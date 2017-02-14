Methods in Stream Ecology
3rd Edition
Volume 1: Ecosystem Structure
Description
Methods in Stream Ecology provides a complete series of field and laboratory protocols in stream ecology that are ideal for teaching or conducting research. This two part new edition is updated to reflect recent advances in the technology associated with ecological assessment of streams, including remote sensing. Volume focusses on ecosystem structure with in-depth sections on Physical Processes, Material Storage and Transport and Stream Biota. With a student-friendly price, this Third Edition is key for all students and researchers in stream and freshwater ecology, freshwater biology, marine ecology, and river ecology. This text is also supportive as a supplementary text for courses in watershed ecology/science, hydrology, fluvial geomorphology, and landscape ecology.
Methods in Stream Ecology, 3rd Edition, Volume 2: Ecosystem Structure, is also available now!
Key Features
- Provides a variety of exercises in each chapter
- Includes detailed instructions, illustrations, formulae, and data sheets for in-field research for students
- Presents taxonomic keys to common stream invertebrates and algae
- Includes website with tables and a link from Chapter 22: FISH COMMUNITY COMPOSITION to an interactive program for assessing and modeling fish numbers
- Written by leading experts in stream ecology
Readership
Faculty, graduate students, researchers, advanced undergraduates, federal, state and local government officials interested in and responsible for stream evaluation and monitoring
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Section A. Physical Processes
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Riverscapes
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. General Design
- 1.3. Specific Methods
- 1.4. Questions
- 1.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 2. Valley Segments, Stream Reaches, and Channel Units
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. General Design
- 2.3. Specific Methods
- 2.4. Questions
- 2.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 3. Discharge Measurements and Streamflow Analysis
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. General Design
- 3.3. Specific Methods
- 3.4. Questions
- 3.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 4. Dynamics of Flowing Water
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. General Design
- 4.3. Specific Methods
- 4.4. Questions
- 4.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 5. Fluvial Geomorphic Processes
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. General Design
- 5.3. Specific Methods
- 5.4. Questions
- 5.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 6. Temperature
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. General Design
- 6.3. Specific Methods
- 6.4. Questions
- 6.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 7. Light
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. General Design
- 7.3. Specific Methods
- 7.4. Questions
- 7.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 8. Hyporheic Zones
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. General Design
- 8.3. Specific Methods
- 8.4. Questions
- 8.5. Materials and Supplies
- Section B. Stream Biota
- Introduction
- Chapter 9. Heterotrophic Bacteria Production and Microbial Community Assessment
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. General Design
- 9.3. Specific Methods
- 9.4. Questions
- 9.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 10. Fungi: Biomass, Production, and Community Structure
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. General Design
- 10.3. Specific Methods
- 10.4. Questions
- 10.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 11. Benthic Stream Algae: Distribution and Structure
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. General Design
- 11.3. Specific Methods
- 11.4. Questions
- 11.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 12. Biomass and Pigments of Benthic Algae
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. General Design
- 12.3. Specific Methods
- 12.4. Questions
- 12.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 13. Macrophytes and Bryophytes
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. General Design
- 13.3. Specific Methods
- 13.4. Questions
- 13.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 14. Meiofauna
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. General Design
- 14.3. Specific Methods
- 14.4. Questions
- 14.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 15. Macroinvertebrates
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. General Design
- 15.3. Specific Methods
- 15.4. Questions
- 15.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 16. Fish Assemblages
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. General Design
- 16.3. Specific Methods
- 16.4. Questions
- 16.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 17. Amphibians and Reptiles
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. General Design
- 7.3. Specific Methods
- 17.4. Questions
- 17.5. Materials and Supplies
- Supplemental Information
- Section C. Community Interactions
- Introduction
- Chapter 18. Invertebrate Consumer–Resource Interactions
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. General Design
- 18.3. Specific Methods
- 18.4. Questions
- 18.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 19. Macroconsumer–Resource Interactions
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. General Design
- 19.3. Specific Methods
- 19.4. Questions
- 19.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 20. Trophic Relationships of Macroinvertebrates
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. General Design
- 20.3. Specific Methods
- 20.4. Questions
- 20.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 21. Macroinvertebrate Drift, Adult Insect Emergence and Oviposition
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. General Design
- 21.3. Specific Methods
- 21.4. Questions
- 21.5. Materials and Supplies
- Chapter 22. Trophic Relations of Stream Fishes
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. General Design
- 22.3. Specific Methods
- 22.4. Questions
- 22.5. Materials and Supplies
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 14th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165786
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124165588
About the Editor
F. Richard Hauer
F. Richard (Ric) Hauer, is Director of the University of Montana’s Center for Integrated Research on the Environment (CIRE) and Professor of Stream Ecology at the Flathead Lake Biological Station where he taught Stream Ecology for >25 years. His major research interests encompass the broad, interdisciplinary field of ecosystem ecology with focus on freshwaters, especially running waters and gravel-bed river floodplains and wetlands. The breadth of his research spans from physical processes of sediment transport and groundwater/surface water interactions to aquatic insect life histories and ecosystem assessment. He is particularly interested in the application of remotely sensed data to understanding biophysical processes of floodplain ecology. To this end, he pilots his own airplane in the acquisition of digital imagery used to evaluate the landscape scale linkages between hydrology, geomorphology and ecology in river and floodplain ecosystems. Dr. Hauer has conducted his research around the eastern Pacific-rim from Alaska to Patagonia; his primary research site being the transboundary Crown-of-the-Continent Ecosystem and the Flathead River of Montana and British Columbia. While it was the fascination with aquatic invertebrates, especially caddisflies, that captured his interest, it has been his love for streams and rivers as disproportionately important components of biodiversity of mountain landscapes that has maintained that passion. Dr. Hauer has published >100 research articles in international peer-reviewed journals such as Science, Science Advances, BioScience and Freshwater Science. In addition to his personal research, he has served at the national level in developing environmental policy and implementation of environmental assessment in the Clean Water Act working with both the US Army Corps of Engineers and the US EPA. Ric is past-President of the international scientific society “Society for Freshwater Science.” At the University of Montana, Hauer held the Stream Ecology Endowed Chair at Flathead Lake Biological Station from 2000-2016 and received the university’s Distinguished Scholar Award in 2011. He is founding director of the university’s interdisciplinary sciences graduate program, Systems Ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montana, Polson, Montana, USA
Gary Lamberti
Dr. Gary A. Lamberti is Professor of Biological Sciences and Director of the Stream and Wetland Ecology Laboratory (SWEL) at the University of Notre Dame, where he teaches Biostatistics, Stream Ecology, Restoration Ecology, and a variety of topical graduate courses. His major research interests include (1) food web ecology of streams and wetlands, ranging from microbes to fish; (2) the ecology of native and introduced Pacific salmon; and (3) the impacts of climate change, toxins, and invasive species on aquatic ecosystem function. He retains a fundamental love for aquatic invertebrates, which permeates all of his research. He has also successfully advised 27 M.S. and Ph.D. students to completion and countless undergraduates have conducted research in his laboratory. Dr. Lamberti has over 175 publications dealing with various aspects of aquatic ecology, and has co-edited the Elsevier book entitled Methods in Stream Ecology, now in its 3rd edition. At Notre Dame, he also directs the GLOBES Graduate Certificate Program in Environment and Society. Dr. Lamberti is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and past-President of the Society for Freshwater Science, an international society of aquatic ecologists.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Notre Dame, Indiana, USA
Reviews
"This book is packed with the latest and best ‘how to’ information for field and laboratory work in streams. The new edition has expanded content, a larger format, and much better graphics...The greatest content change is the addition of a 6th section entitled Ecosystem Quality. Section 6 is anchored by a substantially rewritten chapter on ‘Macroinvertebrates as Biotic Indicators of Environmental Quality’...I like the way in which doable, detailed, stepwise exercises, including the math, are provided in a format appealing to students interested in conducting stream studies...I think that even an advanced high school student with access to this book should be able design an independent study project in stream ecology. I would really like to see it in high school libraries, as well as on college and university campuses. The greatest strength of this book is that it is written by leading authorities in stream ecology. The structure is better organized and more informative than the previous edition. The format is conducive to teaching and learning. I grade this book an 'A'." --Ben Stout, Wheeling Jesuit University, West Virginia, USA