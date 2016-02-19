Methods of Learning Communication Skills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080189536, 9781483138787

Methods of Learning Communication Skills

1st Edition

Social Work Series

Authors: P. R. Day
Editors: Jean P. Nursten
eBook ISBN: 9781483138787
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 338
Description

Methods of Learning Communication Skills describes and analyzes different kinds of learning experiences and raises questions about their use by people engaged in social work training and education. This book is based on the assumption that there are elements of skill in different forms of communication between people and that learning experiences can be organized in ways that enable people to develop some of these skills. This monograph is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an introduction to the importance of learning experiences and communication in social work, using illustrations taken from everyday situations. Communication is discussed in relation to language and learning, models and imitative learning, social skills, and human relationships and communication skills. Subsequent chapters explore the organization of learning; some tools of learning such as lectures and group discussions; learning about influences on communication; and learning about communication in interviewing. The use of simulation exercises in ""sensitivity"" or ""human relations"" training is also considered, along with the link between group experience and learning. The final chapter re-emphasizes the central role played by communication skills in teaching and social work. This text will be a useful resource for social workers, sociologists, educators, and social scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Learning Experiences and Communication in Social Work

2. The Organization of Learning

3. Some Tools of Learning

4. Learning about Influences on Communication

5. Learning about Communication in Interviewing

6. Simulation Exercises

7. Group Experience and Learning

8. Communication Skills in Teaching and Social Work

Notes

References and Bibliography

About the Author

P. R. Day

About the Editor

Jean P. Nursten

