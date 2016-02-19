Methods in Neurosciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121852573, 9781483269368

Methods in Neurosciences

1st Edition

Electrophysiology and Microinjection

Editors: P. Michael Conn
eBook ISBN: 9781483269368
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 520
Description

Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 4: Electrophysiology and Microinjection is a collection of papers that deals with the electrically excitability feature of many cell types.
This volume describes the characteristic features of some nervous tissue to conduct signals along cellular paths or ""wires."" The text presents such paths as a way stimuli are transferred in the nervous system. Section I reviews the recording methodologies such as those used in measuring noninactivating calcium current in smooth muscles cells or the two-suction electrode voltage-clamp recording. Section II deals in detail with voltage clamping and voltammetry; the text also explains the practical steps in using the current pump-assisted voltage clamp. One paper examines the X-ray microprobe analysis of voltage clamped single heart ventricular myocytes, while another paper explains in vivo voltammetry. Section III addresses electrophysiology and purification of specific receptors; one paper presents the results of an electrophysiological study of hormone secretion by single adenohypophyseal cells. Section IV describes special electrodes and equipment, while Section V deals with special preparations needed in culture preparation or in the study of pharmacology of excitatory amino acids on neurons found in the central nervous system. Chapter VI addresses data analysis and reduction such as digital filtering of bioelectric potentials in personal computers.
This book will prove valuable for microbiologists, cellular scientists, microchemists, and academicians working in the fields of neuroscience.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 4

Preface

Volumes in Series

Section I Recording Methodologies

1. Single-Unit Recording in Conscious Sheep

2. Single-Unit Recording from Pontomedullary Neuraxis in Awake, Freely Behaving Animals

3. Measurement of Whole-Cell Calcium Current in Cardiac Myocytes

4. Measurement of Noninactivating Calcium Current in Smooth Muscle Cells

5. Two-Suction Electrode Voltage-Clamp Recording

Section II Voltage Clamping and Voltammetry

6. Voltage-Clamp Measurement of Steady State Currents and Isotope Flux

7. Current Pump-Assisted Voltage-Clamp Apparatus

8. X-Ray Microprobe Analysis of Voltage-Clamped Single Heart Ventricular Myocytes

9. In Vivo Voltammetry

10. Simultaneous In Vivo Voltammetric and Electrophysiological Recording with Carbon Fiber Microelectrodes

Section III Electrophysiology and Purification of Specific Receptors

11. Electrophysiological Expression of Ion Channels in Xenopus Oocytes

12. Electrophysiology of Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors Expressed in Xenopus Oocytes following Nuclear Injection of Genes or cDNAs

13. Electrophysiological Study of Hormone Secretion by Single Adenohypophyseal Cells

14. Purification of L-Type Calcium Channel Drug Receptors

Section IV Special Electrodes and Equipment

15. Movable Intracranial Stimulating Electrode System, Electroencephalogram, and Evoked Potential Recording in Pigs and Sheep

16. Multiple Microelectrodes

17. Oil and Hook Electrodes for en Passant Recording from Small Nerves

18. Measurement of Calcium Flux and Intracellular Sodium by Ion-Selective Microelectrodes

19. Microincubator for Regulating Temperature and Superfusion of Tissue-Cultured Neurons during Electrophysiological or Optical Studies

Section V Special Preparations

20. Multicompartment Cell Cultures for Studies of Neuronal Interactions

21. Grease-Gap Methods for Studying Pharmacology of Excitatory Amino Acids on Central Nervous System Neurons

22. Perforated Patch Recording

23. Patch-Clamp Measurements of Ion Channels in Biomembrane Vesicles Reconstituted into Giant Proteoliposomes by Freeze-Thawing without Use of Detergent

24. Injections into Mouse Sciatic Nerve for In Vivo Studies of Quantitative, Short-Term Metabolism

Section VI Data Analysis and Reduction

25. Digital Filtering of Potentials on Personal Computers

26. Fitting of Single-Channel Dwell Time Distributions

27. Discrimination of Kinetic Models of Ion Channel Gating

28. Voltage Noise Analysis in Small Cells

29. List-Oriented Analysis of Single-Channel Data

Index

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269368

About the Editor

P. Michael Conn

P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA

