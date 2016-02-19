Methods of Functional Analysis for Application in Solid Mechanics, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. 1. Review of Basic Notions and Concepts of Analysis. 2. Function Spaces: A Basic Summary. 3. Linear Operators and Functionals. 4. Sobolev Spaces and Boundary Value Problems. 5. Variational Methods and Convex Analysis. 6. Discrete Solutions of Variational Boundary Value Problems: The Method of Finite Elements. 7. Variational Inequalities. 8. Overview of Some Basic Problems in Solid Mechanics. 9. Variational Principles and Finite Element Models in Elasticity. 10. Special Applications of Variational Methods and Variational Inequalities in Elasticity and Plasticity. 11. Eigenvalue and Stability Problems. References. Index.
Description
Publications oriented to the interests of engineering scientists and graduate students on topics of functional analysis and its applications are rare - this book has been written to fill the gap in the literature. It provides a readable account of basic mathematic topics, with illustrative examples and chapters devoted to finite elements, variational principles of elasticity and plasticity, variational inequalities and elastic stability. The text is entirely self-contained and covers a wide range of topics and ideas, from elementary concepts to modern theories and applications, and includes numerous references. It is written for engineers, graduate students and researchers who need a general knowledge of modern mathematical methods in solid mechanics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289915
Reviews
@qu:This book succeeds in giving a precise overview of all the major tools of functional analysis and a detailed account of their applications to the solution of present problems in solid mechanics. The book is completed by a very good selection of references and an index... this book will be very helpful for all scientists involved in the use or in the development of new methods to solve engineering problems, in particular solid mechanic problems. @source:Mathematics Abstracts