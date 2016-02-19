Methane, Volume 27
1st Edition
Solubility Data Series
Foreword. Preface. The solubility of gases in liquids. Conversion factors. Compilations and critical evaluations of reported solubility data for methane in the following solvents: water, seawater, aqueous electrolytes, other aqueous solutions; alkanes, ethylene and other alkenes, arenes, benzene, methylbenzene, alkylbenzenes and naphthalenes, miscellaneous hydrocarbon systems; alkanols, ethers and other organic compounds containing oxygen; organic substances containing halogens, sulfur, nitrogen, silicon or phosphorus; miscellaneous biological fluids; inorganic compounds. System index. Registry number index. Author index.
This volume completes the compilation and critical evaluation of solubility data for the first five members of the alkane hydrocarbon series. Literature coverage is complete to mid-1985, and all relevant papers reporting the solubility of methane gas in liquids have been consulted. Where appropriate, the original data have been recalculated in different unit systems, to allow better comparison between data from different sources. This rigorous treatment results in 'recommended' solubility values which can be used with confidence.
For physical and organic chemists, and chemical engineers.
- English
- © Pergamon 1987
- 18th December 1987
- Pergamon
- 9781483286044