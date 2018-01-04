Methods in Consumer Research, Volume 1
1st Edition
New Approaches to Classic Methods
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
1. Recent advances in consumer research
2. Complexity of consumer perception
Part Two: Qualitative Techniques
3. New approaches to focus groups
4. Projective techniques
5. Using Ethnography in Consumer Research
6. Application of social media for consumer research
Part Three: Liking and Beyond
7. Product performance optimization,
8. Consumer-based methodologies for sensory characterization
9. Dynamics of consumer perception
10. Repeated exposure
11. Affect-based discrimination methods
12. Emotional response to products
13. Conceptual associations
14. Nudging
Part Four: Consumer Segmentation
15. Statistical approaches for consumer segmentation
16. Including context in consumer segmentation: a literature overview shows the what, why and how
17. Oral processing, implications for consumer choice and preferences
18. Consumer Segmentation Based on Genetic Variation in Taste and Smell
Part Five: Influence of Extrinsic Product Characteristics
19. Expectations- blind/informed testing
20. Conjoint analysis in sensory and consumer science: Principles, applications and future perspectives
21. Credence
22. Information Display Matrix
23. Experimental economics to evaluate consumer preferences
Description
Methods for Consumer Research, Volume One: New Approaches to Classic Methods brings together world leading experts in global consumer research who provide a fully comprehensive state-of-the-art coverage of advances in the classical methods of consumer science. The book touches on the latest developments in qualitative techniques, including coverage of both focus groups and social media, while also focusing on liking, a fundamental principle of consumer science, consumer segmentation, and the influence of extrinsic product characteristics, such as packaging and presentation on consumer liking.
In conjunction with the second volume, which covers alternative approaches and special applications, this book is an invaluable reference for academics working in the fields of in-sensory and consumer science, psychology, marketing and nutrition. And, with examples of the methodology being applied throughout, it serves as a practical guide to research and development managers in both food and non-food companies.
Key Features
- Presents a fully comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in the classical methodologies of consumer research
- Provides examples of successful application of the methodologies presented
- Includes focus groups and social media discussions
- Encompasses consumer segmentation, with a focus on psychographics and genetics
Readership
Academics in sensory and consumer science, psychology, marketing, nutrition. R&D managers in food and non-food companies. People working in marketing and consultancy companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012581
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081020890
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Gaston Ares Editor
Gastón Ares works as a professor and researcher in the Department of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Chemistry, University of the Republic (UdelaR). He works in the area of Sensory and Consumer Science Assessment, working particularly on methodological aspects of new product development and the study of consumer perception. He has extensive experience in research through participation in numerous projects at national and international level. In 2011 he won the prize "Food Quality and Preference Elsevier Award for a Young Researcher". He serves as a reviewer for several journals in the area and is a member of the Editorial Committee of the Journal of Sensory Studies journals and Food Quality and Preference.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sensometrics & Consumer Science, Facultad de Química, Universidad de la República, Uruguay
Paula Varela Editor
Paula's research has focused on the exploration of new methodologies to further understanding sensory and consumer perception, in particular sensory descriptive techniques with the use of consumers and the influence of non-sensory parameters in consumer food choice. She is a member of the Editorial Board and Guest Editor of Food Research International and of Current Opinion in Food Science. She also has a part-time associate professor position in in sensory and consumer science at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Nofima, Norway