"It is hard to tell who will benefit most from this compilation, the students or the faculty. The selection of experiments should satisfy the cravings of students to learn the most prominent techniques of molecular biology. The experimental detail and organization of the book are superb and should provide any faculty grappling with course work in plant molecular biology a top notch, turnkey laboratory course. The manual will be equally valuable to postdoctoral students who are entering the plant field because of the wide applicability of the techniques described. This volume will be a valuable addition to all plant science faculties." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY

"This book is a very fine manual for a one semester laboratory course demonstrating basic methods of molecular biology as they apply to the use of higher plants as the research subject. Methods in Plant Molecular Biology serves very well as a laboratory manuel for an introductory course in plant molecular biology or as a source of supplementary plant experiments for a general molecular biology course." --PLANT GENETICS NEWSLETTER

"This course will give students and researchers a valuable introduction to the latest techniques in plant molecular biology." --PLANT BREEDING ABSTRACTS