Methane, Volume 27

This volume completes the compilation and critical evaluation of solubility data for the first five members of the alkane hydrocarbon series. Literature coverage is complete to mid-1985, and all relevant papers reporting the solubility of methane gas in liquids have been consulted. Where appropriate, the original data have been recalculated in different unit systems, to allow better comparison between data from different sources. This rigorous treatment results in 'recommended' solubility values which can be used with confidence.