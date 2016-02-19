Methodology
1st Edition
Description
The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 13: Methodology focuses on the biological applications of filter paper chromatography. This book explores the developments in the technology of countercurrent liquid chromatography that led to the emergence of machines involving droplet chromatography, centrifugal chromatography, and planet coil centrifugal chromatography.
Organized into six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the methods of enzymology and the immunochemical techniques that enable biochemists to elucidate cellular processes that are not readily investigated by other techniques. This book then emphasizes the use of the specific antigen–antibody reaction to localize antigens in tissue sections. Other chapters consider the rationale underlying the use of mutants to study plant biochemistry. This text discusses as well the practical aspects of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, which can generate various data about chemically complex mixtures, such as living cells. Biochemists, organic chemists, and biologists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
1 Immunochemistry for Enzymology
I. Introduction
II. Production of Antibodies
III. Immunochemical Studies of Proteins
IV. Application of Immunochemistry to Studies of Enzyme Induction and Degradation
V. Immunochemical Studies of Low-Molecular-Weight Metabolites
VI. Conclusions
2 The Use of Mutants for the Study of Plant Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Metabolic Pathways
III. Analysis of Regulatory Mechanisms
IV. New Techniques
V. Concluding Remarks
3 The Use of Plant Cell Cultures in Studies of Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Variant Cell Lines in Culture
III. Metabolism of Amino Acids
IV. Metabolism of Amino Acid-Derived Secondary Products
V. Conclusions
4 The Application of Mass Spectrometry to Biochemical and Physiological Studies
I. Introduction
II. Isotopic Discrimination
III. Studies with 18O (with Asides on Other Isotopes of O)
IV. Studies with 2H (D) with a Brief Comparison with 3H (T)
V. Studies with, 15N (with Comments on 13N, C2H2, 36CIO3-, and 14CH3NH3+)
VI. Studies with 13C (with Comments on 11C and 14C)
VII. Conclusions
5 NMR in Plant Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Fourier-Transform NMR
III. Measurements Possible with NMR Spectroscopy
IV. Practical Aspects of In Vivo NMR
V. In Vivo 31 P-NMR Spectroscopy of Plants
VI. Studies of Ion Transport and Metabolism
VII. Studies of Metabolic Pathways
6 Electron Spin Resonance
I. Introduction to the ESR Method
II. Naturally Occurring Paramagnetic Centers
III. Applications to Plant Metabolism
IV. Concluding Remarks
V. Glossary
