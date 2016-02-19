Methods of Enzymatic Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956309, 9780323141772

Methods of Enzymatic Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: Hans-UIrich Bergmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323141772
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 1088
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Methods of Enzymatic Analysis focuses on the general progress in enzymology and in the special field of enzymatic analysis. This book explores the commercial production of biochemical reagents for analysis and explains the transition from the possible use of enzymatic analysis to its various applications in pure and applied biochemistry. Organized into four sections, this book starts with an overview of the basis of enzymatic analysis and provides general experimental guidelines for the techniques of measurement and for the disintegration of cells and tissues. This text then provides detailed instructions for the determination of substrates and assay of enzyme activities. Other chapters explore the practical aspects and information necessary for the application of reagents to enzymatic analysis, including sources, stability, and purity required. The final section describes the commercially available enzymes, coenzymes, substrates, and several less common reagents. Biochemists, biophysicists, researchers, and graduate students will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Abbreviations

Section A: General

I. Principles of Enzymatic Analysis

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Cell and Tissue Disintegration

Section B: Estimation of Substrates

Preliminary Remarks

I. Substances Involved in Carbohydrate Metabolism

1. Poly-, Oligo- and Disaccharides

2. Monosaccharides and Derivatives

3. Three-Carbon Compounds

4. Two- and One-Carbon Compounds

II. Substances Involved in the Citric Acid Cycle

a) Citrate

b) Citrate and Isocitrate

c) α-Oxoglutarate

d) L-Malate

e) Oxaloacetate

f) Succinate

g) Fumarate

III. Substances Involved in Protein Metabolism

1. Proteins and Peptides

2. Amino Acids, Amines and Amides

IV. Substances Involved in the Metabolism of Fatty Acids, Lipids and Steroids

a) Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

b) Lecithin

c) Acyl-CoA Derivatives

d) Acetoacetate

e) D-(—)-ß-Hydroxybutyrate

f) Hydrolysis of Steroid Conjugates

g) 20-Ketosteroids

h) Steroid Alcohols in Urine

V. Nucleosides, Purines and Pyrimidines, Coenzymes and Related Substances

1. Nucleosides, Purines and Pyrimidines

2. Coenzymes and Related Substances

VI. Other Substrates and Miscellaneous Substances

a) Organophosphorus Insecticides

b) DDT

c) Inorganic Peroxides

d) Nitrate

e) Magnesium in Plasma

f) Pyrophosphate

Section C: Measurement of Enzyme Activity

Preliminary Remarks

I. The Importance of the Measurement of Enzyme Activity

a) In Medicine

b) In Food Chemistry

c) In Botanical and Agricultural Chemistry

II. Methods

1. Aldolases

2. Dehydrogenases

3. Esterases

4. Proteases

5. Transaminases

6. Others

III. Histochemical Detection of Enzymes

1. Introduction (Aims of the Method)

2. General

3. Special Methods

Section D: Biochemical Reagents

I. Enzymes

II. Coenzymes and Substrates

III. Complete Reagent Kits

Tables

Conversion Table: Transmittance ⇌ Extinction

Atomic Weights

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141772

About the Editor

Hans-UIrich Bergmeyer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.