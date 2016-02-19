Methods of Treatment of Unstable Ground focuses on the methods of treatment that have been adopted by engineers in their attempts to make unstable ground usable. These methods are meant to stabilize ground, either temporarily as in ground-water lowering or freezing techniques, or permanently as in grouting. This book is comprised of 11 chapters. The first of which reviews some of the modern techniques in addressing problems caused by unstable ground, including those caused by water in excavations, instability of natural or excavated slopes, the settlement of structures on soft or loose soils, and subsidence due to extraction of minerals from the ground. These techniques range from ground-water lowering to the use of an impermeable barrier around the excavation to prevent inflow and at the same time maintain the surrounding water table at its normal level. Attention then turns to the use of electro-osmosis and electrochemical stabilization in ground engineering; control of groundwater by excluding it through grouting; and fundamental conditions governing the penetration of grouts. The remaining chapters explore grout selection based on engineering performance; ground conditions in mining areas; clay grouting and alluvial grouting; and ground freezing. Finally, the use of cement to stabilize soil and of vibroflotation to improve poor ground below foundations of structures is described. This book should prove useful to engineers engaged in ground engineering.