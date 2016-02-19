Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232171, 9781483267630

Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics

1st Edition

Editors: Steven G. Vandenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483267630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 364
Description

Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics examines trends in behavior genetics research and presents a critical review of methodology. This volume was planned to be of interest to two types of readers. First it provides information for psychologists who are interested in the genetics of personality and ability. Second, it is hoped that the volume will be of some value to geneticists who are desirous of knowing about recent attempts by psychologists to study hereditary factors in human behavior.
The contributions to this volume are in some cases similar to papers presented during a meeting held in Louisville where this volume was planned, while the comments following these papers are based on tape recordings of the ensuing discussions. The book opens with a discussion of biochemical genetics and gene action. Separate chapters follow in topics such as application of anthropology to genetics, twin studies, heritability of personality traits, and suggestions for human behavior genetics based on animal studies.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Biochemical Genetics and Gene Action

Studies in Racial Isolates

Multivariate Analysis of Twin Differences

A Comparison of Socioenvironmental Factors in Monozygotic and Dizygotic Twins, Testing an Assumption

Personality and Natural Selection Biometrical Genetics in Man

Methodological and Conceptual Advances in Evaluating Hereditary and Environmental Influences and their Interaction

An Ethological Approach to the Genetical Study of Human Behavior

A Heredity-Environment Analysis of Personality Inventory Data

New Techniques in Analyzing Parent-Child Test Scores for Evidence of Hereditary Components

Selected Areas of Development of Twins in Relation to Zygosity

A Design for the Study of the Inheritance of Normal Mental Traits

Genetics and Personality Theory

The National Merit Twin Study

Suggestions from Animal Studies for Human Behavior Genetics

A Longitudinal Study of Children with a High Risk for Schizophrenia: A Preliminary Report

General Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Steven G. Vandenberg

