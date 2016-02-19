Methods and Goals in Human Behavior Genetics examines trends in behavior genetics research and presents a critical review of methodology. This volume was planned to be of interest to two types of readers. First it provides information for psychologists who are interested in the genetics of personality and ability. Second, it is hoped that the volume will be of some value to geneticists who are desirous of knowing about recent attempts by psychologists to study hereditary factors in human behavior.

The contributions to this volume are in some cases similar to papers presented during a meeting held in Louisville where this volume was planned, while the comments following these papers are based on tape recordings of the ensuing discussions. The book opens with a discussion of biochemical genetics and gene action. Separate chapters follow in topics such as application of anthropology to genetics, twin studies, heritability of personality traits, and suggestions for human behavior genetics based on animal studies.