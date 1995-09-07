Methods in Plant Cell Biology, Part A, Volume 49

Techniques for Examination of Cells within Tissues:

M.E. Galway, J.W. Heckman, Jr., G.J. Hyde, and L.C. Fowke, Advances in High-Pressure and Plunge-Freeze Fixation.

M.J. Hodson, Ion Localization and X-Ray Microanalysis.

C. Hawes and B. Martin, Freeze-Fracture Deep-Etch Methods.

P.J. Moore, Advances in Immunoelectron Microscopy.

M.V. Parthasarathy, Freeze-Substitution.

M. Schindler, The Cell Optical Displacement Assay (CODA)--Measurements of Cytoskeletal Tension in Living Plant Cells with a Laser Optical Trap.

R.C. Brown and B.E. Lemmon, Methods in Plant Immunolight Microscopy.

L.R. Griffing, M.A. Villanueva, J. Taylor, and S. Moon, Confocal Epipolarization Microscopy of Gold Probes in Plant Cells and Protoplasts.

R.I. Pennell and K. Roberts, Monoclonal Antibodies to Cell-Specific Cell Surface Carbohydrates in Plant Cell Biology and Development.

M.J. Guiltinan and L. McHenry, Epitope Tagging for the Detection of Fusion Protein Expression in Transgenic Plants.

M. De Block, In Situ Enzyme Histochemistry on Plastic-Embedded Plant Material.

G.I. McFadden, In Situ Hybridization.

X. Li and T.W. Okita, Localization of RNA by High Resolution in Situ Hybridization.

H. Knight and M.R. Knight, Recombinant Aequorin Methods for Intracellular Calcium Measurement in Plants.

M.P.Running, S.E. Clark, and E.M. Meyerowitz, Confocal Microscopy of the Shoot Apex.

D.J. Cosgrove, Measurements of Wall Stress Relaxation in Growing Plant Cells.

J.K.M. Roberts and J.-H. Xia, High-Resolution NMR Methods for Study of Higher Plants.

J.F. Thain, Electrophysiology.

A.J. Miller, Ion-Selective Microelectrodes for Measurement of Intracellular Ion Concentrations.

F.J.M. Maathuis and D. Sanders, Patch-Clamping Plant Cells.

Techniques for Manipulation and Analysis of Different Cell Types:

J. Sheen, Methods for Mesophyll and Bundle Sheath Cell Separation.

H. Kodama and A.Komamine, Synchronization of Cell Cultures of Higher Plants.

A. Spena and F. Salamini, Genetic Tagging of Cells and Cell Layers for Studies of Plant Development.

B. Prewett and T. Jacobs, Chemically Induced Mitotic Synchrony in Root ApicalMeristems.

V. Raghavan, Manipulation of Pollen Grains for Gametophytic and Sporophytic Types of Growth.

L.A. Brigham, H.-H. Woo, and M.C. Hawes, Root Border Cells as Tools in Plant Cell Studies.

Signal Transduction and Information Transfer:

A.-L. Paul and R.J. Ferl, In Vivo Footprinting of Protein-DNA Interaction.

B.W. Shirley and I. Hwang, The Interaction Trap: In Vivo Analysis of Protein-Protein Associations.

C. d'Enfert, M. Minet, and F. Lacroute, Cloning Plant Genes by Complementation of Yeast Mutants.

T.L. Reuber and F.M. Ausubel, Differential mRNA Display.

J. Chory, H.-M. Li, and N.Mochizuki, Molecular Methods for Isolation of Signal Transduction Pathway Mutants.

R. Walden, K. Fritze, and H. Harling, Induction of Signal Transduction Pathways through Promoter Activation.

H. Ma and C.A. Weiss, In Vitro Analysis of G-Protein Functions.

B. Liao and R.E. Zielinski, Production of Recombinant Plant Calmodulin and Its Use to Detect Calmodulin-Binding Proteins.

K.-I. Shimazaki and T. Kinoshita, Analysis of the Light Signaling Pathway in Stomatal Guard Cells.

V.P. Counihan, T.E. Phillips, and J.C. Walker, Immunocytochemical Localization of Receptor Protein Kinases in Plants.

M.A. Horn and J.C. Walker, Expression and Assay of Autophosphorylation of Recombinant Protein Kinases.

M.H. Cho and W.F. Boss, Transmembrane Signaling and Phosphoinositides.