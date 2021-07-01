COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Methods in Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211458

Methods in Microbiology, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Volker Gurtler
Serial Volume Editor: Gangavarapu Subrahmanyam
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 210
Table of Contents

Preface
Volker Gűrtler and Gangavarapu Subrahmanyam III
1. Silkworm gut microbiota: A potential source for biotechnological applications
Shyam Kumar Vootla and Mallikarjun Gadwala
2. Immunodiagnosis of Silkworm Diseases
V. Sivaprasad
3. Molecular Approaches for Detection of Pebrine Disease
V. Sivaprasad
4. Pebrine Monitoring Methods in Sericulture
V. Sivaprasad
5. MicroRNAs in the silkworm-pathogen interactions
Chandra Pal Singh
6. Profiling microbial communities to understand silkworms-microbe interaction-A methodological overview
Rajal Debnath
7. Functional role of beneficial gut-microflora on productivity of Antheraea Assamensis Helfer
Dipkumar Gogoi
8. Molecular mechanisms of fungal parasite Nosema bombyces  in Bombyx mori L 
Guo-Qing Pan
9. Chapter title to be confirmed
KM. Ponnuvel
10. Silkworm as an animal model: Advantages and Limitations
M. Chutia
11. Immune mechanisms in Silkworm Bombyx mori L.
Mallikarjun Gadwala
12. Genomics and Omics tools to assess complex microbial communities in silkworms: a paradigm shift towards translational research
K. Satyanarayana
13. Tasar silkworm, Antheraea mylitta midgut bacteria: Diversity and functions
Mohammed Muzeruddin
14. Chapter title to be confirmed
Liu Jiping

Description

Methods in Microbiology series, Volume 49 highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Microbiology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on methods in silkworm microbiology

Readership

Researchers and industry leaders in silkworm microbiology

About the Serial Editor

Volker Gurtler

Volker Gurtler

Dr Gurtler is a Molecular biologist with extensive industry experience and expertise in DNA analysis for the identification and typing of organisms. He is known internationally as the author of the original methodology of ribotyping. He is Advisor to Geneious (Bioinformatics software company) and previous head of Molecular Biology at Austin Health Microbiology, currently Adjunct Professor at RMIT University, Editor of Journal of Microbiological Methods, Editor of Heliyon and Series Editor of Methods in Microbiology. Dr Gurtler is currently working in collaboration with Assoc. Prof Danilla Grando on ribosome analysis of E. coli isolates and association with virulence. He visits RMIT regularly to advise on experimental methods and help PhD students use Geneious Bioinformatic software.

Adjunct Professor, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia

About the Serial Volume Editor

Gangavarapu Subrahmanyam

Gangavarapu Subrahmanyam is at Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute, India

Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute, India

