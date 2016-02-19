Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume I, provides information on the most common methods for using animals as tools in the search for new biological knowledge. The techniques described will facilitate the most efficient use of research animals and provide guidelines for their utmost comfort and welfare. The text is arranged according to specific research methods rather than to organ system or disease category. This approach gives the reader a broad view of the techniques involved in specific fields and describes the range of usefulness of these techniques. The first five chapters of the present volume describe basic information, methods, and principles involved in managing animals for experimental procedures. The remaining chapters deal with special techniques which have been demonstrated to be distinct, useful methods for using laboratory animals as a basic biomedical research tool. The descriptions of both fundamental and well-developed techniques of animal experimentation in various research fields should be useful to graduate students and experienced scientists who must consider variations in research approaches. The book is a source of information for the scientist administrator who is frequently confronted with different proposed approaches to biological research projects utilizing animals.