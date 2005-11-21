Meteorites, Comets, and Planets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447209, 9780080525358

Meteorites, Comets, and Planets

1st Edition

Treatise on Geochemistry, Second Edition, Volume 1

Editors: A.M. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9780080525358
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st November 2005
Page Count: 756
Description

Volume 1 provides a broad overview of the chemistry of the solar system. It includes chapters on the origin of the elements and solar system abundances, the solar nebula and planet formation, meteorite classification, the major types of meteorites, important processes in early solar system history, geochemistry of the terrestrial planets, the giant planets and their satellite, comets, and the formation and early differentiation of the Earth. This volume is intended to be the first reference work one would consult to learn about the chemistry of the solar system.

Reprinted individual volume from the acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry (10 Volume Set, ISBN 0-08-043751-6, published in 2003)

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates through professionals in geochemistry

Table of Contents

Executive Editors’ Foreword. Contributors to Volume 1. Volume Editor’s Introduction.

  1. Origin of the Elements (J.W. Truran Jr., A. Heger).
  2. Presolar Grains (E.K. Zinner).
  3. Solar System Abundances of the Elements (H. Palme, A. Jones).
  4. The Solar Nebula (A.P. Boss).
  5. Classification of Meteorites (A.N. Krot et al).
  6. Oxygen Isotopes in Meteorites (R.N. Clayton).
  7. Chondrites and their Components (E.R.D. Scott, A.N. Krot).
  8. Calcium-Aluminum-rich Inclusions in Chondritic Meteorites (G.J. MacPherson).
  9. Nebular versus Parent-body Processing (A.J. Brearley).
  10. Structural and Isotopic Analysis of Organic Matter in Carbonaceous Chondrites (I. Gilmour).
  11. Achondrites (D.W. Mittlefehldt).
  12. Iron and Stony-iron Meteorites (H. Haack, T.J. McCoy).
  13. Cosmic-ray Exposure Ages of Meteorites (G.F. Herzog).
  14. Noble Gases (F.A. Podosek).
  15. Condensation and Evaporation of Solar System Materials (A.M. Davis, F.M. Richter).
  16. Early Solar System Chronology (K.D. McKeegan, A.M. Davis).
  17. Planet Formation (J.E. Chambers).
  18. Mercury (G.J. Taylor, E.R.D. Scott).
  19. Venus (B. Fegley Jr.).
  20. The Origin and Earliest History of the Earth (A.N. Halliday).
  21. The Moon (P.H. Warren).
  22. Mars (H.Y. McSween Jr.)
  23. Giant Planets (J.I. Lunine).
  24. Major Satellites of the Giant Planets (T.V. Johnson).
  25. Comets (D.E. Brownlee).
  26. Interplanetary Dust Particles (J.P. Bradley). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
756
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080525358

About the Editor

A.M. Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago, IL, USA

Reviews

@qu: "recommended to researchers and students for a concise up-to-date overview of the field." @source: H. Rauer, German Aerospace Center, Berlin, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

