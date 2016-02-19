Methods of Social Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133546, 9781483136387

Methods of Social Research

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Margaret Stacey
eBook ISBN: 9781483136387
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 184
Description

Methods of Social Research provides an introduction to the procedures of social research. This book shows that sample surveys are only one approach among many of undertaking social research. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various methods of social investigation concerning those that increase the knowledge of the facts of social life. This text then explains the main reasons for doing research, including solving a practical problem and determining how something works just because it is interesting to know. Other chapters consider the method of observation utilized in the social sciences that fall into two main groups, namely, participant ad non-participant. This book discusses as well the importance of sample survey in gathering information about a particular population either on a simple matter of fact or religious or political allegiance. The final chapter considers several problems involved in designing and asking questions. Social scientists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

1 The Scientific Method

2 Fields of Investigation

3 How to Start: Designing Research and Examining Documents

4 Observation

5 Asking Questions: Questionnaires, Schedules, and Interviews

6 Asking Questions: The Sample Survey

7 Combined Operations

8 Analyzing the Data

9 Presenting the Findings

Appendix 1. Minimum Items to include in a Social Research Report

Bibliography

Name and Title Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136387

About the Author

Margaret Stacey

Ratings and Reviews

