Methods in Cell-Matrix Adhesion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125441681, 9780080916316

Methods in Cell-Matrix Adhesion, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editors: Josephine Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780080916316
eBook ISBN: 9780080524962
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125441681
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2002
Page Count: 461
Description

Critically acclaimed for more than 25 years, the Methods in Cell Biology series provides an indispensable tool for the researcher. Each volume is carefully edited by experts to contain state-of-the-art reviews and step-by-step protocols. Techniques are described completely so that methods are made accessible to users. This volume, Methods of Cell-Matrix Adhesion, contains integrated coverage on cell-matrix adhesion methods. It brings the classical methodologies and the latest techniques together in one concise volume. This coverage includes experimental protocols and their conceptual background for all aspects of cell-matrix adhesion research: the extracellular matrix, adhesion receptors, and the growing number of functional applications of matrix-adhesion in molecular cell biology. Also covered is the purification of the extracellular matrix to functional analyses of cellular responses.

Readership

Cell biologists, biochemists, developmental biologists, researchers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries researching cell-matrix adhesion systems as drug targets; clinicians with interests in cell-matrix adhesion; and tissue engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
461
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Reviews

@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"The series is invaluable for workers at all levels of cell biology." @source:-—NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Josephine Adams Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.

