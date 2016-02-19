Methods in Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215022, 9780080860275

Methods in Microbiology, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.R. Norris D.W. Ribbons
eBook ISBN: 9780080860275
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 431
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
182.00
154.70
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Traditional methods of cultivation of micro-organisms provide little control over the ever-changing physical and chemical environments to which growing populations are exposed. The need for a variety of highly standardized conditions of growth and the selection of several new parameters to measure growth or cultural progress has been recognized. This volume describes the measurement and control of the physical and chemical factors that affect or indicate microbial activities, usually in homogeneous liquid culture. An introduction to the general principles of chemical and physical measurements and to the automatic recording and control of them is presented. Some chapters focus on the theoretical and practical aspects of techniques of continuous cultivation in the laboratory with indications of its application to research problems.

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860275

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

J.R. Norris Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Milstead Laboratory of Chemical Enzymology, Sittingbourne, Kent, England

D.W. Ribbons Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.