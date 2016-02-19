Methods of Surface Analysis, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Aspects of Sputtering in Surface Analysis Methods
I. Introduction
II. The Sputtering Process
A. Survey
B. Sputtering Yields
C. Sputter Etching
D. Composition Changes Caused by Ion Bombardment
E. The Ratio of Sputtered Ions/Neutrals
III. Specific Particle Bombardment Aspects
A. In ISS
B. In SIMS
C. In ESCA and AES
IV. Outlook
References
Chapter 2. A Comparison of the Methods of Surface Analysis and their Applications
I. Introduction
II. Classification of the Methods for Surface Analysis by the Incident Particles used to Produce an Output of Detectable Particles
A. Thermal Input with Neutrals Out
B. Electrons in
C. Ions in
D. Photons in
E. Neutrals in
III. Electric and Magnetic Fields in
A. Electric and Magnetic Fields Out
B. Electrons Out
IV. Surface Waves in
A. Neutrals Out
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Low-Energy Ion Scattering Spectrometry
I. Introduction
A. General Remarks
B. Historical
C. Comparison with Ion Scattering at Higher Energies
II. Experimental Equipment
A. General Requirements
B. Ion Source
C. Vacuum System and Scattering Chamber
D. Electrostatic Analyzer and Ion Detector
III. Ion Scattering Principles
A. Kinematics
B. Scattered Yield
C. Ion Neutralization
IV. Surface Composition Analysis
A. Calibration
B. Technological Applications
V. Surface Structure
A. Shadowing Effects
B. Double and Plural Scattering, Surface Defect Analysis
VI. Conclusions
Note Added in Proof
References
Chapter 4. Surface Analysis by X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals
A. X-ray Absorption
B. Qualitative Analysis
C. Quantitation
III. Chemical Shifts
A. Organic Structural Information
B. Inorganic Structural and Chemical Information
IV. Instrumentation
A. Introduction
B. X-ray Sources
C. Electron Energy Analyzers
D. Detectors
E. Vacuum System
F. Sample Handling
G. Data Acquisition and Processing
V. Some Experimental Variables
A. Charging Effects
B. Charge Compensation
C. Depth Profiling Via Ion Etching
D. Grazing Angle ESCA
VI. Applications
A. Organic Surfaces
B. Inorganic Surfaces
C. Catalysis
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Auger Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals
A. The Auger Process
B. Auger Electron Escape Depth
C. Core Level Ionization Probabilities by Electron Impact
D. Matrix Effects
III. Experimental Methods
A. Electron Energy Analysis
B. Signal-to-Noise Considerations
C. Thin Film Analysis
D. Scanning Auger Microscopy
IV. Quantitative Analysis
A. Basic Mechanisms and Absolute Measurements
B. Measurements with External Standards
C. Measurements with Elemental Sensitivity Factors
D. Experimental Results
V. Applications
A. Fundamental Surface Science
B. Metallurgy and Materials Science
C. Catalytic Activity
D. Semiconductor Technology
References
Chapter 6. Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry
Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Secondary Ion Emission
A. Mechanism
B. Secondary Ion Yields
C. Secondary Ion Species
D. Incident Ion Effects
III. SIMS Instrumentation
A. Instrument Concepts
B. Detection Sensitivity
C. Trace Analysis
D. Ion Imaging
E. Primary Ion Beam Considerations
F. Mass Spectrometric Analysis of the Sputtered Neutral Component
IV. Quantitation
V. Elemental Depth Concentration Profiling
A. Instrumental Factors Influencing Profile Depth Resolution
B. Ion—Matrix Effects Influencing Profile Depth Resolution
VI. Applications
A. Surface Studies
B. Depth Profiles
C. XY Characterization, Micro and Bulk Analysis
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. The use of Auger Electron Spectroscopy and Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry in the Microelectronic Technology
I. Introduction
II. Sample Selection
A. Tantalum Thin Films
B. Doped (B,P,As) Silicon
III. Selection of Inert or Reactive Primary Ion Bombardment in AES and SIMS Profiling
IV. Sputtering Rate Measurements and Depth Resolution in AES and SIMS Profiling
V. Chemical Analysis of Sputtered Tantalum Thin Films by AES and SIMS
VI. Quantitative Analysis of Sputtered Tantalum Films Intentionally Doped with Nitrogen, Carbon, and Oxygen by AES and SIMS
VII. Analysis of P-doped Ta2O5 Films by AES and SIMS
VIII. Analysis of Platinum Films Containing Phosphorus by AES and SIMS
IX. Analysis of Alumina Ceramic Substrates by AES and SIMS
X. Chemical Analysis of P-, As-, and B-Doped Silicon by SIMS and AES
A. Phosphorus
B. Arsenic
C. Boron
XI. In-Depth, Bulk, and Surface Sensitivity Comparison of AES and SIMS
XII. Anomalous Ion Yield Effects Produced at the Surface in SIMS Depth Profiles
XIII. The Use of High Energy and Low Energy Secondary Ion Discrimination in SIMS
XIV. Summary and Conclusions
A. Sputtering Ion Beam
B. Sputtering Rate
C. Mass and Spectral Interferences
D. Surface Analysis
E. In-depth analysis (> 500 Å)
F. Depth Resolution
G. Quantitative Analysis
References
Chapter 8. The Atom-Probe Field Ion Microscope
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Atom-Probes
III. Models of Field Ionization and Field Evaporation
IV. The TOF Atom-Probe
A. Design Considerations
B. Detectors
C. Pulsers
D. Time-of-Flight Read-Out
E. Mass Resolution
F. Ion Energy Deficits
G. Energy Deficit Compensation
H. The Energy Focusing Atom-Probe
V. A 10 cm TOF Atom-Probe
VI. A Magnetic Sector Atom-Probe
VII. New Phenomena Observed with the Atom-Probe
A. Multiply Charged Ions
B. Field Adsorption of the Imaging Gases
C. Metal—Noble Gas Compound Ions
D. Ions from the Forbidden Zone
E. Surface Interactions with Molecular Gases
F. A Field Calibration Via Free-Space Ionization
VIII. Metallurgical Applications
References
Chapter 9. Field Ion Mass Spectrometry Applied to Surface Investigations
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
A. The Field Emitter
B. The Field Ion Source
C. Mass Separators
D. Energy Analysis of Field Ions
E. Ion Detectors
III. Mechanisms of Ion Formation
A. Field Ionization
B. Proton Transfer
C. Charge-Transfer and Intermolecular Interactions
D. Heterolytic Bond Cleavage
E. Ion—Molecule Reactions
IV. The Identification of Surface Interactions
A. Surface Selectivity of Field Ions
B. Appearance Potentials
C. Pulsed Fields
V. Field Induced Surface Reactions
A. Field Induced Adsorption
B. Field Induced Desorption
C. Thermodynamic Equilibria
D. Field Polymerization and Fragmentation
E. Field Desorption of Surface Complexes
VI. Surface Reactions without Field Perturbance
A. Carbonium Ions on Surfaces
B. Chemical Reactions without Electric Momentum
VII. Applications of FIMS
A. Reactions of Water
B. The Analysis of Evaporation Products of Solids
C. Nitrogen Compounds at Metal Surfaces
References
Chapter 10. Infrared Reflection—Absorption Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theory
A. History
B. Single Reflection
C. Absorption Band Magnification
III. Applicability
A. Film Effects
B. Substrate Effects
C. Combining Substrate and Film Effects
IV. Experimental Arrangements
A. Concepts
B. Typical Arrangements
V. Applications of RA Spectroscopy
VI. Summary
References
Index
Description
Methods of Surface Analysis deals with the determination of the composition of surfaces and the identification of species attached to the surface. The text applies methods of surface analysis to obtain a composition depth profile after various stages of ion etching or sputtering. The composition at the solid—solid interface is revealed by systematically removing atomic planes until the interface of interest is reached, in which the investigator can then determine its composition. The book reviews the effect of ion etching on the results obtained by any method of surface analysis including the effect of the rate of etching, incident energy of the bombarding ion, the properties of the solid, the effect of the ion etching on generating an output signal of electrons, ions, or neutrals. The text also describes the effect of the residual gases in the vacuum environment. The book considers the influence of the sample geometry, of the type (metal, insulator, semiconductor, organic), and of the atomic number can have on surface analysis. The text describes in detail low energy ion scattering spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, Auger electron spectroscopy, secondary ion mass spectroscopy, and infrared reflection-absorption spectroscopy. The book can prove useful for researchers, technicians, and scientists whose works involve organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, and other related fields of chemistry, such as physical chemistry or inorganic chemistry.
Details
@qu:...a valuable addition to the libraries of those interested in the experimental techniques employed in surface science today. @source:American Scientist