Methods in Microbiology, Volume 14
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: T. Bergan
eBook ISBN: 9780080860435
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Classification of Enterobacteriacea, T. Bergan. Serotyping of Escherichia coli, F. Orskov and I. Orskov. Seerology of Shigella, W.H. Ewing and A.A. Lindberg. Serotyping of Klebsiella, I. Orskov and F. Orskov. Serology of Enterobacter and Hafnia, R. Sakazaki. Serology of Proteus mirabilis and Proteus vulgaris, P. Larsson. Index. Contents of published volumes.
