Methods of Enzymatic Analysis focuses on the general progress in enzymology and in the special field of enzymatic analysis. This book explores the commercial production of biochemical reagents for analysis and explains the transition from the possible use of enzymatic analysis to its various applications in pure and applied biochemistry. Organized into four sections, this book starts with an overview of the basis of enzymatic analysis and provides general experimental guidelines for the techniques of measurement and for the disintegration of cells and tissues. This text then provides detailed instructions for the determination of substrates and assay of enzyme activities. Other chapters explore the practical aspects and information necessary for the application of reagents to enzymatic analysis, including sources, stability, and purity required. The final section describes the commercially available enzymes, coenzymes, substrates, and several less common reagents. Biochemists, biophysicists, researchers, and graduate students will find this book extremely useful.