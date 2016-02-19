Methods in Neuropsychology

Efforts to relate neuroscience and anatomy with ethology and psychology have involved an ever widening group of scientists from diverse backgrounds and it has become increasingly evident that interaction is harder to arrange. This book is offered as a first attempt to address some of these interdisciplinary problems. First, it aims to provide a critical evaluation of some of the principal methods used by neuropsychologists in research and assessment. Second, it provides short evaluations of the methods which they use to shed further light on brain dysfunction. In this way it is hoped that it offers a further insight into this multidisciplinary field.