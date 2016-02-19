Methods of Animal Experimentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232201, 9781483259857

Methods of Animal Experimentation

1st Edition

Volume I

Editors: William I. Gay
eBook ISBN: 9781483259857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 398
Description

Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume I, provides information on the most common methods for using animals as tools in the search for new biological knowledge. The techniques described will facilitate the most efficient use of research animals and provide guidelines for their utmost comfort and welfare. The text is arranged according to specific research methods rather than to organ system or disease category. This approach gives the reader a broad view of the techniques involved in specific fields and describes the range of usefulness of these techniques. The first five chapters of the present volume describe basic information, methods, and principles involved in managing animals for experimental procedures. The remaining chapters deal with special techniques which have been demonstrated to be distinct, useful methods for using laboratory animals as a basic biomedical research tool. The descriptions of both fundamental and well-developed techniques of animal experimentation in various research fields should be useful to graduate students and experienced scientists who must consider variations in research approaches. The book is a source of information for the scientist administrator who is frequently confronted with different proposed approaches to biological research projects utilizing animals.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Introduction

Chapter 1 Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids and Infusion Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids

III. Infusion Techniques

References

Chapter 2 Anesthesia and Sedation

I. Introduction

II. Aims of an Ideal General Anesthetic

III. Objectives and Purposes of Different Types of Anesthesia

IV. Basic Principles

V. Methods of Preanesthesia

VI. Methods of Anesthesia

VII. The Use of Postoperative Analgesics and Sedatives

VIII. Emergency Measures for Experimental Animals Undergoing Procedures Requiring an Anesthetic Agent

IX. Preparation of Anesthesia of Individual Experimental Animals

X. Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 3 Care of Animals During Surgical Experiments

I. Introduction

II. Preoperative Care

III. Care During Operation

IV. Postoperative Care

References

Chapter 4 Radiography

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation

III. Principles of Radiographic Technique

IV. Radiation Safety

V. Conclusion

References

Additional Bibliography

Chapter 5 Methods of Euthanasia and Disposal of Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Factors Involved in Euthanasia

III. Reasons for Euthanasia

IV. Procedures

V. Disposal

VI. Source Material

References

Chapter 6 Methods of Parasitic Infections: Outline of General Principles

I. Introduction

II. Cautions in the Choice of a Parasite and Animal Host

III. Factors Which Influence the Course of Infection with a Parasite

References

Chapter 7 Methods in Germfree Animal Research

I. Introduction

II. Germfree Animal Equipment

III. Securing and Maintaining Germfree Animals

IV. The Germfree Animal on Experiment

V. Some Information Derived from Germfree Animal Studies

VI. Outlook for the Future

References

Chapter 8 Aerosol Challenge of Animals

I. Introduction

II. Basic Aerosol Terminology

III. Aerosol Test Facilities and Systems

IV. Generation of Experimental Aerosols

V. Sampling Biological Aerosols

VI. Aerosol Challenge of Animals

VII. Maintenance of Aerosol-Challenged Animals

VIII. Diagnostic Procedures for Aerosol-Challenged Animals

IX. Laboratory Design Principles

X. Safety Management in Infectious Disease Laboratories

References

Chapter 9 Principles in Drug Administration

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Animal

III. Preparation of Drug

IV. Gastrointestinal Routes

V. Parenteral Routes

VI. Inhalation Route

VII. Topical Route

VIII. Choice of Animal Species

IX. Experimental Design and Statistical Evaluation

X. Conclusion

References

Supplementary Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

