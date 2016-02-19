Methods and Models for Assessing Energy Resources covers the proceedings of the First IIASA Conference on Energy Resources, held on May 20-21, 1975. This book mainly focuses on energy resources, such as coal, oil and natural gas, and uranium resources, and the assessment of these resources. This text first discusses general activities and classification of energy resources, including the institutions involved, problems faced, and opportunities. This book then explains the methods for assessing petroleum resources. This text devotes two parts, each explaining two energy resources—coal and uranium. This book concludes by explaining the need to further the research and study of this subject. This publication will be invaluable to students and experts in the field of chemistry, particularly engaged in the study of energy resources. Sectors and industries mainly dependent on energy resources will also find this book of significance.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

General Activities and Classification of Resources

Opening Remarks

Resource Studies in the Energy Project of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

WEC Activities in the Field of Surveying World Energy Resources

Decreasing Role of Resources in Hungary

A Systems Approach to the Economic Estimating of Fuels

The UN Center for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport

Resource Assessment and Supply Curve Development: Toward Better Methodologies

Problems and Opportunities in Adapting US Geological Survey Terminology to Energy Resources

Classification of Petroleum Resources and Reserves in the USSR and Its Comparison with Classifications Used in Other Countries

Methods for Assessing Petroleum Resources

World Petroleum Resources, Part 1: Methods and Models Used to Estimate World Petroleum Resources

World Petroleum Resources, Part 2: A Survey of Petroleum Resources in the World Outside Centrally Planned Economies (WOCPE), Status on 1 January 1974

In Search of a Probabilistic Model of Petroleum Resource Assessment

Models and Methods for Estimating Undiscovered Oil and Gas—What They Do and Do Not Do

Subjective Sampling Approaches to Resource Estimation

Some Models for Long-Term Forecasting of Raw Material Provisions for Oil and Gas Production

Procedures for Assessing US Petroleum Resources and Utilization of Results

A Probabilistic Model of Oil and Gas Discovery

Hypothetical Probabilistic Prototype of an Undiscovered Resources Model

A Probability Approach to Estimate Volumes of Undiscovered Oil and Gas

Hydrocarbon Assessment Using Subjective Probability and Monte Carlo Methods

Methodology of Hydrocarbon Resource Appraisal in Relationship to the "Petroleum Zone" Concept and Probabilistic Calculation

Probabilistic Evaluation Technique

The North Sea Oil Province: A Simulation Model of Its Exploitation and Development

Extrapolating Trending Geological Bodies

Evaluation of Geothermal Low Enthalpy Resources

Hubbert Estimates from 1956 to 1974 of US Oil and Gas

Coal Resources

Contributions to the Assessment of World Coal Resources or Coal is Not So Abundant

Coal Resource Assessment in the United States

Some Questions Concerning Brown Coal Exploration Research

Methodology of Evaluation of the Mineral Reserves in the Czechoslovak Part of the Upper Silesian Basin

The Brown Coal Resources of the Rhineland: Geology, Mining and Utilization

Classification of French Coal Reserves

Uranium Resources

A Review of Long Term Uranium Resources, Problems and Requirements in Relation to Demand 1975-2025

Uranium Resource Assessment in the United States

Uranium Resources Assessment with "Mimic": A Descriptive Model of Mineral Resources and Long Term Price Trends in the Mining Industry

Some Facts and Fancies on Uranium Availability

Uranium from Seawater: A Review of Recent Papers

Concluding Remarks

