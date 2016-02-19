Methods in Plant Molecular Biology
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Plant Molecular Biology is a lab manual that introduces students to a diversity of molecular techniques needed for experiments with plant cells. Those included have been perfected and are now presented for the first time in a usable and teachable form. Because the manual integrates protein, RNA, and DNA techniques, it will serve students, teachers, and researchers in plant physiology, biophysics, and animal molecular biology who have no previous experience handling recombinant DNA or purified proteins. It can also be used by the established molecular biologist who wishes to utilize the powerful techniques of recombinant DNA to explore the mysteries of the plant kingdom.
Key Features
- Eight basic experiments which can be used collectively or individually cover
- Recombinant Cloning and Screening in E. coli; DNA Sequencing
- Plant RNA Isolation and in Vitro Translations
- Plant DNA Isolations and Genomic DNA Southern Analysis
Chloroplast Isolation and Protein Synthesis
Plant Tissue Culture and Agrobacterium Transformations
- Experiments that have been student tested for three years
- Blueprints for setting up gel rigs
- Comprehensive course schedule outlining individual procedures to be finished in each lab segment
- Course can be tailored to suit the needs of the individual instructor
Readership
Senior level undergraduate students, graduate students, post-docs, and instructors involved in plant molecular biology. Plant pathologists, botanists, plant physiologists, and others involved in the plant sciences interested in the biotechnology presented: plant biochemists, plant genetic engineers, and agricultural scientists
Table of Contents
Preface. Laboratory Schedule. Restriction Mapping of Plasmid DNA. Cloning of Restriction Fragments into pUC Vectors. Preparation of Intact Chloroplasts from Pea. Lowry Assay for Protein Determination. Protein Synthesis by Isolated Pea Chloroplasts. Separation of Thylakoid and Stomal Proteins by SDS-Gel Electrophoresis. Isolation of Chloroplast DNA. RNA Isolation from Light- and Dark-Grown Seedlings. Preparation of a Wheat Germ Extract for in Vitro Translation of mRNA. Screening of Recombinant Phage Libraries with Cloned cDNA Probes. Isolation of Phage DNA from Liquid Cultures. Dideoxy DNA Sequencing. Transformation of Leaf Discs with Agrobacterium. Glossary. Gel Electrophoresis Equipment. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 171
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137652
About the Author
Mary Schuler
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.
Raymond Zielinski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.
Reviews
"It is hard to tell who will benefit most from this compilation, the students or the faculty. The selection of experiments should satisfy the cravings of students to learn the most prominent techniques of molecular biology. The experimental detail and organization of the book are superb and should provide any faculty grappling with course work in plant molecular biology a top notch, turnkey laboratory course. The manual will be equally valuable to postdoctoral students who are entering the plant field because of the wide applicability of the techniques described. This volume will be a valuable addition to all plant science faculties." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"This book is a very fine manual for a one semester laboratory course demonstrating basic methods of molecular biology as they apply to the use of higher plants as the research subject. Methods in Plant Molecular Biology serves very well as a laboratory manuel for an introductory course in plant molecular biology or as a source of supplementary plant experiments for a general molecular biology course." --PLANT GENETICS NEWSLETTER
"This course will give students and researchers a valuable introduction to the latest techniques in plant molecular biology." --PLANT BREEDING ABSTRACTS