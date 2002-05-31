Methods in Cell-Matrix Adhesion, Volume 69
1st Edition
Description
Critically acclaimed for more than 25 years, the Methods in Cell Biology series provides an indispensable tool for the researcher. Each volume is carefully edited by experts to contain state-of-the-art reviews and step-by-step protocols. Techniques are described completely so that methods are made accessible to users. This volume, Methods of Cell-Matrix Adhesion, contains integrated coverage on cell-matrix adhesion methods. It brings the classical methodologies and the latest techniques together in one concise volume. This coverage includes experimental protocols and their conceptual background for all aspects of cell-matrix adhesion research: the extracellular matrix, adhesion receptors, and the growing number of functional applications of matrix-adhesion in molecular cell biology. Also covered is the purification of the extracellular matrix to functional analyses of cellular responses.
Readership
Cell biologists, biochemists, developmental biologists, researchers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries researching cell-matrix adhesion systems as drug targets; clinicians with interests in cell-matrix adhesion; and tissue engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 31st May 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916316
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524962
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125441681
Reviews
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"The series is invaluable for workers at all levels of cell biology." @source:-—NATURE
About the Editors
Josephine Adams Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.