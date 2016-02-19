Methods and Evaluation in Clinical and Counseling Psychology
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Methods and Evaluation in Clinical and Counseling Psychology discusses the many-sided problems that psychology faces, as well as contributions psychology can make in many areas of human concern. This book reviews methods, tests, and therapeutic techniques that represent psychology. The future role of psychology as a profession is also elaborated. Other topics covered include measurement of individual differences; impressionistic-projective approaches; culture-minimized intelligence tests; and Rorschach test and emotional growth. The behavioral disorders; Kahn test of symbol arrangement; forensic psychiatry; and determining cerebral dominance are likewise deliberated. This text also considers the cognitive approaches; hominological therapy; theories of vocational guidance; and clinical psychology and law. This publication is beneficial to practicing psychologists and other professions that deal with human welfare—social workers, correctional workers, and those who are employed in the various specialties of medicine, law, ministry, and education.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
The Medical Model
The Scientific Model
Measurement of Individual Differences
Treatment
Contemporary Trends
The Future of Clinical Psychology
Summary
Chapter 2. The Construction and Use of Psychological Tests
Impressionistic-Projective Approaches
Actuarial Approaches
Standardization
Validity
Reliability
Usability
Control of Psychological Tests
Tests in Use
Summary
Chapter 3. Intelligence Tests
Specific Tests in Common Use
Group Intelligence Tests
Culture-Minimized Intelligence Tests
Interpreting Mental Deficiency
Summary
Chapter 4. Evaluation and Testing of Children
Drawing Techniques
The Rorschach Test and Emotional Growth
The Kahn Test of Symbol Arrangement
Apperception Tests
World-Building Techniques
Children's Questionnaire
Summary
Chapter 5. Normals, Behavioral Disorders, and Differential
Diagnosis
Normals and Normalcy
Creativity
Behavioral Disorders
Differential Diagnosis
Behavioral Assessment
Alternate Points of View
Summary
Chapter 6. Neuroses
The Rorschach
Thematic Apperception Test
Kahn Test of Symbol Arrangement
Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory
Draw-a-Person Test
Other Techniques
Summary
Chapter 7. Psychoses
Functional and Organic
Forensic Psychiatry
Identification of Schizophrenia
The Evaluation of Schizophrenia
Affective Psychoses
Paranoid States
The Organic Psychoses
Summary
Chapter 8. Methods for Testing and Evaluating Organic Brain Impairment
Tests Designed to Measure Brain Damage
Tests for Specific Cerebral Conditions
Determining Cerebral Dominance
Tests Primarily Designed for the Assessment of Personality or Intelligence
Summary
Chapter 9. Approaches in Counseling and Psychotherapy
Cognitive Approaches
Summary—The Cognitive Model
Affective Approaches
Summary
Chapter 10. New Approaches in Counseling and Psychotherapy
Transactional Analysis
Hominological Therapy
Reality Therapy
Sensitivity Training
Summary
Chapter 11. Psychological Tests in Vocational and Educational Guidance
Theories of Vocational Guidance
Six Interrelated Factors
The Counseling Responsibility
Qualifications of Psychologists and Counselors
Summary
Chapter 12. Clinical Psychology, Medicine, Education, and Law Medicine Needs Other Specialties
Clinical Psychology and Law
Summary
Chapter 13. Case Illustrations
Case One
Case Two
Case Three
Case Four
Case Five
Appendixes
A. New Trends
B. Major Publishers of Psychological Tests
C. Selected Tests
D. Ground Rules for Group Sessions
E. Methodology for Revising and Restandardizing the WISC
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187259
Theodore C. Kahn
James Cameron
Jim Cameron is Professor of Psychology at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. He is interested in social identity processes with respect to collective action, multiculturalism, well-being, and globalization.
Professor of Psychology, Saint Mary’s University, Halifax, Canada