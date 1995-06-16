Methods in Applied Soil Microbiology and Biochemistry
1st Edition
Description
In recent years, rapid technological advances and changes in agricultural management have taken place. These have yielded benefits to society but have also generated new and significant environmental problems. Novel questions and challenges relating to agricultural practice and soil microbial ecology, ecotoxicology, biotechnology, and bioremediation must be addressed. As a consequence, the fields of soil microbiology and biochemistry have been highlighted.
This book provides a modern, authoritative, and comprehensive collection of methods for the study of soil microbiology and biochemistry. Classical and modern, aerobic and anerobic, laboratory and field-based methods are presented. Detailed techniques are given, but in addition the theoretical basis behind such methodology is described, so that the origins and principles of the techniques are clear to the reader. Particular emphasis has been placed on uniform, simple, and clear presentation of the different methods.
With respect to bioremediation of soils, this work provides a unique bridge between general and applied soil microbiology and biochemistry, presenting an integrated discussion of concepts, theories, and methods. This book will be essential for all scientists and students actively involved in natural and environmental sciences and engineering, and for those working in industry, authorities, and consulting companies.
Key Features
- Uniform and clear presentation of the different methods
- Bridges the gap between general and applied soil microbiology
- Maintains a balanced discussion of concepts, theories, and methods
- Essential reading for all scientists and students involved in natural and environmental sciences and anyone working in the industry
Readership
Research workers in academic and industrial labs as well as research institutes in the fields of soil microbiology, molecular biology, biochemistry, microbial ecology, ecological chemistry, agronomy, soil science, soil ecology, plant nutrition, hydrology, bioremediation of soils (including those in consulting and engineering companies), composting, civil engineering, and those involve in the production or concerned with the degradation of pesticides
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Introduction. Quality Control and Quality Assurance in Applied Soil Microbiology and Biochemistry. Soil Sampling, Handling, Storage, And Analysis. Enrichment, Isolation and Counting of Soil Microorganisms. Estimation of Microbial Activities. Anaerobic Microbial Activities in Soil. Enzyme Activities. Micorbial Biomass. Community Structure. Field Methods. Bioremediation of Soil. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 16th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125138406
About the Editor
Kassem Alef
Affiliations and Expertise
Universität Bayreuth, Germany
Paolo Nannipieri
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita degli Studi, Firenze, Italy
Reviews
"This book manages to cover all these areas in a user-friendly format which will be useful to ecologists, microbiologists and plant scientists." --ANNALS OF BOTANY
"A very useful book in a very practical format. It is not just one for the library but will find a natural place on the bookshelf in the laboratory." --BIOLOGICAL AGRICULTURE AND HORTICULTURE