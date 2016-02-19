Methods of Foundation Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444997890, 9780444598059

Methods of Foundation Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Z. Bažant
eBook ISBN: 9780444598059
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Table of Contents


﻿Symbols

Conversion Factors

Part A — Introduction

1 Outline and Scope of Foundation Engineering

1.1 Definitions

1.2 Types of Foundation Construction

1.3 History of Foundation Engineering

Part B — Outline Of Theoretical Fundamentals

2 Engineering Geology

2.1 Characteristics of Engineering Geology

2.2 Geological Exploration

3 Soil Mechanics

3.1 Characteristics of Soil Mechanics

3.2 Classification of Soils and Rocks

4 Engineering Properties of Soils

4.1 Index and Physical Properties

4.2 Two-Phase System of Stresses

4.3 Shear Strength

4.4 Stress-Strain Behavior

5 Settlement of Soils

5.1 Causes of Settlement

5.2 Stress Intensity in Soil

5.3 Settlement, Distortion, Inclination and Horizontal Displacement

5.4 Contact Pressure

6 Bearing Capacity of Soils

6.1 Plastic Equilibrium Solution of Bearing Capacity

6.2 Vertical Centric Load on Strip Footing

6.3 Other Cases of Bearing Capacity Calculations

7 Seepage

7.1 Flow Through Porous Media

7.2 Permeability and Capillarity

7.3 Analysis of Seepage

7.4 Seepage Stability of Cohesionless Soils with Horizontal Surface

7.5 Consolidation of Cohesive Soils

7.6 Shrinkage and Swelling

8 Rock Mechanics

8.1 Characteristics of Rock Mechanics

8.2 Discontinuity of Rock Mass

8.3 Strength and Deformation

8.4 Settlement and Bearing Capacity

8.5 Seepage in Joints

Part C — Shallow Foundation Methods

9 Design of the Footing Area of Shallow Footings

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Depth of Foundation

9.3 Design Loads

9.4 Determination of Bearing Capacity

9.5 Allowable Bearing Capacity

9.6 Ultimate Bearing Capacity

9.7 Design of the Footing Area

10 Open Cut Foundation Pits

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Design of Foundation Pits

10.3 Design of Slopes in Deep Pits

10.4 Seepage Stability of Slopes

10.5 Deformation of Foundation Pits

11 Bracing

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Timbering

11.3 Soldier Piles with Lagging

11.4 Anchoring

11.5 Analysis of Bracing

12 Sheet Pile Walls and Land Cofferdams

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Types of Sheet Pile Walls

12.3 Pile Hammers and Driving Rigs

12.4 Driving, Jetting, Cutting and Extracting

12.5 Land Cofferdams

12.6 Permanent Steel Sheet Pile Walls

12.7 Analysis of Steel Sheet Pile Walls

13 Cofferdams

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ground Plan and Height of Cofferdams

13.3 Earth Cofferdams

13.4 Timber Cofferdams

13.5 Steel Cofferdams

13.6 Concrete Cofferdams

13.7 Closing of Rivers and Dike Breaches

13.8 Analysis of Cofferdams

14 Dewatering

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Open Pumping

14.3 Groundwater Lowering

14.4 Other Dewatering Systems

14.5 Types of Pumps

14.6 Analysis of Steady-State Seepage

Part D — Deep Foundation Methods

15 Piles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Timber Piles

15.3 Precast Concrete Piles

15.4 Cast-in-place Concrete Piles

15.5 Bored Concrete Piles

15.6 Steel Piles

15.7 Special Piles

15.8 Pile Capacity of Single Piles

15.9 Allowable Pile Capacity

15.10 Ultimate Pile Capacity

15.11 Pile Testing and Inspection

15.12 Design of Pile Groups

16 Drilled Piers

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Construction of Drilled Piers

16.3 Drilled Pier Foundations and Drilled Pier Walls

16.4 Analysis of Axially Loaded Drilled Piers

16.5 Analysis of Laterally Loaded Drilled Piers

17 Diaphragm Walls

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Construction of Concrete Diaphragm Walls

17.3 Drilling Slurry

17.4 Concrete Diaphragm Walls

17.5 Clay Diaphragm Walls

17.6 Analysis of Diaphragm Walls

18 Caissons

18.1 Open Caissons

18.2 Pneumatic Caissons

Part E — Special Foundation Methods

19 Improvement of Soils

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Sand Pad Foundations

19.3 Permanent Dewatering

19.4 In-Situ Compaction

19.5 Ground Freezing

19.6 Grouting

19.7 Soil Stabilization

19.8 Base Exchange and Thermal Stabilization

20 Underwater Foundations

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Underwater Concreting

20.3 Box Caissons

20.4 Cast-In-Form Underwater Foundations

20.5 Underwater Foundation Work by Divers

21 Underpinning

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Underpinning Methods

21.3 Lateral Underpinning

21.4 Enlarging of Foundations

21.5 Bridging Supports

21.6 Moving of Structures

References

Indexes

Author Index

Geographical Index

Subject Index

Description

Methods of Foundation Engineering covers the theory, analysis, and practice of foundation engineering, as well as its soil mechanics and structural design aspects and principles.

The book is divided into five parts encompassing 21 chapters. Part A is of an introductory character and presents a brief review of the various types of foundation structures used in civil engineering and their historical development. Part B provides the theoretical fundamentals of soil and rock mechanics, which are of importance for foundation design. Part C deals with the design of the footing area of spread footings and discusses the shallow foundation methods. Part D describes the methods of deep foundations, while Part E is devoted to special foundation methods. Each chapter in Parts C to E starts with an introduction containing a synopsis of the matter being discussed and giving suggestions as to the choice of a suitable method of foundation. This is followed by a description of the methods generally used in practice. Simple analyses of structures, presented at the conclusion of each chapter, can be carried out by a pocket calculator.

This book will prove useful to practicing civil and design engineers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444598059

@qu:...a clear, concise and readable text with numerous well-prepared diagrams, particularly those that concern construction practices. The book will be useful to the specialist foundation engineer who wishes to enlarge his general knowledge of design and construction methods... @source: The Structural Engineer

About the Authors

Z. Bažant Author

