Methods in Microbiology, Volume 9
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J. Norris
eBook ISBN: 9780080860381
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 1976
Page Count: 250
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 24th November 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860381
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J. Norris Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Research Council, Meat Research Institute, Bristol, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.