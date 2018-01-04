Methods in Consumer Research, Volume 1

Methods for Consumer Research, Volume One: New Approaches to Classic Methods brings together world leading experts in global consumer research who provide a fully comprehensive state-of-the-art coverage of advances in the classical methods of consumer science. The book touches on the latest developments in qualitative techniques, including coverage of both focus groups and social media, while also focusing on liking, a fundamental principle of consumer science, consumer segmentation, and the influence of extrinsic product characteristics, such as packaging and presentation on consumer liking.

In conjunction with the second volume, which covers alternative approaches and special applications, this book is an invaluable reference for academics working in the fields of in-sensory and consumer science, psychology, marketing and nutrition. And, with examples of the methodology being applied throughout, it serves as a practical guide to research and development managers in both food and non-food companies.