engineering performance; ground conditions in mining areas; clay grouting and alluvial grouting; and ground freezing. Finally, the use of cement to stabilize soil and of vibroflotation to improve poor ground below foundations of structures is described. This book should prove useful to engineers engaged in ground engineering.

Table of Contents


1 The Problems of Unstable Ground: A Review of Modern Techniques of Ground Treatment

2 Control of Ground-water by Ground-water Lowering

3 Electro-osmosis and Electrochemical Stabilization

4 Ground-water Control by Exclusion

5 Fundamental Conditions Governing the Penetration of Grouts

6 Classification of Grout: Classification by Engineering Performance for Grout Selection

7 Ground Conditions in Mining Areas

8 Clay Grouting and Alluvial Grouting

9 Ground Freezing

10 Stabilization of Soil by Cement

Rapid Methods of Soil Stabilization

The Use of Terr am Fabric to Provide High-quality Access Roads

11 Vibroflotation: Rationale for Design and Practice

Index


About the Editor

F G Bell

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly University of Natal, South Africa

Ratings and Reviews

