Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume 4
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Advanced Methods of Risk Assessment and Management - An Overview
Faisal Khan and Paul Amyotte
2. Dynamic Risk - Fundamentals
Nicola Paltrinieri
3. Logic Based Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment
Hans Pasman
4. Bayesian Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment
Nima Khakzad
5. Data Driven Methods
Jinsong Zhao
6. Rare Event Risk Assessment
Terje Aven
7. Risk Management - Multi Criteria
Rehan Sadiq
8. Human Factors Risk Assessment
Norafneeza Binti Norazahar
9. Acceptable Risk - Regulatory Aspects
Howard Pike
10. Advanced Methods for Environmental Risk Management
Rouzbeh Abbassi
11. Methods for Process Economic Risk Management
Genserik Reniers
12. Methods for Domino Effect Risk Assessment
Valerio Cozzani
13. Inherently Safer Design Principles in Risk Management
Paul Amyotte
Description
Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume Four focuses on the process of learning from experience, including elements of process safety management, human factors in the chemical process industries, and the regulation of chemical process safety, including current approaches. Users will find this book to be an informative tool and user manual for process safety for a variety of professionals with this new release focusing on Advanced Methods of Risk Assessment and Management, Logic Based Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment, Bayesian Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment, Data Driven Methods, Rare Event Risk Assessment, Risk Management and Multi Criteria, and much more.
Key Features
- Helps acquaint the reader/researcher with the fundamentals of process safety
- Provides the most recent advancements and contributions on the topic from a practical point-of-view
- Presents users with the views/opinions of experts in each topic
- Includes a selection of authors who are leading researchers and/or practitioners for each given topic
Readership
Engineering practitioners as well researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128218242
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.