Methods in Neuropsychology
1st Edition
Description
Efforts to relate neuroscience and anatomy with ethology and psychology have involved an ever widening group of scientists from diverse backgrounds and it has become increasingly evident that interaction is harder to arrange. This book is offered as a first attempt to address some of these interdisciplinary problems. First, it aims to provide a critical evaluation of some of the principal methods used by neuropsychologists in research and assessment. Second, it provides short evaluations of the methods which they use to shed further light on brain dysfunction. In this way it is hoped that it offers a further insight into this multidisciplinary field.
Readership
Of special interest to neuroscientists, psychologists and behaviourists.
Table of Contents
(partial) Methods of investigation in neuropsychology, M A Jeeves & G Baumgartner. The description and interpretation of aphasic language disorder, J C Marshall. Mechanisms of visuomotor coordination: a study in normal and brain-damaged subjects, M Jeannerod. Afferent and efferent models of visual perceptual asymmetries: theoretical and empirical implications, M Moscovitch. Chronometric analysis in neuropsychology, A D Milner. The clinical examination of motor apraxia, K Poeck. Regional cerebral blood flow in neuropsychology, J Risberg. Positron emission tomography in neuropsychology, W-D Heiss et al. Event-related potentials of the brain and cognitive processes: approaches and applications, D Brandeis & D Lehmann.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st August 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286372
About the Editor
M. A. Jeeves
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St Andrews, UK
G. Baumgartner
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitatsspital Zürich, Switzerland