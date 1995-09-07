Methods in Plant Cell Biology, Part A, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Techniques for Examination of Cells within Tissues:
M.E. Galway, J.W. Heckman, Jr., G.J. Hyde, and L.C. Fowke, Advances in High-Pressure and Plunge-Freeze Fixation.
M.J. Hodson, Ion Localization and X-Ray Microanalysis.
C. Hawes and B. Martin, Freeze-Fracture Deep-Etch Methods.
P.J. Moore, Advances in Immunoelectron Microscopy.
M.V. Parthasarathy, Freeze-Substitution.
M. Schindler, The Cell Optical Displacement Assay (CODA)--Measurements of Cytoskeletal Tension in Living Plant Cells with a Laser Optical Trap.
R.C. Brown and B.E. Lemmon, Methods in Plant Immunolight Microscopy.
L.R. Griffing, M.A. Villanueva, J. Taylor, and S. Moon, Confocal Epipolarization Microscopy of Gold Probes in Plant Cells and Protoplasts.
R.I. Pennell and K. Roberts, Monoclonal Antibodies to Cell-Specific Cell Surface Carbohydrates in Plant Cell Biology and Development.
M.J. Guiltinan and L. McHenry, Epitope Tagging for the Detection of Fusion Protein Expression in Transgenic Plants.
M. De Block, In Situ Enzyme Histochemistry on Plastic-Embedded Plant Material.
G.I. McFadden, In Situ Hybridization.
X. Li and T.W. Okita, Localization of RNA by High Resolution in Situ Hybridization.
H. Knight and M.R. Knight, Recombinant Aequorin Methods for Intracellular Calcium Measurement in Plants.
M.P.Running, S.E. Clark, and E.M. Meyerowitz, Confocal Microscopy of the Shoot Apex.
D.J. Cosgrove, Measurements of Wall Stress Relaxation in Growing Plant Cells.
J.K.M. Roberts and J.-H. Xia, High-Resolution NMR Methods for Study of Higher Plants.
J.F. Thain, Electrophysiology.
A.J. Miller, Ion-Selective Microelectrodes for Measurement of Intracellular Ion Concentrations.
F.J.M. Maathuis and D. Sanders, Patch-Clamping Plant Cells.
Techniques for Manipulation and Analysis of Different Cell Types:
J. Sheen, Methods for Mesophyll and Bundle Sheath Cell Separation.
H. Kodama and A.Komamine, Synchronization of Cell Cultures of Higher Plants.
A. Spena and F. Salamini, Genetic Tagging of Cells and Cell Layers for Studies of Plant Development.
B. Prewett and T. Jacobs, Chemically Induced Mitotic Synchrony in Root ApicalMeristems.
V. Raghavan, Manipulation of Pollen Grains for Gametophytic and Sporophytic Types of Growth.
L.A. Brigham, H.-H. Woo, and M.C. Hawes, Root Border Cells as Tools in Plant Cell Studies.
Signal Transduction and Information Transfer:
A.-L. Paul and R.J. Ferl, In Vivo Footprinting of Protein-DNA Interaction.
B.W. Shirley and I. Hwang, The Interaction Trap: In Vivo Analysis of Protein-Protein Associations.
C. d'Enfert, M. Minet, and F. Lacroute, Cloning Plant Genes by Complementation of Yeast Mutants.
T.L. Reuber and F.M. Ausubel, Differential mRNA Display.
J. Chory, H.-M. Li, and N.Mochizuki, Molecular Methods for Isolation of Signal Transduction Pathway Mutants.
R. Walden, K. Fritze, and H. Harling, Induction of Signal Transduction Pathways through Promoter Activation.
H. Ma and C.A. Weiss, In Vitro Analysis of G-Protein Functions.
B. Liao and R.E. Zielinski, Production of Recombinant Plant Calmodulin and Its Use to Detect Calmodulin-Binding Proteins.
K.-I. Shimazaki and T. Kinoshita, Analysis of the Light Signaling Pathway in Stomatal Guard Cells.
V.P. Counihan, T.E. Phillips, and J.C. Walker, Immunocytochemical Localization of Receptor Protein Kinases in Plants.
M.A. Horn and J.C. Walker, Expression and Assay of Autophosphorylation of Recombinant Protein Kinases.
M.H. Cho and W.F. Boss, Transmembrane Signaling and Phosphoinositides. Chapter References. Subject Index. Volumes in Series.
Description
Methods in Plant Cell Biology provides in two volumes a comprehensive collection of analytical methods essential for researchers and students in the plant sciences. Individual chapters, written by experts in the field, provide an introductory overview, followed by a step-by-step technical description of the methods.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Written by experts, many of whom have developed the individual methods described
- Contains most, if not all, the methods needed for modern research in plant cell biology
- Up-to-date and comprehensive
- Full references
- Allows quick access to relevant journal articles and to the sources of chemicals required for the procedures
- Selective concentration on higher plant methods allows for particular emphasis on those problems specific to plants
Readership
Graduate students, technicians, post doctoral, and experienced researchers in cell and developmental biology, plant science, agricultural biotechnology, agronomy, and related segments of plant genetics, molecular biology, biochemistry, and physiology. Especially useful to plant biologists, plant molecular biologists, plant pathologists, plant cell biologists, plant biotechnologists, and biotechnology company personnel.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 573
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 7th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859477
Reviews
@qu:"The main strength of this book is that each contributor has taken great pains to provide a careful review of the field. Consequently, it will be of considerable value to novice and expert alike. The main body of each chapter provides considerable detail on the protocols available presented in a clear recipe style. Of equal importance is the provision of trouble-shooting details and clear illustrations. This is a high-quality book available at a price which is well within the reach of most researchers, including post-graduate students. Anyone interested in this fascinating subject should certainly consult this book." @source:--PLANT GROWTH REGULATION
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Galbraith Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Hans Bohnert Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Crop Sciences, Department of Plant Biology, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.
Don Bourque Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.