Methods in Systems Biology, Volume 500

Chapter one: Systems Biology Left and Right
1 A Fundamental Definition of Systems Biology
2 The Importance of the Integration of In Vivo and In Vitro Analyses
3 Alternative Definitions of Systems Biology
4 Different Types of Systems Biology
Chapter two: Mass Spectrometry in Systems Biology
1 Introduction
2 What is Mass Spectrometry?
3 Mass Spectrometer Configurations
4 The Benefits of Mass Spectrometry
5 Applications of Mass Spectrometry in Systems Biology
Chapter three: High-Throughput Quantification of Posttranslational Modifications In Situ by CA-FLIM
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusion: Why Use CA-FLIM?
Appendix 1 Frequency Domain Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy
Appendix 2 Global Analysis of FRET–FLIM Data
Appendix 3 Materials
Chapter four: Absorption Spectroscopy
1 Introduction
2 Theory of Absorption Spectroscopy
3 Hardware
4 Applications of UV–Visible Spectrometry
5 Perspective
Chapter five: A Strand-Specific Library Preparation Protocol for RNA Sequencing
1 Introduction
2 ssRNA-Seq Protocol
Chapter Six: Quantitative Real-Time PCR-Based Analysis of Gene Expression
1 Introduction
2 Primer Design
3 Primer Validation Experiments
4 Cell Culture-Based Isolation and Quantification of RNA
5 Reverse Transcription
Chapter seven: Quantification of Proteins and Their Modifications Using QconCAT Technology
1 Introduction
2 Expression and Purification of QconCAT Proteins
3 Preparation of Samples for Analysis
4 Mass Spectrometric Analysis
5 Quantification of Posttranslational Modifications
6 Replicate Analysis—Biological Versus Technical Replicates
7 Summary and General Considerations
Chapter eight: Mass Spectrometric-Based Quantitative Proteomics Using SILAC
1 Introduction
2 SILAC: The Method
3 General SILAC Protocol
4 Applications
5 Conclusion
Chapter nine: Nucleic Acid Programmable Protein Array
1 Introduction
2 Overview of NAPPA Chemistry
3 Array Production
4 Detection of Protein Expression
Chapter ten: Systems Biology of Recombinant Protein Production Using Bacillus megaterium
1 Introduction
2 Handling B. megaterium
3 Systems Biology of B. megaterium
Chapter eleven: Protein Production in Saccharomyces cerevisiae for Systems Biology Studies
1 Introduction
2 Comparison of Commonly Used Expression Systems
3 Comprehensive Libraries for Protein Production in S. cerevisiae
4 Protocols for Protein Expression and Purification from Tagged Collections of S. cerevisiae
5 Protein Analysis and Quantification
6 Protein Use in Proteomics and Enzyme Kinetics Measurements
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter twelve: Towards a Full Quantitative Description of Yeast Metabolism
1 Introduction
2 Enzyme Kinetics for Systems Biology
3 Production and Purification of Isoenzymes
4 General Protocol for Enzymatic Assays
5 Assays for Measuring the Activities of the Glycolytic Isoenzymes of S. cerevisiae
6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter thirteen: Enzyme Kinetics for Systems Biology
1 Enzyme Kinetics for Systems Biology: Five Variations on the Theme
2 Three System Biology Approaches that Use Different Enzyme Kinetics
3 Biological Material
4 Protocols
5 Perspectives
Chapter fourteen: The Use of Continuous Culture in Systems Biology Investigations
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Considerations
3 Operation of the Permittistat
4 Sampling of Biomass for Proteome and Metabolome Analyses
Chapter fifteen: Sample Preparation Related to the Intracellular Metabolome of Yeast
1 Introduction
2 Sample Collection from Batch Cultures with Quenching of Intracellular Metabolism
3 Extraction of Polar and Nonpolar Metabolites from the Intracellular Metabolome
4 Targeted Quantification of Organic Acids Applying Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry
Chapter sixteen: Plant Metabolomics and Its Potential for Systems Biology Research
1 An Introduction to Plant Metabolomics
2 Considerations in Plant Growth and Preparation of Plant Material
3 GC-TOF/MS Metabolite Profiling, Recommended Experimental Reference Protocols, and Data Preprocessing Approaches
4 HPLC–PDA–QTOFMS Metabolite Profiling, Recommended Experimental Reference Protocols, and Data Preprocessing Approaches
5 1H NMR: Experimental Reference Protocols and Data Preprocessing for Plant Metabolite Profiling
6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter seventeen: The Study of Mammalian Metabolism through NMR-based Metabolomics
1 Introduction
2 Tissue Extraction
3 Analysis of Biofluids by NMR Spectroscopy
4 A Brief Overview of Directly Measuring Metabolites in Mammalian Tissues by High-Resolution Magic Angle Spinning 1H NMR Spectroscopy
5 Data Processing
6 Conclusions
Chapter eighteen: Building a Kinetic Model of Trehalose Biosynthesis in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
1 Introduction
2 Biological Background
3 Model Development
4 Results
5 Discussion
Chapter nineteen: Sustainable Model Building
1 Sustainable Model Building
2 How to Create Reusable Models
3 How to Implement Models in Standard Formats
4 How to Document and Annotate Models
5 Tools for Model Building and Annotation
6 How to Create and Draw a Simple Model
7 Annotations in Genome-Scale Network Reconstructions
Chapter twenty: From Reaction Networks to Information Flow—Using Modular Response Analysis to Track Information in Signaling Networks
1 Introduction
2 Modular Response Analysis
3 Conservation Analysis
4 From Reaction Schemes to Influence Networks Using a Monte Carlo Approach
5 Conclusion
Chapter twenty-one: Whole-Genome Metabolic Network Reconstruction and Constraint-Based Modeling
1 Introduction
2 Metabolic Network Reconstruction
3 Constraint-Based Modeling Methods
4 Summary
Chapter twenty-two: Hands-on Metabolism
1 Introduction
2 Elementary Flux Modes
3 Application
4 Conclusion
Appendix Reaction scheme of the photosynthate metabolism in metatool format (discussed in Section 3.2).
Chapter twenty-three: How to Obtain True and Accurate Rate-Values
1 Introduction
2 Quantification of Broth Amount in the Cultivation Vessel
3 Forgotten Processes
4 Detecting Forgotten Processes and Systematic Errors
5 Propagation of Statistical Errors: Accuracy of Calculated Rates
6 Experimental Design to Obtain True and Accurate R-Values
7 Mathematics of Reconciliation
8 Conclusion
Chapter twenty-four: A Practical Guide to Genome-Scale Metabolic Models and Their Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Genome-Scale Metabolic Models: Their Place in the Spectrum of Modeling Options
3 The Art of Making Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
4 Applications of Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Chapter twenty-five: Supply–Demand Analysis
1 Introduction
2 The Functional Organization of Metabolism
3 Quantitative Analysis of Supply–Demand Systems
4 Generalized Supply–Demand Analysis
5 Experimental Applications of Supply–Demand Analysis
Chapter twenty-six: Modular Kinetic Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Description of the Method
3 Applications
Chapter twenty-seven: Quantitative Analysis of Flux Regulation Through Hierarchical Regulation Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Theory of Regulation Analysis
3 Experimental Tools for Regulation Analysis
4 Strategies of Flux Regulation
5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter twenty-eight: Origins of Stochastic Intracellular Processes and Consequences for Cell-to-Cell Variability and Cellular Survival Strategies
1 Cell-to-Cell Heterogeneity and Measurement Techniques
2 Theoretical Insights and Experimental Evidence
3 Beneficial and Detrimental Effects of Molecular Noise
4 Conclusion
Chapter twenty-nine: The SEEK
1 Introduction
2 The SEEK Platform
3 The Challenges of Data Management
4 The JERM Infrastructure
5 The SEEK Functionalities: Annotating and Linking Assets
6 Incentives for Sharing Data
7 The SEEK: Experiences
Chapter Thirty: Crossing the Boundaries
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Management Strategies
3 Consideration of Real-World Examples
4 Conclusions
Author Index
Subject Index
