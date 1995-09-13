Methods in Plant Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 50
Subcellular Fractionation and Analysis of Function:
D.W. Galbraith, J. Sheen, R.J. Grebenok, G.M. Lambert, and J. Sheen, Flow Cytometric Analysis of Transgene Expression in Higher Plants: Green Fluorescent Protein.
W.F.J. Vermaas, Functional Effects of Structural Changes in Photosystem II as Measured by Chlorophyll Fluorescence Kinetics.
J.-K. Zhu, R.A. Bressan, and P.M. Hasegawa, Determination of Protein Isoprenylation in Vitro and in Vivo.
W.H. Outlaw, Jr., Extraction and Assay of Protein from Single Plant Cells.
J. Feldwich, A. Vente, N. Campos, R. Zettl, and K. Palme, Photoaffinity Labeling and Strategies for Plasma Membrane Protein Purification.
S. Lucretti and J. Dolezel, Cell Cycle Synchronization, Chromosome Isolation, and Flow-Sorting in Plants.
W.L. Crosby and P. Schorr, Principles and Applications of Recombinant Antibody Phage Display Technology to Plant Biology.
T.J. Guilfoyle, Isolation and Characterization of Plant Nuclei.
J.C. Cushman, Isolation of Nuclei Suitable for in Vitro Transcriptional Studies.
G.E. Schaller and N.D. DeWitt, Analysis of H+-ATPase and Other Proteins of the Arabidopsis Plasma Membrane.
J.M. Ward and H. Sze, Isolation and Reconstitution of the Vacuolar H+-ATPase.
J.M. Gualberto, H. Handa, and J.M. Grienenberger, Isolation and Fractionation of Plant Mitochondria and Chloroplasts: Specific Examples.
H. Wein, B. Brady, and W.Z. Cande, Isolating the Plant Mitotic Appratus: A Procedure for Isolating Spindles from the Diatom Cylindrotheca fusiformis.
C.A. Price, N. Hadjeb, L.A. Newman, L.A. Newman, and E.M. Reardon, Chromoplasts.
E. Davies and S. Abe, Methods for Isolation and Analysis of Polyribosomes.
S. Abe and E. Davies, Methods for Isolation and Analysis of the Cytoskeleton.
B.L. Epel, B. Kuchuck, G. Kotlizky, S. Shurtz, M. Erlanger, and A. Yahalom, Isolation and Characterization of Plasmodesmata.
K. Waegemannand J. Soll, Characterization and Isolation of the Chloroplast Protein Import Machinery.
E. Glaser, C. Knorpp, M. Hugosson, and E. Stedingk, Macromolecular Movement into Mitochondria.
J.C. Carrington, Targeting of Proteins to the Nucleus.
A. Ceriotti, E. Pedrazzini, M. Silvestris, and A. Vitale, Import into the Endoplasmic Reticulum.
J.W. Gillikin, E.P.B. Fontes, and R.S. Boston, Protein-Protein Interactions in the Endoplasmic Reticulum.
G.J. Lee, Assaying Proteins for Molecular Chaperone Activity.
J. Denecke and A. Vitale, The Use of Protoplasts to Study Protein Synthesis and Transport by the Plant Endomembrane System.
M.E. Vayda, Assessment of Translational Regulation by Run-Off Translation of Polysomesin Vitro.
Molecular Methods for Analysis of Cell Function in Vivo:
G.W. Bates, Electroporation of Plant Protoplasts and Tissues.
P. Christou, Particle Bombardment.
C. Maas, C. Reichel, J. Schell, and H.-H. Steinbisse, Preparation and Transformation of Monocot Protoplasts.
R. Fischer and R. Hain, Tobacco Protoplast Transformation and Use for Functional Analysis of Newly Isolated Genes and Gene Constructs.
C. Gatz, Novel Inducible/Repressible Gene Systems.
C. Suter-Crazzolara, M. Klemm, and B. Reiss, Reporter Genes.
M.K. Thorsness and J.B. Nasrallah, Cell-Specific Ablation in Plants.
P. Steinecke and P.H. Schreier, Ribozymes.
R. Kunze, H. Fusswinkel, and S. Feldmar, Expression of Plant Proteins in Baculoviral and Bacterial Systems.
R. Serrano and J.-M. Villalba, Expression and Localization of Plant Membrane Proteins in Saccharomyces. G. Galili, Y. Altschuler, and A. Ceriotti, Synthesis of Plant Proteins in Heterologous Systems: Xenopus laevis Oocytes.
J.I. Schroeder, Heterologous Expression of Higher Plant Transport Proteins and Repression of Endogenous Ion Currents in Xenopus Oocytes. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Methods in Plant Cell Biology provides in two volumes a comprehensive collection of analytical methods essential for researchers and students in the plant sciences. Individual chapters, written by experts in the field, provide an introductory overview, followed by a step-by-step technical description of the methods. This is accompanied by examples of typical results, illustrations, troubleshooting of potential pitfalls, sources of chemicals and equipment, and complete reference lists. Protocols are written to be easily comprehended by beginning research students, but these extensive volumes will also be a valuable addition to the libraries of expert researchers.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Written by experts, many of whom have developed the individual methods described
- Contains most, if not all, the methods needed for modern research in plant cell biology
- Up-to-date and comprehensive
- Full references
- Allows quick access to relevant journal articles and to the sources of chemicals required for the procedures
- Selective concentration on higher plant methods allows for particular emphasis on those problems specific to plants
Graduate students, technicians, post doctoral, and experienced researchers in cell and developmental biology, plant science, agricultural biotechnology, agronomy, and related segments of plant genetics, molecular biology, biochemistry, and physiology. Especially useful to plant biologists, plant molecular biologists, plant pathologists, plant cell biologists, plant biotechnologists, and biotechnology company personnel.
- 555
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 13th September 1995
- Academic Press
- 9780080859484
@qu:"...It forms a valuable and readable addition to the literature on plant cell biology..." @source:--P.R. Shewry, IACR--Long Ashton Research Station, in PLANT GROWTH REGULATION @qu:"The text is supplemented with flowcharts of procedures and with instructive figures. This is why the volumes are successfully used by both experienced researchers and students... The traditionally well-edited text is supplemented with a detailed subject index." @source:--Z. Sestak in PHOTOSYNTHETICA @qu:"The present volume competes will in terms of scope and the quality of the individual contribution, many of which contain lengthy introductions as well as detailed methods. In addition, the quality of production is well up to the usual Academic Press standards, including a small number of colour plates. Altogether it forms a valuable and readable addition to the literature on plant cell biology..." @source:--P.R. Shewry in PLANT GROWTH REGULATION
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
David Galbraith Serial Volume Editor
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Don Bourque Serial Volume Editor
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Hans Bohnert Serial Volume Editor
Crop Sciences, Department of Plant Biology, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.