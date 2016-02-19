Methods in Food Analysis
1st Edition
Applied to Plant Products
Description
Methods in Food Analysis Applied to Food Products deals with the principles and the acquired tools of food analysis, emphasizing fruit and vegetable products. The book explains the suitability and limitations of the analytical procedures used for food products, from polarimetry and saccharimetry to colorimetry, spectrophotometry, viscosimetry, acidimetry, and alcoholometry. This volume is organized into 20 chapters and begins with an overview of sampling and preparation and preservation of sample. Under the physical methods, the principles of the more common procedures are discussed together with their application to the analysis of fruit and vegetable products. A brief account of the nature of the products is included. In presenting the chemical methods, the salient chemical properties of the constituent are first considered, focusing on those properties used in analysis, which is then followed by an outline of the chemistry of several of the available methods. Finally a detailed description of one of the methods, usually as applied to fruit and vegetable products, is explained. Some references to microanalytical, bioassay and bacteriological procedures are made. This book is intended for food technologists, chemists, and manufacturers; students; and researchers involved in quantitative analyses; organic and inorganic chemistry; and bacteriology.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
Outline of Contents
Sources of Information
References
II. Statistical Analysis, Errors, Expression of Results
Statistical Analysis
Errors
Expression of Results
References
III. Sampling: Preparation of Samples for Analysis, Preservation of Sample
Sampling
Preparation of Sample
Preservation of Samples
References
IV. Moisture Content and Total Solids
Properties of Water
Drying Methods
Vacuum-Oven Method
Other Drying Procedures
Distillation Procedures
Electrical Methods
Other Physical Methods
Chemical Methods
References
V. Ash Content and Ashing Procedures
Total Ash
Soluble and Insoluble Ash
Alkalinity of Ash
Conductometric Methods for Ash in Sugar Products
Special Dry Ashing Procedures
Ashing in Closed System in Presence of Oxygen
Wet Ashing
References
VI. Extraction Methods and Separation Processes
Proximate Chemical Analysis
Extraction Methods
Crude Fat or Ether Extract
Liquid-Liquid Extraction
Water-Insoluble Solids and Water-Soluble Solids
Crude Fiber
Alcohol-Insoluble Solids
Alcohol Precipitate
Clarification of Sugar Extracts
References
VII. Densimetric Methods
Measurement of Specific Gravity of Liquids
Measurement of Specific Gravity of Solids
Specific Gravity of Tomato Pulp
Specific Gravity of Oils
Specific Gravity of Sugar Products
The Grade of Canned Fruit
Rapid Determination of Total Fat
References
VIII. Refractometric Methods
Refractive Index
Refractive Constants
Applications of Refractive Index Measurements
Refractometers
Abbé Refractometer
Soluble Solids in Fruit Products
Total Solids in Tomato Pulp from Index of Refraction of Filtrate
Refractive Index of Oils and Fats
Oil Content
References
IX. Polarimetry and Saccharimetry
Specific Rotation
Mutarotation
Polarimetry
Saccharimeters
References
X. Colorimetry and Spectrophotometry
Absorption of Light
Emission of Light
Color Measurement: Colorimetry
Photoelectric Colorimetry
Spectrophotometry
Turbidimetry
Artificial Coloring Matter
References
XI. Potentiometric and Related Methods
Principles of Design and Use of Potentiometers
Oxidation-Reduction Potentials
Potentiometric Titrations
Polarographic Methods
Thermometry and Pyrometry
References
XII. pH and Buffer Capacity
Definition of pH
Buffers and Buffer Capacity
Application of pH and Buffer Capacity in Food Technology
Colorimetric Measurement of pH
Electrometric Determination of pH
References
XIII. Viscosimetric and Other Physical Methods
Viscosimetry
Plasticity and Plastometers
Gelometers
Tenderometers
Conductivity Measurements and Conductometric Analysis
Gas Analysis
References
XIV. Acidimetry
Organic Acids of Fruits and Vegetables and Other Foods
Total Organic Acids
Volatile Acids
Separation and Determination of Acids
Formic Acid
Lactic Acid
Tartaric Acid
References
XV. Alcoholometry
Ethyl Alcohol
Volumetric Dichromate Procedure
Physical Methods
Methyl Alcohol
Glycerin
References
XVI. Carbohydrates: Reducing Sugars
Occurrence
Chemical Methods for Reducing Sugars
Copper Reduction Procedures
Ferricyanide Reduction Methods
Direct Iodometric Methods
Identification and Determination of Sugars by Microorganisms
References
XVII. Carbohydrates: Sucrose and Starch
Sucrose
Starch
References
XVIII. Pectins and Pentosans
General Methods of Determining Pectin Content
Pentosans
References
XIX. Tannins
Methods Available for Analysis of Tannins
Loewenthal Titration
Colorimetric Procedure
Cinchonine Tannate Procedure
References
XX. Organic Nitrogenous Compounds
Total Organic Nitrogen
Nitrogen Fractionation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146814