Methods in Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641562, 9780080859521

Methods in Cell Biology, Volume 54

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 32-53

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
eBook ISBN: 9780080859521
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1997
Page Count: 287
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
175.00
148.75
105.00
89.25
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 32-53.

Description

Critically acclaimed for more than 25 years, the Methods in Cell Biology series provides an indispensable tool for the researcher. Each volume is carefully edited by experts to contain state-of-the-art reviews and step-by-step protocols. Techniques are described completely so that methods are made accessible to users.

Readership

Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers. Cell, developmental, and molecular biologists, geneticists, human genome researchers, and others studying nuclear structure and organization.

Details

No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080859521

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.