Methods in Plant Cell Biology, Part B, Volume 50

Subcellular Fractionation and Analysis of Function:

D.W. Galbraith, J. Sheen, R.J. Grebenok, G.M. Lambert, and J. Sheen, Flow Cytometric Analysis of Transgene Expression in Higher Plants: Green Fluorescent Protein.

W.F.J. Vermaas, Functional Effects of Structural Changes in Photosystem II as Measured by Chlorophyll Fluorescence Kinetics.

J.-K. Zhu, R.A. Bressan, and P.M. Hasegawa, Determination of Protein Isoprenylation in Vitro and in Vivo.

W.H. Outlaw, Jr., Extraction and Assay of Protein from Single Plant Cells.

J. Feldwich, A. Vente, N. Campos, R. Zettl, and K. Palme, Photoaffinity Labeling and Strategies for Plasma Membrane Protein Purification.

S. Lucretti and J. Dolezel, Cell Cycle Synchronization, Chromosome Isolation, and Flow-Sorting in Plants.

W.L. Crosby and P. Schorr, Principles and Applications of Recombinant Antibody Phage Display Technology to Plant Biology.

T.J. Guilfoyle, Isolation and Characterization of Plant Nuclei.

J.C. Cushman, Isolation of Nuclei Suitable for in Vitro Transcriptional Studies.

G.E. Schaller and N.D. DeWitt, Analysis of H+-ATPase and Other Proteins of the Arabidopsis Plasma Membrane.

J.M. Ward and H. Sze, Isolation and Reconstitution of the Vacuolar H+-ATPase.

J.M. Gualberto, H. Handa, and J.M. Grienenberger, Isolation and Fractionation of Plant Mitochondria and Chloroplasts: Specific Examples.

H. Wein, B. Brady, and W.Z. Cande, Isolating the Plant Mitotic Appratus: A Procedure for Isolating Spindles from the Diatom Cylindrotheca fusiformis.

C.A. Price, N. Hadjeb, L.A. Newman, L.A. Newman, and E.M. Reardon, Chromoplasts.

E. Davies and S. Abe, Methods for Isolation and Analysis of Polyribosomes.

S. Abe and E. Davies, Methods for Isolation and Analysis of the Cytoskeleton.

B.L. Epel, B. Kuchuck, G. Kotlizky, S. Shurtz, M. Erlanger, and A. Yahalom, Isolation and Characterization of Plasmodesmata.

K. Waegemannand J. Soll, Characterization and Isolation of the Chloroplast Protein Import Machinery.

E. Glaser, C. Knorpp, M. Hugosson, and E. Stedingk, Macromolecular Movement into Mitochondria.

J.C. Carrington, Targeting of Proteins to the Nucleus.

A. Ceriotti, E. Pedrazzini, M. Silvestris, and A. Vitale, Import into the Endoplasmic Reticulum.

J.W. Gillikin, E.P.B. Fontes, and R.S. Boston, Protein-Protein Interactions in the Endoplasmic Reticulum.

G.J. Lee, Assaying Proteins for Molecular Chaperone Activity.

J. Denecke and A. Vitale, The Use of Protoplasts to Study Protein Synthesis and Transport by the Plant Endomembrane System.

M.E. Vayda, Assessment of Translational Regulation by Run-Off Translation of Polysomesin Vitro.

Molecular Methods for Analysis of Cell Function in Vivo:

G.W. Bates, Electroporation of Plant Protoplasts and Tissues.

P. Christou, Particle Bombardment.

C. Maas, C. Reichel, J. Schell, and H.-H. Steinbisse, Preparation and Transformation of Monocot Protoplasts.

R. Fischer and R. Hain, Tobacco Protoplast Transformation and Use for Functional Analysis of Newly Isolated Genes and Gene Constructs.

C. Gatz, Novel Inducible/Repressible Gene Systems.

C. Suter-Crazzolara, M. Klemm, and B. Reiss, Reporter Genes.

M.K. Thorsness and J.B. Nasrallah, Cell-Specific Ablation in Plants.

P. Steinecke and P.H. Schreier, Ribozymes.

R. Kunze, H. Fusswinkel, and S. Feldmar, Expression of Plant Proteins in Baculoviral and Bacterial Systems.

R. Serrano and J.-M. Villalba, Expression and Localization of Plant Membrane Proteins in Saccharomyces. G. Galili, Y. Altschuler, and A. Ceriotti, Synthesis of Plant Proteins in Heterologous Systems: Xenopus laevis Oocytes.

J.I. Schroeder, Heterologous Expression of Higher Plant Transport Proteins and Repression of Endogenous Ion Currents in Xenopus Oocytes. Chapter References. Subject Index.