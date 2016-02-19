Methods of Animal Experimentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122780042, 9780323152259

Methods of Animal Experimentation

1st Edition

Environment and The Special Senses

Editors: William Gay
eBook ISBN: 9780323152259
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1973
Page Count: 398
Description

Methods of Animal Experimentation, Volume IV focuses on research problems related to animal experimentation, including aging, nutrition, and environmental studies. It summarizes therapeutic implications of animal experimentation methods to human application. Chapter 1 presents an introduction to inhalation chambers including discussions of the types of inhalation tests, inhalation equipment and technology, methods of generation and measurement of contaminants, and some of the specialized techniques available for the pulmonary exposure of animals. Chapter 2 provides practical information about methods and the auditory abilities of animals. Chapter 3 outlines some basic properties of the vertebrate olfactory systems and summarizes selected experimental methods and findings in olfactory research. The concluding chapter describes the use of vertebrate laboratory animals in gustatory research, including some procedures unique to taste research. Research scientists, medical researchers, and olfaction and gustatory experts will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Environmental Inhalation Chambers

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Typical Exposure Systems

IV. Methods of Contaminant Generation

V. Monitoring Contaminant Concentrations

VI. Specialized Systems and Techniques

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 2 The Study of Hearing in Animals

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Hearing

III. Sound Vibrations

IV. Methods

V. The Auditory Abilities of Animals

VI. Damage to Hearing

VII. The Development of Hearing

VIII. Selected Studies of Vestibular Functioning in Animals

References

Chapter 3 The Use of Animals in Olfactory Research

I. Introduction

II. Odor Production, Measurement, and Control

III. Factors Influencing Selection of Species

IV. Electrophysiological Techniques

V. Behavioral Techniques

VI. Techniques for Individual Species or Groups

References

Chapter 4 The Use of Vertebrate Laboratory Animals in Research on Taste

I. Introduction

II. Adaptive Significance

III. Stimuli

IV. Selection and Care of Appropriate Species

V. Methods of Study

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152259

