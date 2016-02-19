Methods of Social Research provides an introduction to the procedures of social research. This book shows that sample surveys are only one approach among many of undertaking social research. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various methods of social investigation concerning those that increase the knowledge of the facts of social life. This text then explains the main reasons for doing research, including solving a practical problem and determining how something works just because it is interesting to know. Other chapters consider the method of observation utilized in the social sciences that fall into two main groups, namely, participant ad non-participant. This book discusses as well the importance of sample survey in gathering information about a particular population either on a simple matter of fact or religious or political allegiance. The final chapter considers several problems involved in designing and asking questions. Social scientists will find this book useful.