Methods in Kidney Cell Biology Part A, Volume 153
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Single glomerular proteomics – a novel method in translational glomerular cell biology
Markus Rinschen
2. Measurement of cytosolic and intraciliary calcium in live cells
Surya Nauli
3. Differentiation of human kidney organoids from pluripotent stem cells
Benjamin S. Freedman
4. Quantifying autophagic flux in kidney tissue using structured illumination microscopy
Craig Robert Brooks
5. Generation of primary cells from ADPKD and normal human kidneys
Darren Wallace
6. ADPKD cell proliferation and Cl-dependent fluid secretion
Darren Wallace
7. In vitro cyst formation of ADPKD cells
Darren Wallace
8. Analysis of primary cilia in renal tissue and cells
Pamela Tran
9. Intravital visualization of cilia in the kidney
Bradley K. Yoder
10. Nephrocytes as a model to study podocyte injury
Paul Brinkkötter
11. Studying Na and K channels in aldosterone-sensitive distal nephrons
Wenhui Wang
12. Novel fluorescence techniques to quantitate renal cell biology
János Peti-Peterdi
13. Application of physiological shear stress to renal tubular epithelial cells
Nick Ferrell
14. Metanephric organ culture
Kim Calvet
15. Investigation of epigenetics in kidney cell biology
Xiaogang Li
16. In vivo analysis of renal epithelial cells in zebrafish
Zhaoxia Sun
17. Kidney harvesting and metabolite extraction for metabolomics studies in rodents
Maria V. Irazabal
18. Measuring calcium and cAMP in renal epithelial cells under static and fluid shear stress using genetically encoded biosensors
Fouad Chebib
19. Manipulating renal gene expression in vivo using oligonucleotides
Vishal D. Patel
20. Structural and Functional Characterization of the Polycystic Kidney by Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Tim Kline
Description
Methods in Kidney Cell Biology, Volume 153, represents state-of-the-art techniques in renal research that are ideal for veterans, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and clinical scientists and principal investigators. Topics in the new release include Single glomerular proteomics – a novel method in translational glomerular cell biology, Measurement of cytosolic and intraciliary calcium in live cells, Differentiation of human kidney organoids from pluripotent stem cells, Quantifying autophagic flux in kidney tissue using structured illumination microscopy, the Generation of primary cells from ADPKD and normal human kidneys, ADPKD cell proliferation and Cl-dependent fluid secretion, In vitro cyst formation of ADPKD cells, and much more.
Key Features
- Written by experts in their field who have perfected the methods they write about
- Covers a wide range of topics, from state-of-the-art techniques that may require specialized equipment, to tried-and-true classic methods in their most refined form
- Includes cutting-edge, recently developed methods
Readership
Anyone conducting renal research from novice to veteran and from technicians to graduate students to postdoctoral fellows and principal investigators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128170823
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Weimbs Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Weimbs received his doctoral degree from the Department of Biochemistry of the University of Cologne, Germany, in 1993. He conducted postdoctoral research with Keith Mostov at the Department of Anatomy, University of California at San Francisco until 1999 where he investigated the role of SNARE proteins in membrane trafficking and epithelial cell polarity. In 1999, he joined the Department of Cell Biology in the Lerner Research Institute of the Cleveland Clinic as an Assistant Professor where he established his own research laboratory. Besides continuing his work on SNAREs and epithelial cell polarity his laboratory began to investigate molecular mechanisms underlying polycystic kidney disease (PKD). In 2005, Dr. Weimbs moved his lab to the University of California in Santa Barbara where he is currently a Professor in the Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology. Research on PKD in Dr. Weimbs’ laboratory has contributed to our understanding of the molecular pathogenesis and the function of polycystin-1, the protein affected in this disease. These contributions include the roles of mTOR and STAT signaling in PKD. Recent work has focused on developing new kidney-targeted therapeutics, the role of metabolic changes and tubular crystal deposition in PKD disease progression, and the use of dietary interventions for PKD therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA