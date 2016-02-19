The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 13: Methodology focuses on the biological applications of filter paper chromatography. This book explores the developments in the technology of countercurrent liquid chromatography that led to the emergence of machines involving droplet chromatography, centrifugal chromatography, and planet coil centrifugal chromatography. Organized into six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the methods of enzymology and the immunochemical techniques that enable biochemists to elucidate cellular processes that are not readily investigated by other techniques. This book then emphasizes the use of the specific antigen–antibody reaction to localize antigens in tissue sections. Other chapters consider the rationale underlying the use of mutants to study plant biochemistry. This text discusses as well the practical aspects of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, which can generate various data about chemically complex mixtures, such as living cells. Biochemists, organic chemists, and biologists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume 13

1 Immunochemistry for Enzymology

I. Introduction

II. Production of Antibodies

III. Immunochemical Studies of Proteins

IV. Application of Immunochemistry to Studies of Enzyme Induction and Degradation

V. Immunochemical Studies of Low-Molecular-Weight Metabolites

VI. Conclusions

References

2 The Use of Mutants for the Study of Plant Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Metabolic Pathways

III. Analysis of Regulatory Mechanisms

IV. New Techniques

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 The Use of Plant Cell Cultures in Studies of Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization of Variant Cell Lines in Culture

III. Metabolism of Amino Acids

IV. Metabolism of Amino Acid-Derived Secondary Products

V. Conclusions

References

4 The Application of Mass Spectrometry to Biochemical and Physiological Studies

I. Introduction

II. Isotopic Discrimination

III. Studies with 18O (with Asides on Other Isotopes of O)

IV. Studies with 2H (D) with a Brief Comparison with 3H (T)

V. Studies with, 15N (with Comments on 13N, C2H2, 36CIO3-, and 14CH3NH3+)

VI. Studies with 13C (with Comments on 11C and 14C)

VII. Conclusions

References

5 NMR in Plant Biochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Fourier-Transform NMR

III. Measurements Possible with NMR Spectroscopy

IV. Practical Aspects of In Vivo NMR

V. In Vivo 31 P-NMR Spectroscopy of Plants

VI. Studies of Ion Transport and Metabolism

VII. Studies of Metabolic Pathways

References

6 Electron Spin Resonance

I. Introduction to the ESR Method

II. Naturally Occurring Paramagnetic Centers

III. Applications to Plant Metabolism

IV. Concluding Remarks

V. Glossary

References

Index

