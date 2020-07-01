Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Advanced Methods of Risk Assessment and Management - An Overview
Faisal Khan and Paul Amyotte
2. Dynamic Risk - Fundamentals
Nicola Paltrinieri
3. Logic Based Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment
Hans Pasman
4. Bayesian Methods for Dynamic Risk Assessment
Nima Khakzad
5. Data Driven Methods
Jinsong Zhao
6. Rare Event Risk Assessment
Terje Aven
7. Risk Management - Multi Criteria
Rehan Sadiq
8. Human Factors Risk Assessment
Norafneeza Binti Norazahar
9. Acceptable Risk - Regulatory Aspects
Howard Pike
10. Advanced Methods for Environmental Risk Management
Rouzbeh Abbassi
11. Methods for Process Economic Risk Management
Genserik Reniers
12. Methods for Domino Effect Risk Assessment
Valerio Cozzani
13. Inherently Safer Design Principles in Risk Management
Paul Amyotte
Description
Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume Four publishes fully commissioned reviews across the field of process safety, risk assessment, and management and loss prevention, with this volume focusing on the process of learning from experience, elements of process safety management, human factors in the chemical process industries, and the regulation of chemical process safety, including current approaches and their effectiveness. Users will find an informative tool and user manual for process safety for both engineering researchers and practitioners that details the latest methods in the field of chemical process safety.
Key Features
- Helps acquaint the reader/researcher with the fundamentals of process safety
- Provides the most recent advancements and contributions on the topic from a practical point-of-view
- Presents users with the views/opinions of experts in each topic
- Includes a selection of the authors of each chapter from among the leading researchers and/or practitioners for each given topic
Readership
Engineering practitioners as well researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128218242
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Amyotte Serial Volume Editor
Since 2011 Dr. Paul Amyotte, P.Eng. has held the C.D. Howe Chair in Process Safety at Dalhousie University, where he is also a Professor of Chemical Engineering. Dr. Amyotte’s research and practice interests are in industrial safety and loss management, particularly in the areas of process safety and inherently safer design (ISD). He is an expert in the prevention and mitigation of dust explosions. He has written a book with us entitled An Introduction to Dust Explosions, and wrote the second edition of Process Plants: A Handbook for Inherently Safer Design in conjunction with Trevor Kletz. He has published or presented approximately 300 research papers, and is the editor of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries. He is also a Past-President of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering, Engineers Nova Scotia, and Engineers Canada. Dr. Amyotte leads a comprehensive research team of undergraduate and graduate students as well as postdoctoral fellows working to advance process safety practice worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering and C.D. Howe Chair in Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering and Applied Science, Dalhousie University, Canada
Faisal Khan Serial Volume Editor
Faisal Khan is recipient of President Outstanding Research Award of 2012–2013 and 2013-2014, the CSChE National Award on Process Safety Management of 2014, and Society of Petroleum Engineer award for his contribution in health, safety, and risk engineering. He has authored seven books and over 300 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences on safety, risk, and reliability engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Head, Process Engineering, and Director, Centre for Risk, Integrity and Safety Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Canada