Metastatic Disease of the Nervous System, Volume 149
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Overview
1. Overview of metastatic disease of the central nervous system
Section II. Brain Metastases
2. Brain metastases: Epidemiology
3. Pathogenesis and biology
4. Role of the blood-brain barrier in metastatic disease of the central nervous system
5. Metastatic diseases of the central nervous system – neuropathological aspects
6. Brain metastasis: Clinical manifestations, symptom management and palliative care
7. Brain metastases: Neuroimaging
8. The role of surgery for brain metastases from solid tumors
9. Brain metastases: Fractionated whole brain radiotherapy
10. Brain metastases: Radiosurgery
11. Systemic therapy for brain metastases
12. Neurocognitive aspects of brain metastasis
Section III. Other Nervous System Metastases
13. Leptomeningeal metastasis
14. Intracranial dural, calvarial and skull base metastases
15. Epidural and intramedullary spinal metastasis: Clinical features and role of fractionated radiotherapy
16. Management – spinal metastases
17. Plexus and peripheral nerve metastasis
Description
Metastatic Disease of the Nervous System, Volume 149, begins with an overview of the impact and range of direct neoplastic involvement of the central and peripheral nervous system, comprehensively reviewing all aspects of brain metastases, from clinical, radiological and neuropathological manifestations, to the roles of surgery, radiation, systemic and palliative therapy in their management, and the complications of these interventions. The clinical manifestations, diagnosis and treatment of leptomeningeal, dural, spinal epidural and plexus metastases are also covered in detail.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of brain metastases, from clinical, radiological and neuropathological manifestations, to the roles of surgery, radiation, systemic and palliative therapy
- Presents a multidisciplinary review of the evidence regarding accuracy of diagnostic testing and evidence-based reviews of therapies
- Addresses metastatic diseases of the nervous system for residents, fellows and clinicians in neurology and oncology
Readership
Fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology, oncology, neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, radiation oncology, neuropathology; researchers in cancer metastases and clinical neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 29th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638793
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128111611
About the Editors
David Schiff Editor
Dr. Schiff and his colleagues have conducted several dozen clinical trials assessing new treatments for glioblastoma, anaplastic gliomas, low-grade gliomas, brain lymphomas, brain metastases, and meningiomas. These trials have included treatment with new cytotoxic chemotherapy drugs, signal transduction inhibitors, radiation sensitizers, brachytherapy and radiosurgery, anti-angiogenesis agents, differentiation agents, monoclonal antibodies, and targeted immunotoxins. A second research focus is the cause of gliomas and brain lymphoma. Dr. Schiff has studied risk factors for the development of brain lymphoma in patients with intact immune systems, including the association between organ transplantation and the subsequent development of glioma. Spinal cord disease in cancer patients is another area of ongoing research, in particular the diagnostic role of MRI and the optimal management of metastatic spinal disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harrison Distinguished Professor of Neurology, Neuro-Oncology Center, Departments of Neurology, Neurological Surgery, and Medicine, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA
M J Van den Bent Editor
Prof. dr. Martin J. van den Bent, MD is a trained neurologist, who started his career in neuro-oncology in the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Rotterdam, the Netherlands back in 1992, after finishing his neurology residency. His clinical interests are the treatment of primary brain tumors, and neurological complications of systemic cancers. He has published widely on these topics, and he is the principle investigator of many clinical studies including international large phase III studies on glioma. From 2003 to 2009 he was the chair of the EORTC Brain Tumor Group, and since 2012 he is a board member of the EORTC, the major European research organization on cancer. He is currently a board member of the European Association for Neuro-Oncology (EANO). He is also member of the core group of the response assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) group, and active in the RANO brain metastases group. In 2015 he received the European CanCer Organisation (ECCO) Clinical Research Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuro-Oncology, Erasmus University Rotterdam; Head, Neuro-Oncology Unit, Erasmus MC Cancer Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands