Methods for Structure Elucidation by High-Resolution NMR, Volume 8
1st Edition
Applications to Organic Molecules of Moderate Molecular Weight
Table of Contents
Preface. Contents. List of contributors. Selective pulses in NMR (S.J.F. Vincent, C. Zwahlen). Multiple selective excitation: a method to improve the efficiency of selective 1D and 2D experiments (P. Bigler). Concatenation of polarization transfer steps in 1D homonuclear chemical shift correlated experiments. Application to oligo- and polysaccharides (D. Uhrín). The selective reverse INEPT experiment (G.A. Morris, I.C. Clements). GROESY, gradient-enhanced selective 1D ROE measurements (P. Adell et al.). The DANTE-Z experiment (D. Canet, C. Roumestand). One-dimensional TOCSY and related 1D techniques (T.C. Wong). Use of high-power spin-lock purge pulses in high-resolution NMR spectroscopy (G. Otting). Decoupled HMBC (D-HMBC), an improved version of HMBC (H. Seto, K. Furihata). Optimal acquisition and presentation of HoMQC spectra (I. Pelczer, K.D. Bishop). High resolution diffusion ordered spectroscopy (G.A. Morris, H. Barjat). Chemical exchange measurements in NMR (A.D. Bain). Homonuclear two-dimensional cross-relaxation spectroscopy (N. Juranić et al.). Reference deconvolution (G.A. Morris, H. Barjat). The super fast inversion recovery (SUFIR) experiment (D. Canet et al.). Measurements of relaxation rates for low natural abundance I=1/2 nuclei (J. Kowalewski, L. Mäler).
Description
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) is now widely regarded as having evolved into a subscience. The field has become immensely diverse, ranging from medical use through solid state NMR to liquid state applications, with countless books and scientific journals devoted to these topics. Theoretical as well as experimental advance continues to be rapid, and has in fact accelerated by many novel innovations. This multi-authored book focuses on the latest developments in the rapidly evolving field of high resolution NMR, specifically with a view to applications on the structure elucidation of organic molecules of moderate molecular weight. Conceptually it differs from basic educational texts, hard-core scientific papers and regular review articles in that each chapter may be regarded as the authors' personal account of their special insights and results that crystallised after several years of research into a given topic. The book revolves around several themes and offers a handful of scientific "gems" of various colors, reflecting the great diversity of NMR. It contains 16 loosely connected chapters written by some of today's most accomplished NMR scientists in the world. Each chapter is a unique synthesis of the authors' previous research results in the given field, and thus projects special insights. Much emphasis has been given to the latest developments in NMR, in particular to selective pulses and pulsed field gradients. As a part of the series "Analytical Spectroscopy Library", with subsequent editions coming along this book should provide a platform for future research accounts of similar flavor. The material is presented in a mostly non-mathematical fashion, and is intended mainly for chemists, application NMR scientists and students with already some background in NMR. Some of the chapters slightly overlap in the discussed topics, which is particularly exciting in terms of gaining insight into the same area from different angles.
Readership
For chemical research institutes, physical-chemistry, chemical physics and chemistry university departments and pharmaceutical companies with sufficient R+D activity.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 4th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536507
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444821577
About the Editors
G. Batta Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Group for Antibiotics, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, L. Kossuth University, P.O. Box 70, H-4010 Debrecen, Hungary
K. Kövér Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Organic Chemistry, L. Kossuth University, H-4010 Debrecen, Hungary
C. Szántay, Jr. Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Ltd, Spectroscopic Research Division, P.O. Box 27, H-1475 Budapest 10, Hungary