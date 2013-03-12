Methods in Protein Design, Volume 523
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Methods in Enzymology
Chapter One. Computational Design of Novel Protein Binders and Experimental Affinity Maturation
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational Design of Binders Using Novel Scaffolds
3 Target Selection
4 Generating an Idealized Concept of the Hotspot
5 Selecting Shape Complementary Scaffold Surfaces for Design
6 Interface Design
7 Yeast Cell-Surface Display as a Screening Method for Designed Binders
8 Affinity Maturation
9 What Works, What Fails, and What It Means
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Mining Tertiary Structural Motifs for Assessment of Designability
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 MaDCaT
3 Quantifying Designability
4 Further Developments
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Computational Methods for Controlling Binding Specificity
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Narrowing Down Binding Specificity
3 Broadening Binding Specificity
4 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Flexible Backbone Sampling Methods to Model and Design Protein Alternative Conformations
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Rosetta Moves to Model Alternative Conformations in X-Ray Density
3 Sequence Plasticity and Conformational Plasticity are Intertwined
4 Future Challenges
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. OSPREY: Protein Design with Ensembles, Flexibility, and Provable Algorithms
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 OSPREY Design Principles
3 Applications of OSPREY
4 Protein Design in OSPREY
5 Example: Predicting Drug Resistance Mutations Using OSPREY
6 Future Directions and Availability
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Scientific Benchmarks for Guiding Macromolecular Energy Function Improvement
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Energy Function Model
3 Feature Analysis
4 Maximum Likelihood Parameter Estimation with optE
5 Large-Scale Benchmarks
6 Three Proposed Changes to the Rosetta Energy Function
7 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Molecular Dynamics Simulations for the Ranking, Evaluation, and Refinement of Computationally Designed Proteins
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Inside-Out Computational Enzyme Design
3 Filtering, Ranking, and Evaluation of Final Designs
4 Discerning Active from Inactive Designs with MD
5 MD Evaluation Examples
6 MD Refinement Examples
7 Molecular Dynamics Simulations: Preparation and Setup
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Multistate Protein Design Using CLEVER and CLASSY
Abstract
1 Introduction: Accomplishments and Limitations of Structure-Based Design
2 Theory
3 Benefits Offered by Cluster Expansion in Protein Modeling and Design
4 How to Run a Cluster Expansion with CLEVER 1.0
5 GenSeqs
6 CETrFILE
7 CEEnergy
8 Cluster Expansion Case Study
9 Using Cluster Expansion with Integer Linear Programming
10 CLASSY Applied to Multistate Design
11 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. Using Analyses of Amino Acid Coevolution to Understand Protein Structure and Function
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Predicting Specificity Determining Residues Using MI
3 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Ten. Evolution-Based Design of Proteins
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 SCA: The Pattern of Evolutionary Constraint in Proteins
3 SCA-Based Protein Design
4 SCA-Based Parsing of Protein Stability and Function
5 Future Monte Carlo Strategies for Exploring Sequence Space
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eleven. Protein Engineering and Stabilization from Sequence Statistics: Variation and Covariation Analysis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Case Study: BPTI
3 Acquiring an MSA
4 Relative Entropies: Quantifying the Degree of Positional Variation
5 Mutual Information: Quantifying the Degree of Covariation
6 Protocol for Predicting Stabilizing Mutations
7 Summary
References
Chapter Twelve. Enzyme Engineering by Targeted Libraries
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Screening Versus Selection
3 The Merits of a Direct Screen: The Nerve Agent-Detoxifying Enzymes
4 Hedging the Bets: Mutational Spiking Approaches
5 Rational and Analytical Library Designs
6 Summary
References
Chapter Thirteen. Generation of High-Performance Binding Proteins for Peptide Motifs by Affinity Clamping
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Affinity Clamping Concept
3 Design of Affinity Clamps
4 Production and Characterization of Affinity Clamps
5 Applications of Affinity Clamps
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Fourteen. Engineering Fibronectin-Based Binding Proteins by Yeast Surface Display
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Engineering and Screening Approach of Fn3s
3 Analysis of Individual Clones
4 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Fifteen. Engineering and Analysis of Peptide-Recognition Domain Specificities by Phage Display and Deep Sequencing
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Directed Evolution of PDZ Variants
3 Peptide Profiling of PDZ Variants
4 Summary
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Sixteen. Efficient Sampling of SCHEMA Chimera Families to Identify Useful Sequence Elements
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 SCHEMA Chimera Family Design Overview
3 Prediction of Thermostable Chimeras by Linear Regression Modeling
4 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seventeen. Protein Switch Engineering by Domain Insertion
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Creation of Random Double-Stranded Breaks in Plasmids Containing the Acceptor DNA
3 Repair, Purification and Dephosphorylation of Acceptor DNA
4 Preparation of Insert DNA
5 Ligation, Transformation, Recovery, and Storage of the Library
6 Characterization of the Library
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eighteen. Design of Chimeric Proteins by Combination of Subdomain-Sized Fragments
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Selecting the Starting Structures for Chimera Design
3 Evaluation and Optimization of the Chimera
4 Summary and Final Considerations
References
Chapter Nineteen. α-Helix Mimicry with α/β-Peptides
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Helical Secondary Structures from β-Peptides and α/β-Peptides
3 Biological Function from Helical β-Peptides
4 α-Helix Mimicry with α/β-Peptides
5 Toward a General Approach for α-Helix Mimicry with Protease-Resistant α/β-Peptides
Acknowledgments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial by containing quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers methods in protein design and it has chapters on such topics as protein switch engineering by domain insertion, evolution based design of proteins, and computationally designed proteins.
Key Features
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 12th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123942920