Methods in Methane Metabolism, Part B, Volume 495
1st Edition
Methanotrophy
Table of Contents
1. Characterization of the Recombinant Pyrophosphate-Dependent 6-Phosphofructokinases from Methylomicrobium alcaliphilum 20Z and Methylococcus capsulatus Bath
2. Genes and Enzymes of Ectoine Biosynthesis in Halotolerant Methanotrophs
3. Facultative And Obligate Methanotrophs: How To Identify And Differentiate Them
4. Approaches for the Characterization and Description of Novel Methanotrophic Bacteria
5. Methylococcus capsulatus (Bath): From Genome to protein function, and vice versa
6. Functional metagenomics of methylotrophs
7. Genetic Systems for Moderately Halo(alkali)philic Bacteria of the genus Methylomicrobium
8. Development of a system for genetic manipulation of the facultative methanotroph Methylocella silvestris BL2
9. Mutagenesis of soluble methane monooxygenase
10. Single cell methods for methane oxidation analysis
11. Methanotroph Outer Membrane Preparation
12. Over-Expression And Purification Of The Particulate Methane Monooxygenase From Methylococcus Capsulatus (Bath)
13. Metal reconstitution of particulate methane monooxygenase and heterologous expression of the pmoB subunit
14. Particulate Methane Monooxygenase From Methylosinus Trichosporium Ob3b
15. Production, Isolation, Purification and Functional Characterisation of Methanobactins
16. A simple assay for screening microorganisms for chalkophore production
17. Isolation of Methanobactin From the Spent Media of Methane Oxidizing Bacteria
18. Measurements of biosphere-atmosphere exchange of CH4 in terrestrial ecosystems
Description
Produced by microbes on a large scale, methane is an important alternative fuel as well as a potent greenhouse gas. This volume focuses on microbial methane metabolism, which is central to the global carbon cycle. Both methanotrophy and methanogenesis are covered in detail. Topics include isolation and classification of microorganisms, metagenomics approaches, biochemistry of key metabolic enzymes, gene regulation and genetic systems, and field measurements. The state of the art techniques described here will both guide researchers in specific pursuits and educate the wider scientific community about this exciting and rapidly developing field.
