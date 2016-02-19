Methods in Neuropsychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080320267, 9781483286372

Methods in Neuropsychology

1st Edition

Editors: M. A. Jeeves G. Baumgartner
eBook ISBN: 9781483286372
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st August 1986
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Efforts to relate neuroscience and anatomy with ethology and psychology have involved an ever widening group of scientists from diverse backgrounds and it has become increasingly evident that interaction is harder to arrange. This book is offered as a first attempt to address some of these interdisciplinary problems. First, it aims to provide a critical evaluation of some of the principal methods used by neuropsychologists in research and assessment. Second, it provides short evaluations of the methods which they use to shed further light on brain dysfunction. In this way it is hoped that it offers a further insight into this multidisciplinary field.

Readership

Of special interest to neuroscientists, psychologists and behaviourists.

Table of Contents

(partial) Methods of investigation in neuropsychology, M A Jeeves & G Baumgartner. The description and interpretation of aphasic language disorder, J C Marshall. Mechanisms of visuomotor coordination: a study in normal and brain-damaged subjects, M Jeannerod. Afferent and efferent models of visual perceptual asymmetries: theoretical and empirical implications, M Moscovitch. Chronometric analysis in neuropsychology, A D Milner. The clinical examination of motor apraxia, K Poeck. Regional cerebral blood flow in neuropsychology, J Risberg. Positron emission tomography in neuropsychology, W-D Heiss et al. Event-related potentials of the brain and cognitive processes: approaches and applications, D Brandeis & D Lehmann.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286372

About the Editor

M. A. Jeeves

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St Andrews, UK

G. Baumgartner

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitatsspital Zürich, Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.