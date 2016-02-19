Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume IV focuses on research problems related to animal experimentation, including aging, nutrition, and environmental studies. It summarizes therapeutic implications of animal experimentation methods to human application. Chapter 1 presents an introduction to inhalation chambers including discussions of the types of inhalation tests, inhalation equipment and technology, methods of generation and measurement of contaminants, and some of the specialized techniques available for the pulmonary exposure of animals. Chapter 2 provides practical information about methods and the auditory abilities of animals. Chapter 3 outlines some basic properties of the vertebrate olfactory systems and summarizes selected experimental methods and findings in olfactory research. The concluding chapter describes the use of vertebrate laboratory animals in gustatory research, including some procedures unique to taste research. Research scientists, medical researchers, and olfaction and gustatory experts will find this book invaluable.