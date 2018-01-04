Methods in Consumer Research, Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020890, 9780081012581

Methods in Consumer Research, Volume 1

1st Edition

New Approaches to Classic Methods

Editors: Gaston Ares Paula Varela
eBook ISBN: 9780081012581
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081020890
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 582
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
241.77
205.50
225.00
191.25
210.00
178.50
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
210.00
178.50
180.00
153.00
315.41
268.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part One: Introduction

1. Recent advances in consumer research

2. Complexity of consumer perception

Part Two: Qualitative Techniques

3. New approaches to focus groups

4. Projective techniques

5. Using Ethnography in Consumer Research

6. Application of social media for consumer research

Part Three: Liking and Beyond

7. Product performance optimization,

8. Consumer-based methodologies for sensory characterization

9. Dynamics of consumer perception

10. Repeated exposure

11. Affect-based discrimination methods

12. Emotional response to products

13. Conceptual associations

14. Nudging

Part Four: Consumer Segmentation

15. Statistical approaches for consumer segmentation

16. Including context in consumer segmentation: a literature overview shows the what, why and how

17. Oral processing, implications for consumer choice and preferences

18. Consumer Segmentation Based on Genetic Variation in Taste and Smell

Part Five: Influence of Extrinsic Product Characteristics

19. Expectations- blind/informed testing

20. Conjoint analysis in sensory and consumer science: Principles, applications and future perspectives

21. Credence

22. Information Display Matrix

23. Experimental economics to evaluate consumer preferences

Description

Methods for Consumer Research, Volume One: New Approaches to Classic Methods brings together world leading experts in global consumer research who provide a fully comprehensive state-of-the-art coverage of advances in the classical methods of consumer science. The book touches on the latest developments in qualitative techniques, including coverage of both focus groups and social media, while also focusing on liking, a fundamental principle of consumer science, consumer segmentation, and the influence of extrinsic product characteristics, such as packaging and presentation on consumer liking.

In conjunction with the second volume, which covers alternative approaches and special applications, this book is an invaluable reference for academics working in the fields of in-sensory and consumer science, psychology, marketing and nutrition. And, with examples of the methodology being applied throughout, it serves as a practical guide to research and development managers in both food and non-food companies.

Key Features

  • Presents a fully comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in the classical methodologies of consumer research
  • Provides examples of successful application of the methodologies presented
  • Includes focus groups and social media discussions
  • Encompasses consumer segmentation, with a focus on psychographics and genetics

Readership

Academics in sensory and consumer science, psychology, marketing, nutrition. R&D managers in food and non-food companies. People working in marketing and consultancy companies

Details

No. of pages:
582
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081012581
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081020890

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gaston Ares Editor

Gastón Ares works as a professor and researcher in the Department of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Chemistry, University of the Republic (UdelaR). He works in the area of Sensory and Consumer Science Assessment, working particularly on methodological aspects of new product development and the study of consumer perception. He has extensive experience in research through participation in numerous projects at national and international level. In 2011 he won the prize "Food Quality and Preference Elsevier Award for a Young Researcher". He serves as a reviewer for several journals in the area and is a member of the Editorial Committee of the Journal of Sensory Studies journals and Food Quality and Preference.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sensometrics & Consumer Science, Facultad de Química, Universidad de la República, Uruguay

Paula Varela Editor

Paula's research has focused on the exploration of new methodologies to further understanding sensory and consumer perception, in particular sensory descriptive techniques with the use of consumers and the influence of non-sensory parameters in consumer food choice. She is a member of the Editorial Board and Guest Editor of Food Research International and of Current Opinion in Food Science. She also has a part-time associate professor position in in sensory and consumer science at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Scientist, Nofima, Norway

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.