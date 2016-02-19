Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics
1st Edition
Description
Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics examines trends in behavior genetics research and presents a critical review of methodology. This volume was planned to be of interest to two types of readers. First it provides information for psychologists who are interested in the genetics of personality and ability. Second, it is hoped that the volume will be of some value to geneticists who are desirous of knowing about recent attempts by psychologists to study hereditary factors in human behavior.
The contributions to this volume are in some cases similar to papers presented during a meeting held in Louisville where this volume was planned, while the comments following these papers are based on tape recordings of the ensuing discussions. The book opens with a discussion of biochemical genetics and gene action. Separate chapters follow in topics such as application of anthropology to genetics, twin studies, heritability of personality traits, and suggestions for human behavior genetics based on animal studies.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Biochemical Genetics and Gene Action
Studies in Racial Isolates
Multivariate Analysis of Twin Differences
A Comparison of Socioenvironmental Factors in Monozygotic and Dizygotic Twins, Testing an Assumption
Personality and Natural Selection Biometrical Genetics in Man
Methodological and Conceptual Advances in Evaluating Hereditary and Environmental Influences and their Interaction
An Ethological Approach to the Genetical Study of Human Behavior
A Heredity-Environment Analysis of Personality Inventory Data
New Techniques in Analyzing Parent-Child Test Scores for Evidence of Hereditary Components
Selected Areas of Development of Twins in Relation to Zygosity
A Design for the Study of the Inheritance of Normal Mental Traits
Genetics and Personality Theory
The National Merit Twin Study
Suggestions from Animal Studies for Human Behavior Genetics
A Longitudinal Study of Children with a High Risk for Schizophrenia: A Preliminary Report
General Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267630