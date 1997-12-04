Methods for Structure Elucidation by High-Resolution NMR, Volume 8

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) is now widely regarded as having evolved into a subscience. The field has become immensely diverse, ranging from medical use through solid state NMR to liquid state applications, with countless books and scientific journals devoted to these topics. Theoretical as well as experimental advance continues to be rapid, and has in fact accelerated by many novel innovations. This multi-authored book focuses on the latest developments in the rapidly evolving field of high resolution NMR, specifically with a view to applications on the structure elucidation of organic molecules of moderate molecular weight. Conceptually it differs from basic educational texts, hard-core scientific papers and regular review articles in that each chapter may be regarded as the authors' personal account of their special insights and results that crystallised after several years of research into a given topic. The book revolves around several themes and offers a handful of scientific "gems" of various colors, reflecting the great diversity of NMR. It contains 16 loosely connected chapters written by some of today's most accomplished NMR scientists in the world. Each chapter is a unique synthesis of the authors' previous research results in the given field, and thus projects special insights. Much emphasis has been given to the latest developments in NMR, in particular to selective pulses and pulsed field gradients. As a part of the series "Analytical Spectroscopy Library", with subsequent editions coming along this book should provide a platform for future research accounts of similar flavor. The material is presented in a mostly non-mathematical fashion, and is intended mainly for chemists, application NMR scientists and students with already some background in NMR. Some of the chapters slightly overlap in the discussed topics, which is particularly exciting in terms of gaining insight into the same area from different angles.