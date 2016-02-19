Methods of Animal Experimentation
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume I, provides information on the most common methods for using animals as tools in the search for new biological knowledge. The techniques described will facilitate the most efficient use of research animals and provide guidelines for their utmost comfort and welfare. The text is arranged according to specific research methods rather than to organ system or disease category. This approach gives the reader a broad view of the techniques involved in specific fields and describes the range of usefulness of these techniques. The first five chapters of the present volume describe basic information, methods, and principles involved in managing animals for experimental procedures. The remaining chapters deal with special techniques which have been demonstrated to be distinct, useful methods for using laboratory animals as a basic biomedical research tool. The descriptions of both fundamental and well-developed techniques of animal experimentation in various research fields should be useful to graduate students and experienced scientists who must consider variations in research approaches. The book is a source of information for the scientist administrator who is frequently confronted with different proposed approaches to biological research projects utilizing animals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Introduction
Chapter 1 Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids and Infusion Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids
III. Infusion Techniques
References
Chapter 2 Anesthesia and Sedation
I. Introduction
II. Aims of an Ideal General Anesthetic
III. Objectives and Purposes of Different Types of Anesthesia
IV. Basic Principles
V. Methods of Preanesthesia
VI. Methods of Anesthesia
VII. The Use of Postoperative Analgesics and Sedatives
VIII. Emergency Measures for Experimental Animals Undergoing Procedures Requiring an Anesthetic Agent
IX. Preparation of Anesthesia of Individual Experimental Animals
X. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 3 Care of Animals During Surgical Experiments
I. Introduction
II. Preoperative Care
III. Care During Operation
IV. Postoperative Care
References
Chapter 4 Radiography
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
III. Principles of Radiographic Technique
IV. Radiation Safety
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Methods of Euthanasia and Disposal of Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Factors Involved in Euthanasia
III. Reasons for Euthanasia
IV. Procedures
V. Disposal
VI. Source Material
References
Chapter 6 Methods of Parasitic Infections: Outline of General Principles
I. Introduction
II. Cautions in the Choice of a Parasite and Animal Host
III. Factors Which Influence the Course of Infection with a Parasite
References
Chapter 7 Methods in Germfree Animal Research
I. Introduction
II. Germfree Animal Equipment
III. Securing and Maintaining Germfree Animals
IV. The Germfree Animal on Experiment
V. Some Information Derived from Germfree Animal Studies
VI. Outlook for the Future
References
Chapter 8 Aerosol Challenge of Animals
I. Introduction
II. Basic Aerosol Terminology
III. Aerosol Test Facilities and Systems
IV. Generation of Experimental Aerosols
V. Sampling Biological Aerosols
VI. Aerosol Challenge of Animals
VII. Maintenance of Aerosol-Challenged Animals
VIII. Diagnostic Procedures for Aerosol-Challenged Animals
IX. Laboratory Design Principles
X. Safety Management in Infectious Disease Laboratories
References
Chapter 9 Principles in Drug Administration
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Animal
III. Preparation of Drug
IV. Gastrointestinal Routes
V. Parenteral Routes
VI. Inhalation Route
VII. Topical Route
VIII. Choice of Animal Species
IX. Experimental Design and Statistical Evaluation
X. Conclusion
References
