Methods of Animal Experimentation
1st Edition
Environment and The Special Senses
Description
Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume IV focuses on research problems related to animal experimentation, including aging, nutrition, and environmental studies. It summarizes therapeutic implications of animal experimentation methods to human application. Chapter 1 presents an introduction to inhalation chambers including discussions of the types of inhalation tests, inhalation equipment and technology, methods of generation and measurement of contaminants, and some of the specialized techniques available for the pulmonary exposure of animals. Chapter 2 provides practical information about methods and the auditory abilities of animals. Chapter 3 outlines some basic properties of the vertebrate olfactory systems and summarizes selected experimental methods and findings in olfactory research. The concluding chapter describes the use of vertebrate laboratory animals in gustatory research, including some procedures unique to taste research. Research scientists, medical researchers, and olfaction and gustatory experts will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Environmental Inhalation Chambers
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Typical Exposure Systems
IV. Methods of Contaminant Generation
V. Monitoring Contaminant Concentrations
VI. Specialized Systems and Techniques
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 2 The Study of Hearing in Animals
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Hearing
III. Sound Vibrations
IV. Methods
V. The Auditory Abilities of Animals
VI. Damage to Hearing
VII. The Development of Hearing
VIII. Selected Studies of Vestibular Functioning in Animals
References
Chapter 3 The Use of Animals in Olfactory Research
I. Introduction
II. Odor Production, Measurement, and Control
III. Factors Influencing Selection of Species
IV. Electrophysiological Techniques
V. Behavioral Techniques
VI. Techniques for Individual Species or Groups
References
Chapter 4 The Use of Vertebrate Laboratory Animals in Research on Taste
I. Introduction
II. Adaptive Significance
III. Stimuli
IV. Selection and Care of Appropriate Species
V. Methods of Study
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th October 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152259