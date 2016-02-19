Methods and Models for Assessing Energy Resources
1st Edition
First IIASA Conference on Energy Resources, May 20-21, 1975
Description
Methods and Models for Assessing Energy Resources covers the proceedings of the First IIASA Conference on Energy Resources, held on May 20-21, 1975. This book mainly focuses on energy resources, such as coal, oil and natural gas, and uranium resources, and the assessment of these resources. This text first discusses general activities and classification of energy resources, including the institutions involved, problems faced, and opportunities. This book then explains the methods for assessing petroleum resources. This text devotes two parts, each explaining two energy resources—coal and uranium. This book concludes by explaining the need to further the research and study of this subject. This publication will be invaluable to students and experts in the field of chemistry, particularly engaged in the study of energy resources. Sectors and industries mainly dependent on energy resources will also find this book of significance.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
General Activities and Classification of Resources
Opening Remarks
Resource Studies in the Energy Project of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
WEC Activities in the Field of Surveying World Energy Resources
Decreasing Role of Resources in Hungary
A Systems Approach to the Economic Estimating of Fuels
The UN Center for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport
Resource Assessment and Supply Curve Development: Toward Better Methodologies
Problems and Opportunities in Adapting US Geological Survey Terminology to Energy Resources
Classification of Petroleum Resources and Reserves in the USSR and Its Comparison with Classifications Used in Other Countries
Discussion
Methods for Assessing Petroleum Resources
World Petroleum Resources, Part 1: Methods and Models Used to Estimate World Petroleum Resources
World Petroleum Resources, Part 2: A Survey of Petroleum Resources in the World Outside Centrally Planned Economies (WOCPE), Status on 1 January 1974
Discussion
In Search of a Probabilistic Model of Petroleum Resource Assessment
Models and Methods for Estimating Undiscovered Oil and Gas—What They Do and Do Not Do
Subjective Sampling Approaches to Resource Estimation
Some Models for Long-Term Forecasting of Raw Material Provisions for Oil and Gas Production
Discussion
Procedures for Assessing US Petroleum Resources and Utilization of Results
A Probabilistic Model of Oil and Gas Discovery
Hypothetical Probabilistic Prototype of an Undiscovered Resources Model
A Probability Approach to Estimate Volumes of Undiscovered Oil and Gas
Hydrocarbon Assessment Using Subjective Probability and Monte Carlo Methods
Methodology of Hydrocarbon Resource Appraisal in Relationship to the "Petroleum Zone" Concept and Probabilistic Calculation
Probabilistic Evaluation Technique
The North Sea Oil Province: A Simulation Model of Its Exploitation and Development
Extrapolating Trending Geological Bodies
Evaluation of Geothermal Low Enthalpy Resources
Hubbert Estimates from 1956 to 1974 of US Oil and Gas
Discussion
Coal Resources
Contributions to the Assessment of World Coal Resources or Coal is Not So Abundant
Discussion
Coal Resource Assessment in the United States
Some Questions Concerning Brown Coal Exploration Research
Methodology of Evaluation of the Mineral Reserves in the Czechoslovak Part of the Upper Silesian Basin
The Brown Coal Resources of the Rhineland: Geology, Mining and Utilization
Classification of French Coal Reserves
Discussion
Uranium Resources
A Review of Long Term Uranium Resources, Problems and Requirements in Relation to Demand 1975-2025
Discussion
Uranium Resource Assessment in the United States
Uranium Resources Assessment with "Mimic": A Descriptive Model of Mineral Resources and Long Term Price Trends in the Mining Industry
Some Facts and Fancies on Uranium Availability
Uranium from Seawater: A Review of Recent Papers
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Appendix A: Agenda
Appendix B: List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189154