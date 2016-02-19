Methods in Food Analysis Applied to Food Products deals with the principles and the acquired tools of food analysis, emphasizing fruit and vegetable products. The book explains the suitability and limitations of the analytical procedures used for food products, from polarimetry and saccharimetry to colorimetry, spectrophotometry, viscosimetry, acidimetry, and alcoholometry. This volume is organized into 20 chapters and begins with an overview of sampling and preparation and preservation of sample. Under the physical methods, the principles of the more common procedures are discussed together with their application to the analysis of fruit and vegetable products. A brief account of the nature of the products is included. In presenting the chemical methods, the salient chemical properties of the constituent are first considered, focusing on those properties used in analysis, which is then followed by an outline of the chemistry of several of the available methods. Finally a detailed description of one of the methods, usually as applied to fruit and vegetable products, is explained. Some references to microanalytical, bioassay and bacteriological procedures are made. This book is intended for food technologists, chemists, and manufacturers; students; and researchers involved in quantitative analyses; organic and inorganic chemistry; and bacteriology.