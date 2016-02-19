Methods of Foundation Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Symbols
Conversion Factors
Part A — Introduction
1 Outline and Scope of Foundation Engineering
1.1 Definitions
1.2 Types of Foundation Construction
1.3 History of Foundation Engineering
Part B — Outline Of Theoretical Fundamentals
2 Engineering Geology
2.1 Characteristics of Engineering Geology
2.2 Geological Exploration
3 Soil Mechanics
3.1 Characteristics of Soil Mechanics
3.2 Classification of Soils and Rocks
4 Engineering Properties of Soils
4.1 Index and Physical Properties
4.2 Two-Phase System of Stresses
4.3 Shear Strength
4.4 Stress-Strain Behavior
5 Settlement of Soils
5.1 Causes of Settlement
5.2 Stress Intensity in Soil
5.3 Settlement, Distortion, Inclination and Horizontal Displacement
5.4 Contact Pressure
6 Bearing Capacity of Soils
6.1 Plastic Equilibrium Solution of Bearing Capacity
6.2 Vertical Centric Load on Strip Footing
6.3 Other Cases of Bearing Capacity Calculations
7 Seepage
7.1 Flow Through Porous Media
7.2 Permeability and Capillarity
7.3 Analysis of Seepage
7.4 Seepage Stability of Cohesionless Soils with Horizontal Surface
7.5 Consolidation of Cohesive Soils
7.6 Shrinkage and Swelling
8 Rock Mechanics
8.1 Characteristics of Rock Mechanics
8.2 Discontinuity of Rock Mass
8.3 Strength and Deformation
8.4 Settlement and Bearing Capacity
8.5 Seepage in Joints
Part C — Shallow Foundation Methods
9 Design of the Footing Area of Shallow Footings
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Depth of Foundation
9.3 Design Loads
9.4 Determination of Bearing Capacity
9.5 Allowable Bearing Capacity
9.6 Ultimate Bearing Capacity
9.7 Design of the Footing Area
10 Open Cut Foundation Pits
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Design of Foundation Pits
10.3 Design of Slopes in Deep Pits
10.4 Seepage Stability of Slopes
10.5 Deformation of Foundation Pits
11 Bracing
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Timbering
11.3 Soldier Piles with Lagging
11.4 Anchoring
11.5 Analysis of Bracing
12 Sheet Pile Walls and Land Cofferdams
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Types of Sheet Pile Walls
12.3 Pile Hammers and Driving Rigs
12.4 Driving, Jetting, Cutting and Extracting
12.5 Land Cofferdams
12.6 Permanent Steel Sheet Pile Walls
12.7 Analysis of Steel Sheet Pile Walls
13 Cofferdams
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ground Plan and Height of Cofferdams
13.3 Earth Cofferdams
13.4 Timber Cofferdams
13.5 Steel Cofferdams
13.6 Concrete Cofferdams
13.7 Closing of Rivers and Dike Breaches
13.8 Analysis of Cofferdams
14 Dewatering
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Open Pumping
14.3 Groundwater Lowering
14.4 Other Dewatering Systems
14.5 Types of Pumps
14.6 Analysis of Steady-State Seepage
Part D — Deep Foundation Methods
15 Piles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Timber Piles
15.3 Precast Concrete Piles
15.4 Cast-in-place Concrete Piles
15.5 Bored Concrete Piles
15.6 Steel Piles
15.7 Special Piles
15.8 Pile Capacity of Single Piles
15.9 Allowable Pile Capacity
15.10 Ultimate Pile Capacity
15.11 Pile Testing and Inspection
15.12 Design of Pile Groups
16 Drilled Piers
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Construction of Drilled Piers
16.3 Drilled Pier Foundations and Drilled Pier Walls
16.4 Analysis of Axially Loaded Drilled Piers
16.5 Analysis of Laterally Loaded Drilled Piers
17 Diaphragm Walls
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Construction of Concrete Diaphragm Walls
17.3 Drilling Slurry
17.4 Concrete Diaphragm Walls
17.5 Clay Diaphragm Walls
17.6 Analysis of Diaphragm Walls
18 Caissons
18.1 Open Caissons
18.2 Pneumatic Caissons
Part E — Special Foundation Methods
19 Improvement of Soils
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Sand Pad Foundations
19.3 Permanent Dewatering
19.4 In-Situ Compaction
19.5 Ground Freezing
19.6 Grouting
19.7 Soil Stabilization
19.8 Base Exchange and Thermal Stabilization
20 Underwater Foundations
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Underwater Concreting
20.3 Box Caissons
20.4 Cast-In-Form Underwater Foundations
20.5 Underwater Foundation Work by Divers
21 Underpinning
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Underpinning Methods
21.3 Lateral Underpinning
21.4 Enlarging of Foundations
21.5 Bridging Supports
21.6 Moving of Structures
References
Indexes
Author Index
Geographical Index
Subject Index
Description
Methods of Foundation Engineering covers the theory, analysis, and practice of foundation engineering, as well as its soil mechanics and structural design aspects and principles.
The book is divided into five parts encompassing 21 chapters. Part A is of an introductory character and presents a brief review of the various types of foundation structures used in civil engineering and their historical development. Part B provides the theoretical fundamentals of soil and rock mechanics, which are of importance for foundation design. Part C deals with the design of the footing area of spread footings and discusses the shallow foundation methods. Part D describes the methods of deep foundations, while Part E is devoted to special foundation methods. Each chapter in Parts C to E starts with an introduction containing a synopsis of the matter being discussed and giving suggestions as to the choice of a suitable method of foundation. This is followed by a description of the methods generally used in practice. Simple analyses of structures, presented at the conclusion of each chapter, can be carried out by a pocket calculator.
This book will prove useful to practicing civil and design engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598059
Reviews
@qu:...a clear, concise and readable text with numerous well-prepared diagrams, particularly those that concern construction practices. The book will be useful to the specialist foundation engineer who wishes to enlarge his general knowledge of design and construction methods... @source: The Structural Engineer